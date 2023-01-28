Whether you’re bound for the court or a casual lunch, the best tennis skirts on Amazon are the ideal pairing of fashion and function — and thanks to super-fast Prime shipping, you won’t have to wait more than a few days to sport them. Most tennis skirts boast workout-friendly, moisture-wicking materials and handy design features like built-in shorts, but those cute and comfy silhouettes — from flippy pleats to sleek A-line — mean they’ll transition easily into your day-to-day wardrobe. (I’ll admit, I’ve even paired mine with heels and a fancier top for a night out.)

What To Look For When Shopping For Tennis Skirts

Style

The sporty look has transcended the courts to take over everything from runways to your Netflix queue, so your aesthetic preferences aren’t limited to functionality. Whether you're channeling your inner Serena Williams or Blair Waldorf, options abound. Choose from pleats for a preppy-chic look, or simple straight silhouettes; go clean and classic with pure white, or bold with brights that’ll keep you visible on the court (or in the club). You can also opt for longer lengths for more coverage, or shorter ones if you like the micro look.

Functional Details

Next, consider the practical details. Almost all of the options on this list have built-in shorts for added coverage, so you can worry about winning match point instead of making sure your assets are properly covered. Even if you aren’t practicing your back hand, tennis skorts are practical way to ensure ease of movement without fear of accidental flashing. Most of the tennis skirts ahead have pockets, too — some have pockets on either side of the skirt, or zippered ones at the back of the waistband, while others are conveniently located within the built-in shorts to hold tennis balls, cell phones, or keys.

Material

If you plan to wear your tennis skirt for its intended purpose, you’ll want to opt for those made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabrics (like polyester or nylon blends) to help keep sweat at at bay. That said, those lightweight materials are equally great for the summertime or warmer climates, since they’ll help keep you cool and dry, whether you’re working out or not.

Ready to ace the look? Keep reading for a list of the best tennis skirts on Amazon, backed by thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers wearing them on and off the courts.

1 A Preppy-Chic Pleated Tennis Skirt With Over 19,000 Stellar Ratings Hoerev High Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted to dress like you’re on the set of Gossip Girl, you’ll love this high-waisted tennis skirt with preppy pleats, backed by just over 19,000 five-star ratings and reviews. You can wear this fan-favorite on the court, thanks to its built-in shorts and nylon construction, although most reviewers prefer it for daily wear since it doesn’t have much stretch (nor does it have pockets). Choose from over 40 colors and prints, like solid neutrals, tons of plaid colorways, or cheerleader-inspired stripes. Helpful Review: “I love it. i’ve never had a tennis skirt before so i was literally waiting on my driveway for the amazon truck. it is great quality and not cheap at all. it doesn’t wrinkle a lot and it fits well (just make sure to wash it). you should get it!!” Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 45 | Material: 100% Nylon

2 This High-Waisted Tennis Skirt With A Cult Following Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This ultra high-waisted tennis skirt has pockets galore, including one on either side of the built-in shorts, plus a smaller zippered pocket at the back of the wide elastic waistband. Style-wise, you’ll get the best of both worlds: It boasts a straight silhouette in the front, and the asymmetrical seams along the sides give way to a flippy pleated back. With a 4.4-star rating out of over 12,000 ratings in total, it’s gained a serious cult following. Helpful Review: “Perfect length. Not too short. Shorts underneath have functional pockets. Cute pleated detail on back of skorts. I loved the fit and feel. Wore it on a humid afternoon. I felt comfortable all day no need to adjust, stays in place.” Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 35 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

3 This Streamlined Tennis Skort With Subtle Side Slits LouKeith Mini Tennis Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mini tennis skort is an Amazon best-seller, and it isn’t hard to see why. Cute, simple, and not overly athletic-looking, it’s be easy to incorporate this into your everyday wardrobe, especially over the warmer months. The outer skirt is both moisture-wicking and quick-drying, while the built-in shorts beneath have just the right amount of stretch, not to mention two convenient pockets for your phone and tennis ball. Subtle slits on either side of the skirt allow for greater range of movement. Helpful Review: “I love that I can dress it up or just go casual. I purchased 3 different colors for an upcoming trip to Mexico, the fit and feel is fantastic.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 25 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

4 A Retro-Inspired Adidas Tennis Skirt adidas Originals Classic Tennis Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from 100% recycled materials, this pleated adidas tennis skirt is designed to resemble vintage tennis skirts; like classic skirts, it has a zip closure, rather than modern pull-on styles, and stretch-free fabric looks crisp and clean. High-waisted, flowy, and embroidered with the brand’s iconic logo, this skirt doesn’t have any pockets or built-in shorts, but it does pair perfectly with a crewneck sweatshirt for a cute and sporty ensemble off the court. Sizes: XX-Small — X-Large | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Polyester

5 A Sleek Tennis Skirt With Breathable Mesh Shorts BLEVONH Tennis Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tennis skirt is another fan-favorite, garnering over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings. Designed with athletics in mind, this sweat-wicking skirt has built-in shorts made of mesh for extra breathability, and a pocket on one side to hold tennis balls or your phone. The sleek silhouette won’t get in the way of your game, and it’s made with plenty of spandex for flexibility. Choose from 18 different colors and patterns. Helpful Review: “I love this skirt! It is super comfortable and has a convenient pocket that keeps my phone/keys/etc safe while running, playing volleyball, or going out with friends.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 18 | Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex

6 This Tennis Skirt With A Trendy Crossover Waistband Navneet Crossover Waist Tennis Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon The crossover waistband trend that’s dominating athleisure has made its way to this tennis skirt. Hitting just at the navel, this high-rise skirt has built-in shorts with a pocket on each side. The stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric and super-short hem will keep you cool on and off the court, and the side-split hem welcomes a breeze. Helpful Review: “This skirt is gorgeous. It's breathable, flows nice, and fits perfect. I wore it to the gym for a workout over the weekend and I was not disappointed. [...] it has like a short underline, so you don't have to worry about being exposed.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 74% Polyamide, 26% Spandex

7 A Kicky Plus-Size Pleated Skirt In Some Classic Colors Romwe Flared Skater Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re in the tennis skirt game for fashion over function, opt for this plus-size pleated skirt. What it lacks in functional features (like built-in shorts, pockets, four-way stretch, or sweat-wicking capabilities) it makes up for in sheer cuteness — the perfect pairing for a sweater vest, as the model shows above. Choose from 11 classic colors, like pure white, cobalt blue, and evergreen. Helpful Review: “The skirt fits well, stretches enough, and the fabric is of a nice texture. The fabric flows well when I want to twirl (easily the most important aesthetic concern when skirt shopping!) Many skirts labelled ‘skater skirt’ have built in shorts, and this one doesn't - not a point off since it wasn't advertised as a skort, but I feel it's important to let others know who may be expecting a skort. [...] this one has much better backside coverage than I expected. Would recommend this product.” Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 11 | Material: Not Listed

8 This Flowy Tennis Skirt With The Airiest Feel CRZ YOGA High Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon CRZ Yoga has quite a few highly rated athleisure products in their lineup, but this tennis skirt is definitely one of their hidden gems. The wide waistband has a small zippered pocket in the back and an interior adjustable drawcord to achieve the perfect fit. The flowy, quick-dry skirt has stretchy built-in shorts with a phone pocket on one side, and on the other side, there’s a rounded pocket with an opening on the bottom that’s specially designed to hold a tennis ball. The simple design is accented with a mesh stripe down one side. Helpful Review: “This skirt is so cute! It is so comfortable and has a handy pocket for tennis balls under the skirt. I’m going to buy in 2 other colors.” Sizes: XX-Small — X-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex

9 A Tennis Skirt With A Cable Hole For Your Headphones Oyamiki Athletic Tennis Skort Amazon $23 See On Amazon This tennis skort has built-in shorts with a pocket for your phone, and a convenient cable hole in back so you can keep wired headphones out of the way while you work out. Complete with a stretchy elastic waistband, it’s made of a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that also happens to be wrinkle-resistant, so you can toss it in your gym bag and still look fresh on the court. Helpful Review: “These are well made, durable and work dang near anywhere. Paired with a cute pair of flat or wedged sandals and a cute summer top, they are perfect for lunch or causal dinner out. But toss in some sneakers and pair with an athletic tank/top….now you are ready to walk, play tennis or pickle ball. Light weight coverage beneath, so your skin breaths.skirt has a soft stretch feel. But it’s durable. You are going to have to work to snag or pull the fabric.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 37 | Material: 95% Polyester 5% Spandex

10 This Tiered & Ruffled Tennis Skirt In 31 Bold Hues UrKeuf Ruffle Tennis Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a double-layered ruffle hem, this tennis skirt is so cute, you just might be more inclined to wear it for a night out than a game of tennis. Boasting a flowy silhouette, this skirt is made from a quick-dry fabric with a silky-soft feel, and the built-in shorts have two pockets: one for your phone, and the other to hold a tennis ball (though one shopper reported that it can accommodate four tennis balls). It comes in an array of bright, eye-catching hues, from sunny orange and hot pink, to cool mint green and lavender. Helpful Review: “I’ve been trying to find a good tennis skirt for months and this one is it! [...] it fits like a dream! The stretch and fit are perfect. It’s not too short and not too long. It also feels sooo soft from good quality material.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 31 | Material: 87% Nylon, 13% Spandex

11 An Affordable Tennis Skirt With A Chic, Asymmetrical Accent Niksa Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon This tennis skirt features a chic drop-waist silhouette that flows into to a pleated trim, accentuated by an asymmetrical stripe detail. Made from a wrinkle-resistant and moisture-wicking fabric, this skirt also has built-in shorts with two pockets: One that’s just the right size for your phone, and the other made especially to hold a tennis ball. And how about that price tag? You’re getting so much look for the money. Helpful Review: “Great skirt with long shorts underneath. Very comfortable! Also has a large pocket on the shorts under the skirt. Looks and feels very nice. Well made. Sporty and casual.” Sizes: Medium — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 93% Polyester, 7% Spandex