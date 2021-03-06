Perfect for spending the day in comfort and still a step up from pajamas, the best sweatsuits are ideal for nailing casual comfort in the retro-inspired style that’s experiencing a serious resurgence these days. In their purest form, they consist of a matching fleece-lined sweatshirt and sweatpants, but designers have long been riffing on the concept with velour tracksuits and soft loungewear sets.

A classic cotton set could be considered the gateway sweatsuit: your starter kit for a life of comfort in a soft, natural, and durable fabric. Athletic types might appreciate a sporty sweatsuit from an iconic brand but, if logos aren’t your thing, there are really cute cropped options for a similar flavor. I’ve even found a short cotton sweatsuit for days when pants are too much effort.

Branching out into fashion sweatsuits (oh yes, they’re very much a thing now) you’ll find modern throwbacks to the Juicy Couture velour set that basically defined the early 2000s. Today’s versions update the look by toning down the dazzle in favor of tie-dyed hues, ranging from moody smoke to cotton candy pastels, and of course, the necessary solids. More under-the-radar styles will often pair the easy fit of a sweatsuit with subtle fashion details, like a dolman sleeve or a funnel neck for a surprisingly chic take on the look.

However you choose to style a sweatsuit, these are nine options that will instantly become your new uniform. Even your leggings might get jealous.

1 The Color-Blocked Sweatsuit That Comes In So Many Styles Nimsruc Tracksuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon If basic sweatsuits make you fall asleep (and not because you’re sooo comfortable) this tracksuit set comes in an incredible range of shades, color-blocking, and stripes. The quarter-zip cropped jacket is paired with elastic-waist joggers for a set that's retro yet current. You’ll also find full-zip options and pullovers for lounging in style, all in an ultra-comfy polyester-spandex knit. "I am a stylist, so I’m am keen on fit, structure and quality of the fabric," a shopper noted. "I have to say, for the money, this is a cute jogger. It is lightweight, which is what I wanted." Available options: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 The Buttery-Soft Loungewear Set That Will Become Your New Uniform PRETTYGARDEN Pullover Sweatsuits Amazon $34 See On Amazon A more relaxed take on the sweatsuit, this loungewear set has the same wearable comfort that’s substantial enough for running errands. A drapey dolman tee with snug sleeves and a dropped shoulder pairs with matching joggers with a tonal drawstring and scoop pockets. It's all cotton and spandex, and feels like a perfectly broken-in tee. "I’ve bought seven of these two piece sets," a reviewer confessed. "I wear them out and about to a casual restaurant, to the gym, shopping and walking dogs." And with more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers weighing in, you just mind find yourself wanting this best-selling piece in multiple hues too. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 A Silky-Soft Velour Sweatsuit For Early-Aughts Vibes HOTOUCH Velour Track Suit Amazon $39 See On Amazon The softest thing ever, according to one enthusiastic Bustle editor, this velour sweatsuit is peak '00s nostalgia remade. The boxy tee has a subtly cropped hem and dropped shoulder with wide sweatshirt-like cuffs and the trim joggers have a finished drawstring and slash pockets. Get it in tie-dye prints ranging from moody to candy-coated, or keep it low-key by opting for a solid shade. Amazon shoppers raved about the fabric, and were pleased to note that it wasn't an overly thick material yet plenty substantial. "You cannot go wrong with this set. It is super soft, very well made, and just so cute," a fan promised. For extra coziness or to make sweatsuits a new way of life (and who could blame you), consider adding the brand's hooded velour tracksuit or full-zip set to your cart as well. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Breezy Sweatsuit With Shorts Byinns Hoodie And Shorts Sweatsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This short sweatsuit set was made for channeling a vacation state of mind. It's made from 100% cotton and virtually guaranteed to be both comfy and durable. The drawstring hoodie has a generously oversized cut that shoppers fell hard for, with batwing raglan sleeves and a banded hem that falls loose at the hips. The shorts have a triple-channel drawstring waist and two slash pockets and a similarly relaxed cut for ultimate ease. "This is a great two piece set. I love the fabric of it. It feels very light and comfortable," a reviewer chimed in, adding that the colors were even prettier than they appeared on-screen. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Chic Sweatsuit With On-Trend Details Fixmatti Lantern Sleeve Sweatsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cute sweatsuit elevates the casual uniform with a wide funnel neck and lantern sleeves. The stylish polyester pullover pairs with matching joggers that feature an ultra-high flat waistband with a tonal drawstring, as well as two roomy back pockets. The straight tapered leg comes in a cropped, ankle-length cut and is finished in a narrow rolled cuff. Although it's not drowning in reviews on Amazon, early adopters love this set for its fashionable twist on classic comfort. "Awesome loungewear and the tan color is perfect," one fan confirmed, adding that the design made it wildly versatile. "You can make the sweater dressy with some jeans and mix and match." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Best-Selling Cotton Sweatsuit That's So Effortless Selowin Pullover Hoodie And Jogger Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon Get back to basics in this sweatshirt and jogger set that's amassed more than 1,400 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. The pullover hoodie has a thick, finished drawstring (no knotted ends or raw edges here) with a comfy kangaroo pocket in front. The high-waisted joggers are cut fairly slim without compromising on comfort and feature quality construction like a triple stitched channel for the adjustable drawstring. The only thing you might miss are a set of pockets on the pants, but not even that was enough to deter fans. The cotton and spandex blend comes with plenty of stretch in a good weight that's wearable year-round. "I have these in almost every color now. This is the perfect option," one shopper wrote. "This is truly 'active-wear,' but with effort into looking put together." Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 A Cozy Plus-Size Sweatsuit In Soft Fleece Woman Within Women's Plus Size Fleece Sweatsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This sweatsuit is minimalist casual thanks to its clean and classic lines in a super-soft fabric. Its top resembles a long-sleeved tee more than a sweatshirt with narrow cuffs and a finished crew neck, while the pants opt for an elastic waistband and a straight cut, plus nice deep pockets on either side. The cotton and polyester combo is warm and cozy, according to reviews, and some fans caught themselves sleeping in the set because it was just that comfortable. "This is my new favorite outfit," one shopper declared. "It's great for wearing at home, but add a scarf and I look cute going out to run errands...I have two of these and I would like to have more." Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X Plus

8 A Sporty Crop Top Tracksuit Pink Queen Crop Top Tracksuit Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This fitted tracksuit puts a stylish spin on athleisure. The cropped hoodie is available with options for long or short sleeves, both could pair perfectly with high-waisted jeans, should you decide you want to mix and match. Made from a 95% cotton blend with a kiss of spandex, the set's side stripes bring to mind some iconic athletic wear. "I really like this suit. The material is light and breathable. Cute for casual wear but also great for workouts," a shopper remarked. For a more relaxed look, try this cropped sweatsuit with an oversized fit and big lounge energy. Available options: 8

Available sizes: Small — Large