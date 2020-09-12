When hiking, you never know what conditions you’ll encounter — so in order to keep your feet dry, protected, and comfortable, you’ll need a pair of the best waterproof boots for hiking. The best options feature a waterproof membrane or coating that’ll keep water out while allowing your feet to breathe, plus superior traction (look for deep treads and rubber soles!) to ensure that you won’t slip even as you hike through muddy, snowy, or generally wet conditions. Hiking boots aren't worth the money if they’re not comfortable for miles on end, so make sure the pair you select is supportive with ample cushioning.

If you’re carrying a heavy load or are hiking a particularly difficult or uneven path, you’ll likely want a tall hiking boot with plenty of support at the ankle. But if you prefer to feel light on your feet, there are also waterproof styles to choose from that are lightweight and lined with mesh for extra breathability. However, these usually don't offer as much ankle support. And when it comes to cold-weather hikers, you might appreciate a pair that’s insulated for warmth.

These four pairs of hiking boots are all waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about wet feet on your next hiking adventure. And they all have glowing reviews on Amazon, which means you can rest assured that they’re high-quality, comfortable, and durable options.

1. The Overall Best Waterproof Boots For Hiking

Ready to wear right out of the box, these Merrell hiking boots are certainly well-deserving of the top spot on this list. The boots are built for long hiking adventures, thanks to comfortable contoured footbeds, extra heel cushioning for stability and shock absorption, and Vibram rubber outsoles that help you stay on your feet. And in terms of being waterproof, it really doesn’t get much better than this pick — the shoes utilize a waterproof coating to keep your feet dry in wet conditions.

The shoes are made from a combination of suede leather and mesh. A rubber cap protects your toes. The pair weighs around 2 pounds (about 1 per shoe), but while they aren't ultralight, reviewers report that they feel quite light to wear, so you don't have to worry about them bogging you down on the trails. Choose from seven colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have the women's and my husband has the men's [...] we wore them right out of the box with no issues -- put quite a few miles hiking in GNP this past summer. I use them anytime we will be outside in the wet -- on trails. I love the high ankle support -- I have weak ankles and these are excellent. This style was recommended to me by a friend who takes LONG hikes all over the world -- I recommend them for anyone wanting a light weight good support walking/hiking shoe. I think they run true to size."

Available sizes: 5 to 11, including half and wide sizes

2. A Fan-Favorite Lightweight Hiking Boot

With more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon and a stellar 4.6-star rating overall, these Columbia hiking boots are clearly adored on the site, and it makes sense why. The hiking boots are ultra-lightweight — just under 1 pound per pair — with plenty of cushioning and support, so they'll be comfortable enough to hike in all day long. The waterproof boots feature rubber soles and treads that provide traction for even the wettest of trail conditions. The shoes are made of a combination of waterproof full-grain leather, mesh (for breathability), and suede. The lace-up closure is easy to adjust, allowing you to get a secure fit, and the shaft measures approximately ankle-high from your arch.

This pick is available in a bunch of neutral colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "THESE ARE AMAZING BOOTS and YOU CAN'T GO WRONG WITH THESE BOOTS. These boots held up against all different types of climates and weather and water on my road trip and they still look great! [...] We went through water, dessert, rain, and mud, and these boots held it fine.[...] these boots were extremely lightweight and required almost no breaking in. [...] They were so extremely comfortable and easy to walk in. The size fits as expected if you go a half size up, and walking through the river, it kept my feet nice and dry. [...] They've also got amazing grip. Whether we were on wet stones, or gravelly and sand covered rocks that could easily give way and make you slip or fall they worked amazingly."

Available sizes: 5 to 12, including half and wide sizes

3. A Waterproof Hiking Boot That’ll Keep You Warm In Cold Weather

Frigid temperatures don’t have to put a damper on your hiking plans. These XPETI hiking boots are built to handle even the coldest and wettest of weather conditions. The hiking boots feature a waterproof membrane, which is designed to keep you dry. And the built-in insulation is a game-changer when it comes to warmth; it'll keep you toasty even in conditions as cold as -13 degrees Fahrenheit. But don’t worry — a moisture-wicking mesh lining ensures your feet won't get overly sweaty.

The boots feature a tall shaft (approximately 8 inches tall from your arch) to provide plenty of ankle support. Rubber toe caps protect your feet, while treads and rubber outsoles combine for the best possible grip on wet or icy terrain. A cushioned EVA midsole makes the boots stable and comfortable to wear all day long.

The manufacturer recommends sizing up a whole size for the best fit. Choose from five different color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I had ordered them for a trip to Iceland, and I received them the day before my departure. Fortunately, they fit perfectly. I wore them every day in both snowy and icy conditions and the waterproofing held up fine--warm, dry feet all the way! I was particularly attracted to them because of the excellent grip of the soles and the excellent ankle support. I ended up wearing them every day of my trip. I love these boots!"

Available sizes: 6 to 11, including half sizes

4. A Pair Of Waterproof Hiking Boots For Under $50

Hiking boots tend to be quite pricey, but that’s not the case with this pair from Mountain Warehouse. For just under $50, you’ll get your hands on a quality pair of hiking boots that are totally waterproof, and yet, breathable at the same time. The waterproof membrane is the secret sauce for keeping water out, while the mesh lining keeps your feet fresh while you're on the trail. A cushioned footbed provides plenty of comfort, particularly at the arch and toe. And deep lugs give you that extra grip, so you won’t slide around in mud, rain, or other potentially hazardous conditions. Heel and toe bumpers provide protection for your feet.

While this pick does have a lot of plusses, it's worth noting that they don't come in half or wide sizes. The boots are also available in just two colors — black or gray. But for the price, it may be worth giving them a try.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I AM SO PLEASED with not only the quality of the boots but also how comfortable they are! I am typically a size 8, which is what I ordered and they fit PERFECT. They are very lightweight and comfortable! The quality is great especially considering the price, I am very happy with them. The color is as expected as well. I look forward to many hikes with these boots! Definitely recommend!"

Available sizes: 6 to 10

Also Great: A Waterproof Trail Runner

If you’re not a fan of bulky boots when you hike, these Salomon waterproof trail runners are your best bet. The shoes are lightweight — weighing just under 5 ounces each — and super stable, so you’ll be able to wear them comfortably all day long. The shoes are waterproof, too, so you don't have to worry about moisture seeping in. The simple lacing system allows you to get the shoes on and off with ease. And the deep, sharp lugs on the soles will give you plenty of grip.

Just know that with this pick, you aren't getting much ankle support, so keep that in mind if you are hiking a hazardous or difficult path where that added support could be helpful. Choose from eight different color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love the speedcross shoes for trail hiking. They are comfortable the second you put your feet in them and need no breaking in. I hike on mountain trails 4 miles a day, 6 days a week and will never buy another hiking shoe other then a speed cross."