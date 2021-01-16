Different workouts — to say nothing of different body types — all have their unique requirements. While it may be easy enough to find a decent yoga bra, it can be harder to score the perfect option for high-impact workouts. Whether you’re looking for a bra that can weather a long run or you crave extra support in general, the best underwire sports bras will offer incredible security with design details that put the "bounce factor" firming in the rearview mirror.

Today, you can find bras with underwires dipped in silicone or covered in padding to reduce, if not completely eliminate, the likelihood you’ll ever feel them. Wider straps (ideally with padding) are good if you frequently struggle with bras digging into your shoulders. A racerback bra will prevent straps from slipping off your shoulder entirely, and a few here feature convertible straps for the ultimate in versatility. If you hate wrestling out of supportive bras that are tight by necessity, a zip-front option will make your post-workout routine that much easier.

One of the most supportive options around is an encapsulation-style bra, which relies on foam cups (much like a regular bra) to keep each breast separate for 360 degrees of bounce reduction. Some even take it a step further with adjustable front panels that let you customize your hold. Wider bands also provide more support: look for three or four hook-and-eye closures instead of the two you see on most standard bras.

With all that in mind, these four well-reviewed underwire sports bras offer the ideal combination of comfort and support so you can worry about adjusting your form — instead of your bra.

1 This Cult-Favorite Sports Bra In An Impressive Range Of Sizes & Prints Panache Underwire Sports Bra Amazon $52 See On Amazon The Panache underwire sports bra earns top marks from Amazon reviewers (and more than 6,000 have weighed in) for its luxe build that claims to reduce bounce by 83%. It's designed to look like a bra — not body armor — in a moisture-wicking performance fabric that comes in dozens of pretty options, like grafitti and black coral. Inside, foam encapsulation cups (up to size KK) offer excellent stability with a silicone-dipped underwire you'll barely feel. The wide, padded straps are adjustable and convert easily into a racerback near the top, while the cushioned triple hook-and-eye closure makes it easy to get into. Ample mesh along the front and straps keeps you cool and (relatively) dry through a workout, especially through the center. "This thing is amazing. No uni-boob, no squished flat boobs, no boobs falling under the band, no industrial undergarment look...Super comfy and everything stayed in place. The straps do not cut in or dig and it's easy to get in and out of," one shopper raved. It's so good, some fans reported wearing it every day. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: 28A – 40KK

2 The "Genius" Sports Bra With Customizable Support Glamorise Elite Performance Adjustable Wonderwire Sports Bra Amazon $44 See On Amazon This brilliant sports bra has a mesh front panel over the cups that can be raised or lowered to adjust the amount of support it offers specifically to your needs. "Engineering genius," one fan dubbed it. The wide, adjustable straps were built with two-way stretch to give you room to breathe without sacrificing stability. The extra-wide closure band features four hooks and eyes, and there's a padded underwire for superbly comfortable support — plus, wicking mesh offers plenty of breathability. "After starting Camp Gladiator several months ago, the search was on for a no-bounce sports bra that didn't cost a fortune or feel like a torture device," a reviewer wrote in. "Seriously: little to no bounce...SO adjustable and FAR more comfortable than I ever would have expected." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 32B – 46H

3 A Budget-Friendly Encapsulation Sports Bra SYROKAN Full Support Underwire Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon With over 7,600 ratings, this affordable underwire sports bra proves you don't necessarily need to spend a lot of money for good workout gear. Foam cups provide total encapsulation, with targeted moisture-wicking mesh panels along the back, sides, and underbust to let you breathe. The adjustable racerback has a standard hook-and-eye closure so it's easier to get into, but the close-set straps will still stay put through an overhead press. "No spillage, I don't fall out at all, everything stays separate and I stay completely in whether I am lifting or running, and it has great support. It's also comfortable too," reported one shopper. And other reviewers praised it for holding up (no pun intended) through treadmills, ellipticals, HIIT, and Zumba. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 32B – 42F