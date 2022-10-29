When you're looking for specifics in your makeup, some qualifications can be hard to pin down (think words like "clean" or "natural,” which lack a clear, common definition within the beauty industry). But other criteria you might consider crucial, such as whether or not a product is vegan, are actually easy to identify. Whether you're just starting to build a vegan beauty routine or you’re looking for some new products to add to your long-established collection, your daily foundation is a great place to start. The best vegan foundations have formulas that are entirely free from animal-derived ingredients or animal by-products, such as beeswax, honey, and collagen. With that established, you can further narrow things down by taking into account your own personal preferences. On the list ahead, you'll find liquid, powder, and even stick foundations that provide a variety of finishes and coverage levels. Because these foundations don't contain any animal-derived ingredients, you'll also notice that they contain more plant-based ingredients, like aloe vera and grape seed oil, which offer plenty of skin care benefits.

Vegan and cruelty-free are often used interchangeably in the beauty world. And while you'll typically find that most vegan beauty products are also cruelty-free, the same doesn't always hold true the other way around. (Vegan means that the product is free from animal-derived ingredients, while cruelty-free means that the product has never been tested on animals.) Typically, you'll be able to identify a vegan product by combing through the label on the box or visiting the company's website where you can find a vegan callout in the product's description or on the company's FAQ page. But if you're on the hunt for more information about vegan beauty products and brands, there are several organizations you can turn to, including PETA and Ethical Elephant.

1. Best Liquid Matte Vegan Foundation

For oily skin types or anyone looking for a full-coverage foundation that still feels lightweight, Cover FX’s Power Play Foundation has you covered. The liquid foundation is waterproof, sweat-proof, and buildable, so you can achieve medium coverage with a light layer of product or build it up for fuller coverage. Rice hull powder gives the foundation a soft matte finish and helps absorb excess oil and sweat from skin throughout the day, while ingredients like rice bran wax and fermented algae extract leave skin feeling smooth (and even offer protection against environmental stressors like pollution). The brand reports that all of its products are vegan and cruelty-free, and the foundation is also free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, talc, and fragrance.

Finish: Natural Matte Coverage: Medium To Full Available Shades: 36

Relevant Review: "Feels like you have nothing on. It matches my skin tone perfectly and doesn't dry out my face. I've tried many different products over the years, and I would have to say that this one by far is the best."

2. Best Liquid Matte Vegan Foundation Under $20

Finding vegan makeup doesn't necessarily mean you have to spend more money. In fact, drugstore brands like NYX have made a commitment to offering more products that are cruelty-free and vegan, and its Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation is a fan favorite with more than 8,000 five-star Amazon ratings. With an impressive 45-color shade range, the foundation provides long-lasting, waterproof coverage. Those with oily and acne-prone skin will also be happy to know that this is a noncomedogenic formula that won't clog pores and works to minimize shine.

Finish: Matte Coverage: Full Available Shades: 45

Relevant Review: "Hands down the best foundation I have ever used. Has a matte finish. I've tried dozens and this is the one that goes on with excellent coverage and a flawless finish. I don't have to use a primer, nor do I have to use a finishing spray. I can just put the foundation right onto my face and look perfect until the moment I take it off."

3. Best Pressed Powder Vegan Foundation

Powder foundations tend to get a bad rap for feeling dry on skin or leaving it looking cakey, but Mineral Fusion’s Pressed Powder Foundation solved that problem with its vegan, matte-finish formula that still manages to be moisturizing. The hypoallergenic and fragrance-free pick uses a blend of skin-soothing and moisturizing ingredients like white tea leaf extract, pomegranate seed extract, and vitamin E to leave skin looking and feeling smooth.

Finish: Matte Coverage: Light To Medium Available Shades: 24

Relevant Review: "Works so well on my highly sensitive skin. Does not cause any breakouts and works as an eyeshadow primer and concealer as well. Has reduced my time in the morning by 10 minutes. Would recommend to anyone with oily and acne-prone skin, as it allows you to go from matte to dewy throughout the day. Never cakes up even after sweating. Any smudges are easy to blend with your hands as well. Love this and will never use another foundation again."

4. Best Pressed Powder Vegan Foundation With SPF

Another vegan pressed powder compact, PÜR Cosmetics gives you SPF 15 protection using titanium dioxide (you'll still want to apply an SPF 30 or higher sunscreen underneath this to keep your skin properly protected, though). The brand’s 4-In-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup SPF 15 is a light-to-medium-coverage foundation that even includes a mirror for easy on-the-go application. While the powder is infused with multiple nourishing ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E, if your skin is on the sensitive side, you may want to sit this one out since it also contains retinol and lactic acid.

Finish: Natural Coverage: Light To Medium Available Shades: 22

Relevant Review: "I really like this product. It never looks cakey, it doesn't dry out my skin, yet it covers the shine and gives a nice sheer, smooth finish. As another reviewer has said, it doesn't last all day. That might be the only drawback. I definitely noticed that after five or six hours it could use a re-application. Otherwise, I'd say it's a perfect product for me. Bonus that it has SPF."

5. Best Vegan Stick Foundation

For a creamier texture that's great for dry skin, Mented Cosmetics created this Skin By Mented foundation stick. The buildable-coverage foundation replaces beeswax (a common animal-derived ingredient) with vegetable-derived candelilla wax, which gives this a richer feeling as it glides over skin. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, grape seed oil, and castor seed oil provide this hypoallergenic foundation with even more moisturizing benefits. And while the shade range isn’t as extensive, Mented Cosmetics is a Black-owned beauty brand that was founded with the intention of creating makeup that's more inclusive for darker skin tones.

Finish: Natural Coverage: Light To Medium Available Shades: 16

Relevant Review: "This foundation/concealer stick has a nice light, creamy finish. I like that it lays smooth and pretty much melts into your skin. It’s thick, but not the bad kind of thick where you feel like it’s sitting on top of your skin - it definitely blends in evenly. I have eczema, so I also like that it’s cruelty free and doesn’t have a bunch of products and chemicals in it. I’m definitely considering ordering another [stick] to use as concealer moving forward. 10 out of 10!"

6. Best Vegan Skin Tint

Skin care comes first with ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, which starts with mineral sun protection courtesy of non-nano zinc oxide. Plant-based squalane and hyaluronic acid help to keep skin moisturized (and give the tint its dewy finish), while multi-tasking niacinamide has skin-calming and brightening benefits. Though it calls itself a skin tint, dozens of Amazon reviewers report that the formula gives surprisingly good coverage, making it more akin to a foundation. Plus, it's free from silicones, fragrances, and oils, making it a solid choice for both sensitive and acne-prone skin types.

Finish: Dewy Coverage: Light Available Shades: 28

Relevant Review: "I typically don’t wear foundation and was looking for something that wasn’t cakey or full coverage and this is perfect! I have sensitive skin and this checks all the boxes for that. I will definitely re-purchase once this bottle is gone!"

About The Author:

Marissa DeSantis has worked as a beauty writer and editor for nearly 10 years. Her pieces can be found across print and digital publications like Bustle, Evening Standard, Teen Vogue, and InStyle.