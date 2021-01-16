Different workouts — to say nothing of different body types — all have their unique requirements. While it may be easy enough to find a decent yoga bra, it can be harder to score the perfect option for high-impact workouts. Whether you’re looking for a bra that can weather a long run or you crave extra support in general, the best underwire sports bras will offer incredible security with design details that put the "bounce factor" firming in the rearview mirror.
Today, you can find bras with underwires dipped in silicone or covered in padding to reduce, if not completely eliminate, the likelihood you’ll ever feel them. Wider straps (ideally with padding) are good if you frequently struggle with bras digging into your shoulders. A racerback bra will prevent straps from slipping off your shoulder entirely, and a few here feature convertible straps for the ultimate in versatility. If you hate wrestling out of supportive bras that are tight by necessity, a zip-front option will make your post-workout routine that much easier.
One of the most supportive options around is an encapsulation-style bra, which relies on foam cups (much like a regular bra) to keep each breast separate for 360 degrees of bounce reduction. Some even take it a step further with adjustable front panels that let you customize your hold. Wider bands also provide more support: look for three or four hook-and-eye closures instead of the two you see on most standard bras.
With all that in mind, these four well-reviewed underwire sports bras offer the ideal combination of comfort and support so you can worry about adjusting your form — instead of your bra.