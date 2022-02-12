Few items of clothing are as classic and versatile as a trench coat — or make you feel more elegant and put-together even in your sweats. A sartorial magician, the best trench coats for women transform even the most casual clothes into a look. That same, sweats-friendly trench coat can lean sophisticated with a cocktail dress, or sporty, with a baseball cap. Whether you favor this wardrobe staple long and slouchy, or structured and belted, the perfect trench coat is just waiting for an invite to the party in your closet.

Most trench coats are made of cotton, or a cotton blend, and treated with a water-resistant finish to stand up to light rain; and some are lined in a lightweight material, like satin, for a touch more insulation. Altogether, that makes the trench coat the ideal transitional outerwear for climates that experience a change of seasons — perfect for those days when it’s too cold to go without an outer layer, but not cold enough to warrant a puffer jacket.

And although it’s a style stalwart, trench coats can have tons of personality. Look for unique features like hoods, buttons (double-breasted looks a bit more formal; single-breasted, more low-key), and either a buckled or a tie-waist belt, which allows you to adjust for fit and change up your look. If you live in a rainier climate, look for a hooded trench; there are some great options on this list (some with removable hoods, for added versatility). Consider length, too. A long trench coat will give you a dash of classic drama and a dressier feel; think screen-siren glam. Alternatively, shorter trench coats work beautifully for petite frames, and generally have a spunkier, more casual feel — channel Jane Birkin, in her belted version, with a red beret and heels.

Scroll on to find 13 of the best trench coats for women available now.

1 This Classic Black Trench Coat With A Shorter Length LONDON FOG Double Lapel Trenchcoat Amazon $101 See On Amazon London Fog is a classic brand when it comes to trench coats, and this elegant, versatile black version will pair well with essentially anything in your closet. Plus, the shorter length works great for petites. The double lapel makes this coat wonderful for occasions where you want to feel a little special, like dinners or meetings, and it’s lined for extra warmth. The belted waist adds to this piece’s structured feel, but you can easily remove it, or tie in the back, for a different look. The detachable hood allows you to change the look of the coat, too, and offers extra protection in wet conditions (as does the water-repellant finish). Pair with knee-high boots, a cropped sweater, and an above-the-knee schoolgirl skirt to highlight those sweet pleated lines. Available sizes: S — XL

Available colors: 3

2 This Long Trench Coat With A Cool, Slouchy Fit ASOS DESIGN Curve Waterfall Trench Coat Amazon $79 See On ASOS This trench coat by ASOS is the perfect cool-girl addition to any wardrobe. The longer length will add drama to loungewear and evening wear alike, and the lining adds some coziness. The dark brown color is so on-trend (brown is the new black, after all), and gives the classic lines of this trench a modern edge. It’s hard to imagine anything this wouldn’t pair well with. Try it with jeans, a white T-shirt, and loafers for the perfect casual-day-at-the-office look, or with cream-colored sweats and a beanie for a weekend stroll in the park. Those roomy pockets can hold your keys, wallet, and phone, so you can go purse-free. Available sizes: 12—26

Available colors: 1

3 This Trench Coat That’s Both Sporty & Sophisticated JASAMBAC Waterproof Lightweight Outdoor Trench Raincoat Amazon $38 See On Amazon The striped lining and toggle-pulls are just a couple of the features that make this trench coat shine — the toggles lend a sporty feel, and the striped lining is sophisticated. It’s hooded and waterproof, so this is a great option for wet weather, and those front pockets are large enough to stash your keys and phone. The knee-length is appropriate for both petite and taller frames. This trench would be just as appropriate on a hike as it would at dinner or the office, and it comes in so many fun colors — khaki is classic (it would look perfect with a tasseled leather loafer), but try the lime green or light blue for an unexpected spin. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 14

4 A Single-Breasted Trench Coat With Elegant Pleats Jessica London Plus Size Pleated Trench Coat Amazon $96 See On Amazon The pleats on this single-breasted trench will dress up any outfit in your closet, but would be especially fun with cigarette pants and a delicate silk blouse; add a few thick, layered chains for a little edge. Fully lined, this jacket is water-resistant to protect against wet weather. And it has a tie waist for adjustable fit; try securing it in the back to emphasize the pleated silhouette. The mid-length only adds to this coat’s versatility. Throw on a beanie and some sneakers with your leggings, and you’re ready for the gym or the grocery store. All three colors are neutral and versatile, but the olive green is a chic update to classic khaki. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 3

5 This Long, Double-Breasted Trench That Looks So Expensive Makkrom Double Breasted Long Trench Coat with Belt Amazon $55 See On Amazon This double-breasted trench coat looks like it should cost far more than its under-$60 price tag would suggest. If you’ve been hunting for a longer trench, this one has it all: A classic, double-breasted style; a tie-belt for adjustable fit; and plenty of color options, from traditional khaki to surprisingly chic dusty blue. That longer length and slouchy (but not sloppy!) silhouette will lend instant polish to your look — even if you’re wearing sweats and sneakers to run errands — and offer extra warmth and wind protection on chilly days. The silky lining feels luxurious, too. One reviewer raved, “Well made. Great value for the money, looks more expensive in person and fits perfectly.” Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 11

6 A Leather Trench Coat That’s Perfectly ‘90s Jessica London Plus Size Leather Trench Coat Amazon $156 See On Amazon Calling all ‘90s fans: This lined leather trench coat scratches that throwback itch in all the right spots. The buttery soft leather material is so luxurious (and it doesn’t hurt that it also looks like something Cindy Crawford might have worn in 1997). The single-breasted style is classic yet streamlined, and the belted waist allows you to adjust for fit. Reviewers report that it’s roomy enough to layer chunky sweaters or hoodies underneath for extra warmth. Pair it with straight-leg jeans, a black belt, and some slender ankle boots to complete the ‘90s-revival vibe. For evening, swap in a sleek, satiny slip dress. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 2

7 A Versatile Black Trench Coat With A Longer Length The Drop Noa Trench Coat Amazon $100 See On Amazon This double-breasted black trench coat with a removable tie belt is the piece you’ll reach for day after day. The black color is classic, and can be worn with virtually anything you throw on under it. The mid-calf length is long enough to provide extra protection in wet conditions, but it’s just as fashionable as it is functional — pair it with lug sole boots and some wide-leg trousers, as shown on the model, for a chic workplace outfit. Layer a hoodie or sweater underneath on chilly days; the oversized fit offers plenty of room. “I love that it's full length, water-resistant and fits true to size,” one reviewer remarked. “Feels more expensive than it is and I actually ended up buying it in both colors. Timeless piece that will be a staple in my closet!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

8 This Statement-Making, Maxi-Length Trench Coat ebossy Double Breasted Duster Trench Coat Amazon $70 See On Amazon If you prefer a trench coat in a slimmer fit, consider this one. According to reviewers, it runs small, so it’s perfect for anyone who prefers a sleeker silhouette. The ankle length makes a dramatic statement, too; this is the trench you’ll reach for on your way to that party or upscale dinner. The back belt adds shape, while adjustable belts at the neck and wrists — plus some military-inspired epaulettes — add visual interest. Button up the shawl lapel collar to change up your look; add high heels to emphasize the long lines of this classic coat. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

9 A Mid-Length Trench Coat In A Gorgeous Shade Of Green Orolay 3/4 Length Double Breasted Trench Coat with Belt Amazon $100 See On Amazon The green shade of this mid-length trench by Orolay is a unique blend of the classic khaki and army green often seen in trench coats, which means it will perform as a neutral, seamlessly blending with pretty much any item in your closet, while still feeling fresh and special. The adjustable belt allows you to control the fit, so you’ll be comfortable and stylish (which is everyone’s dream, no?), and the double-breasted style is that of a classic trench. Made of waterproof, windproof polyester with a polyester lining, this trench is a fantastic choice for rainy days. One reviewer gushed, “It is the perfect length, the collar lays perfectly. And surprisingly, despite how lightweight it is, it will keep you warm on those cold winter days.So glad I came across this, it will definitely be a staple for years to come!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

10 This Calvin Klein Trench Coat With A Removable Hood Calvin Klein Belted Rain Jacket with Removable Hood Amazon $92 See On Amazon Calvin Klein has been serving clean, classic style for over 40 years, and this short trench is no exception. It has a removable hood, which means you’ll be protected against wet conditions (it’s water-resistant, too); or take it off for those days when you only need a light outer layer, or simply want to change up your look. The shorter, mid-thigh length is a good option for petite frames. All of the available colors are as clean and classic as you would expect from the brand; think blush pink, pale gray, and the chic mauve shade pictured above. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

11 This Faux Suede Trench Coat With Vintage Flair Allegra K Faux Suede Trench Coat with Belt Amazon $66 See On Amazon This double-breasted, faux suede trench coat is dripping with ‘70s vibes — the slim fit and belted waist would pair perfectly with other retro-inspired pieces, like wide-leg pants and a form-fitting turtleneck. Petite frames seeking a shorter trench will appreciate the mid-thigh length, but this is also a great transitional piece that can take you from cooler temps to warmer, or vice versa. The buttery-soft faux suede is vegan-friendly (and machine washable), and reviewers love its luxurious presentation. One happy shopper reported, “The perfect lightweight coat! It's a beautiful material that doesn't wrinkle, the color is just like the photos, the sizing was spot on, and it doesn't feel bulky...I never write reviews, but this was the first time an online purchase exceeded my expectations.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

12 This Double-Breasted Trench Coat That Looks So French Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a trench to channel your inner Francophile, check out this coat from Amazon Essentials. It’s got all the trappings of a quintessential trench: The khaki color is classic and versatile, and will pair just as well with your sweatpants and sneakers as a dress. The tie belt allows you to adjust the fit while not feeling overly formal, and the mid-length will work well for most heights. Plus, the cotton-blend material is water-resistant, to help keep you dry in rainy conditions. Pair it with a red beret and some sleek black heels for the full, Jane Birkin-sitting-on-a-suitcase effect, or go sporty and pair it with a baseball cap and sneakers. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 5