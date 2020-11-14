From a fashionable coat in imitation wool to the toastiest down-alternative parka, the best vegan winter coats have you covered for everything from heading outdoors on a snowy day to a chic topper for a holiday party. They all feature a blend of warmth and style for cold days and frosty nights — and, of course, they're free of animal by-products.

If you’re in the market for a sophisticated winter coat, a felted synthetic like polyester mimics the look of wool. The most classic cut is a single-breasted coat with peaked lapels, but the peacoat is another timeless option. Wrap coats are beautiful formal options, but if you opt for one make sure it has a way to fasten the neck to keep warm on freezing days.

Utilitarian parkas and puffers should have water-resistant shells to protect their synthetic down-alternative fill, and usually feature a combination of nylon and polyester. A quilted lining will help trap warm air, and additional features like a drawstring waist, snap stand collar, and ribbed cuffs all help block wind and snow on blustery days.

A bit of faux fur will always glam up a look, but depending on your stance on it, you can embrace it, skip it altogether, or choose to don a pin — as PETA recommends — to make it clear that you don't support the fur industry.

Recommended vegan coat brands include Save The Duck (a pricey but worthy PETA favorite) but you’ll find mainstream labels as well as underground cult favorites here. These eight fabulous animal-friendly coats will all have you telling people “it was one of those Amazon finds.”

1 A Vegan Parka That's A Spot-On Alternative To The Famous “Amazon Coat” Steve Madden Puffer Parka Amazon $71 See On Amazon A great alternative to the internet-famous Orolay down coat, Steve Madden's vegan puffer coat is an almost perfect match, from the wide horizontal quilting and four zippered front pockets to the cozy faux shearling-lined hood. It even has similar rib-knit cuffs and zippered side vents on a high-low hem. Steve Madden relies on a polyester shell and synthetic fill instead of down for a cruelty-free take on the Amazon outerwear icon. "I am vegan, so went with this from Steve Madden," one comparison shopper reported. "It's super cute and roomy enough to layer underneath for extra warmth.[...] For less than $100? It's definitely worth the money." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

2 The Sophisticated Black Winter Coat Every Closet Needs Allegra K Notched Lapel Single Breasted Coat Amazon $70 See On Amazon A single-breasted coat with peaked lapels and tailored lines is indispensable. You can wear it with everything from jeans and sneakers to an evening dress. You'll always need a black winter coat, but this pick also comes in great kicky brights and pastels that are reminiscent of J. Crew. The felted polyester resembles wool with a silky synthetic lining (in a whimsical polka dot on a few of the options), and it's tailored for a relatively straight cut with just enough shape through the body. "For a fraction of what you'll pay elsewhere, this is a well-constructed, accurately-fitted coat — and it's pretty," one fan wrote. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small –X-Large

3 A PETA-Approved Winter Coat That's So Warm Save The Duck Iris 9 Vegan Puffer Amazon $248 See On Amazon Save the Duck was voted PETA's Company of the Year in 2019 for its cruelty-free clothing that emphasizes recycled materials. The brand's high-quality down-alternative parkas include the Iris 9, which features an ultra-high-density nylon shell that's treated to be water-resistant and windproof, while the lofty nylon fill is quilted to prevent shifting. The high-tech body is matched with the softest faux fur lining on its stand collar that'll tempt you to skip the scarf. By scanning the brand's Certilogo, you can be confident in netting an authentic product. "This coat is amazing — just as warm as my more expensive down coats, but cruelty free!" one shopper cheered. Plus, it's OEKO-TEX certified. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – XL

4 A Short Parka With Plenty Of Versatility Wantdo Parka With Removable Hood Amazon $76 See On Amazon If you want a good, rugged all-purpose winter coat, this parka works in a lot of situations. It has a puffer's synthetic insulation without any visible quilting, so it looks less outdoorsy. The hood is trimmed in faux fur and is fully removable if you don't need it (and some reviewers preferred it without). A snap collar, ribbed cuffs, and button placket over the zipper keep out snow and wind on inclement days, while the water-resistant nylon Oxford shell keeps you dry. "I walk to work every day and I spend about an hour outside during the day," one shopper explained. "I am always warm and comfortable with this coat. I've never had a coat that has kept me so warm in cold weather. I have been warm with the wind chill as low as 10 to 20 below. It is very windy and cold in Wyoming and this coat keeps me warm. I would highly recommend." For extended sizes, this plus size parka also has fantastic reviews. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

5 This Ultra-Classic Double-Breasted Coat Agnes Orinda Plus Size Notched Lapel Double Breasted Coat Amazon $69 See On Amazon The peacoat is unfussy yet always stylish, and in a longer length, it makes for a versatile winter coat. Princess seams through the body give this one enough structure for evening, but it’s just as easy to wear with leggings. Agnes Orinda's vegan coat is made from a polyester felt with synthetic satin lining that's machine washable, but you might prefer to dry clean for a crisper look. "The material/make of the coat is phenomenal," a reviewer gushed. "If I hadn’t bought it online, I would’ve assumed it was bought off the rack and an upscale department store." Another satisfied customer noted, "I love this coat. It is thick and warm but also tailored." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 1X – 4X

6 A Seriously Fashionable Belted Wrap Coat Allegra K Stand Collar Belted Winter Coat Amazon $78 See On Amazon This super-sharp,100% polyester wrap coat is a classic and elegant style with crisp piping on the seams, and the peaked shawl lapel can be buttoned at the neck for a high collar on bitterly cold days (or nights). A hidden single-button closure ensures the wrap style stays securely fastened, while a matching removable belt cinches in extra warmth and provides an extra chic detail. The two discreet slant pockets will keep your hands toasty, too. "It's warm and stylish which is perfect for a dressy coat," one shopper pointed out. Another fan noted, "I'm keeping it to wear with edgy rocker jeans and heels looks with a modern clean style..." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

7 A Full-Length Vegan Parka For Bitterly Cold Days Polydeer Full Parka Amazon $100 See On Amazon When you need a full-coverage coat, this imitation down parka falls past the knees with the equivalent of a 700 fill-power down coat for warmth and weight. The polyester shell is windproof and water-resistant, with a quilted and smocked bodice that features subtle decorative buttons down the front. You can remove the faux fur trim on its hood, which also zips off entirely, while a button placket over the two-way zipper and ribbed cuffs protect against drafts and snow. "I love this coat! I found it on a vegan website. It is so warm and snuggly and brilliantly waterproof," a fan confirmed. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 A Wildly Glamorous Faux Fur Coat Simplee Women Fluffy Faux Fur Short Coat Amazon $50 See On Amazon Whether you have a major party on your calendar (Zoom parties count) or you want to go the fashion route with distressed jeans and sky-high heels, a faux fur coat is undeniably fun no matter where you’re headed. In thick faux shag with a snug satin lining, it feels remarkably solid for its size. "This coat is very furry! It's thick and heavy. It would make a great coat for the winter if you need to dress up," one reviewer suggested, and another shopper confirmed, "Purchased it to wear for warmth at a winter formal, but it was so much more than warm. The coat made the whole look edgy and fashionable." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 0 – 14