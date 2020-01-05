15 Under-Eye Masks That'll Make You Look Like You’ve Had 10 Hours’ Sleep

The skin around your eyes is known for being particularly delicate and it's often the first place you'll notice signs of tiredness. That’s why an under-eye patch can be a game-changer for revitalising your appearance first thing in the morning. With options promising to de-puff, smooth, and brighten dark circles, it’s not always easy to know which to choose. So here are nine of the best under-eye masks to help make things easier.

Under-eye products have become hugely popular, meaning there's a wide list of contenders to deal with. So what makes for a good mask? Well, many are infused with serums, acids, and natural substances that target the small curved area beneath the eyes. As Women's Health explains, they are designed to work in a similar way as sheet masks, allowing the under-eye area to soak up powerful, potent ingredients.

Cooling cucumber, brightening caffeine, and hydrating hyaluronic acid are commonly found in such patches along with the likes of collagen and aloe.

Eye patches can offer benefits throughout the year, whether it’s in the depths of winter when tiredness sets in, or summertime when hayfever is rife. And if you want even more from your masks, you could always keep them in the fridge for an amplified cooling effect.

Some formulas will set you back a pretty penny. Others, however, only cost a few pounds per pair. But no matter how much cash (or time) you have to spare, there's an under-eye mask for you. Take a look at some of the most highly rated.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

MIJ MIJ Eye Patch 003 MIJ Masks £13.99 Maya Jama’s masking brand MIJ has plenty to offer for those tired, sore eyes no matter what time of year. These latest additions pack a powerful punch with trending ingredients niacinamide, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid; in short, everything you need for perkier eyes. Pack of two.