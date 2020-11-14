While thick gloves can be cozy, their bulkiness can inhibit the use of your fingers and hands. The best thin winter gloves are lightweight enough to allow for plenty of dexterity, yet still warm enough for low temperatures. That's why many gloves have both an outer shell and a lining for warmth. The outer shell of thin winter gloves can be made from a variety of materials, each with its own distinct benefits. Wool is the coziest and warmest option, acrylic feels similar to wool but is cheaper, nylon is super strong and durable, and polyester is breathable and moisture-wicking — a good option for outdoor recreation. In many cases, these materials are mixed with spandex, which make them stretchy and fitted. Whatever the exterior is made from, if you care about warmth, look for gloves with a cozy fleece or wool lining.

Many thin gloves boast extra features that may be of interest. Some pairs have tech-friendly fingers, which allow you to use your devices without having to take them off. If you might wear the gloves while you drive or carry wet, heavy items like sports equipment, be on the lookout for anti-slip palms and fingers. And if there’s any chance your gloves will get wet or damp, select a pair that’s water repellent — or better yet, waterproof — for full protection against the elements.

Most gloves are not one size fits all, so pay attention to the manufacturer’s sizing guide to get a sense for which pair will fit your hands best. You’ll also want to take note of how the gloves should be cared for before you commit to a purchase, since some are hand-wash only.

Searching for gloves can be seriously overwhelming, so to make it easier for you, I scoured Amazon and read tons of reviews to determine the best thin winter gloves. These gloves aren’t bulky, and will keep your fingers and hands warm. Plus, they’re all $25 or less.

1. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Thin Gloves

With an $8 price tag, you may be worried that these thin gloves from TRENDOUX couldn't possibly be warm enough for cold weather. But luckily, that couldn’t be further from the truth; the gloves are made from a mix of acrylic and spandex, so they’re wool-like and cozy with a little bit of stretch both inside and out. And Amazon reviewers? Well, they're wild abut this pick, hence the solid 4.3-star rating overall they give it on the site.

The gloves feature a thick elastic wristband that hugs your skin, keeping snow and wind out. Touch-screen fingers mean you can still use your devices while wearing this pick, and silicone on the palms gives you better grip. Choose from a bunch of neutral color options.

The only downsides to this pick? Hand washing is recommended in order to keep the gloves in top shape, plus they aren't water resistant.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Absolutely LOVE these! I have been searching for for gloves that are thin like the cheap ones at Target but still have grip on the palm so that I have a good grip while driving. I got it with these! For cheaper! [...] In addition to that they are WARM. The material is [thin] and warm while still allowing you to move your hands easily."

Available sizes: Medium, Large, and X-Large

2. A Pair Of Stretchy Gloves That Are Water Repellent

These thin gloves from isotoner are the ultimate combination of functional and stylish. The gloves are made from nylon and spandex for both strength and stretch. The outer shell is also water repellent — a big deal when snow and sleet are in the forecast. The lining of the gloves is made entirely from fleece, which means they'll feel supremely soft, cozy, and warm on your hands. And since the gloves are on the thinner side, you’ll retain plenty of dexterity while wearing them. Palm strips provide grip, and tech-friendly fingertips mean you won’t have to remove them in order to control your devices.

The gloves feature a chevron design that’s subtle, but stylish. Choose from a handful of colors and a few patterns — though it's worth noting that not all of which are water repellant. This pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I always wear Isotoner gloves...they are warm, thin, and classic looking and last forever!!! They are the only gloves I will wear!"

Available sizes: Small/Medium and Large/X-Large

3. A Pair Of Warm Cable Knit Gloves Made From Wool

With winter comes chilly temperatures, but luckily, these thin gloves from Bruceriver will keep you warm and still allow you to have full control over your fingers and hands. The outer shell of the gloves is made from 100% wool — aka one of the absolute warmest materials available — and the interior features 40 grams of Thinsulate insulation and a fleece lining that’s super cozy. An elastic knit cuff keeps snow and wind out, while tech-friendly fingertips allow you to still access your phone or other devices while still wearing this pick.

One thing to note is that these gloves don’t have any sort of grip on the palms or fingers, so you may find them a bit slippery if you need to carry things when you wear them. They also aren't treated for water resistance.

Choose from seven color options including red, grey, green, and black. The gloves are hand-wash only.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These gloves are great! Got 2 pair (red and black) and will buy more for gifts. They kept my hand VERY warm while outdoors in 19 degrees. It's amazing that they're made with all the right ingredients for warmth but they are not bulky! And, the stitching pattern on back of glove makes them pretty too!"

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large

4. A Pair Of Breathable & Moisture-Wicking Gloves

For outdoor adventuring, these gloves from Aegend are your best bet. The gloves are made from a combination of polyester and spandex (with a polyester fleece lining, too), so they’re breathable, moisture-wicking, and stretchy, albeit not water-resistant. Anti-slip silicone on the palms provides grip, which is ideal for holding ski poles, riding a bike, or simply just driving a car. And tech-friendly fingertips mean you can operate your devices without having to take your gloves on and off.

This pick is machine washable, and available in six different colors. Since the gloves are so thin, they’d also make great liner gloves to wear under bulkier ski mittens or half-finger biking gloves.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I got those for two purposes. First because my hands always get cold while skiing. So when it's really cold, I wanted to use these as liners inside my ski gloves. Only had the opportunity to test down to the teens, but it did the job very well. [...] The other reason I got them was for driving and for mid-season walks. My car takes 15 min to get warm enough so I wanted something light that I can wear to keep my hands warm as the car warms up. Those are perfect for this. They have some grippy stuff inside the palm and on fingers to allow good grasp of the steering wheel but are not bulky or heavy to make driving awkward with them on."

Available sizes: Small, Medium, and Large

5. A Pair Of Waterproof Gloves

If you’re in need of a fully waterproof pair of gloves, this pick from Unigear will certainly deliver. The gloves feature leather, inner layers of TPU material, and a membrane, all of which combine to ensure that your hands stay dry in wet and snowy conditions. The velvet lining is a game changer when it comes to warmth and softness, and tech-friendly fingers are always a plus, allowing you to control your devices with ease.

These gloves are available in five sizes, and they have a zipper — a unique feature for gloves — so you can adjust them as needed for a perfect fit.

While these gloves aren’t the thinnest option on this list, the additional layers of fabric are a must to ensure they're actually waterproof. Plus, they’re much thinner than most other waterproof gloves available on Amazon. Plus, this pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I use them for work, majority [of’ my work is outside. I was a little skeptical about getting these gloves they looked [too] thin to be waterproof and warm. I was mistaken. I tested the gloves with my pool. The [water] was reading 38°. The gloves never got cold and stayed dry the [whole] time. I held them in the water for approximately 30 seconds. I used them in the snow, dry and warm hands. And the gloves being relatively thin is awesome for throwing them in [your] coat pocket. [Definitely] worth the buy."