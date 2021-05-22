Whether you’re an avid beachgoer or simply want a pair of sandals you can wear in the shower, waterproof footwear can be a game-changer. The best waterproof sandals For this first/main keyword link, are comfortable to walk in and made from quick-drying, water-resistant materials like foam, rubber, and certain textiles.

Waterproof sandals are not only great for the beach, pool, and public showers – they’re also perfect for rainy spring and summer days, and outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking. You’ll want to look for shoes made from lightweight materials that absorb little to no water. Rubber and foam will offer the most waterproofing, since they can be quickly wiped dry. Some waterproof sandals will have textile or leather uppers that won’t completely repel water but will air-dry quickly.

Sandals come in so many styles, so think about where you’ll be wearing them before you decide what kind you want. Casual slides and flip flops are great for short walks and beach days, but for other activities, you’ll probably want something with a back strap to keep your foot secure. More fashion-forward styles also have low block heels or platform soles that can add a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Live your best life this summer, from afternoons by the pool to creating chic rainy day outfits with the best waterproof sandals you can buy on Amazon – and most of them are under $100.

1 A Pair Of Chunky Slingbacks You’ll Never Want To Take Off Skechers Foamies Breezy Feels Slingback Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon These chunky slingback sandals from Skechers are loved by Amazon shoppers, who pointed out that they’re especially great for theme parks and water parks. The entire shoe is made from comfortable, lightweight foam that can handle being completely submerged in water. The lug sole adds additional traction and stability, and the heel strap has a hook and loop closure so you can adjust the fit. I have a pair of these sandals and wore them everywhere on a recent vacation, from a 10-mile beach hike to strolling around the city. “Great for water activities! Perfect heel height,” wrote one reviewer. “Could probably be dressed up too! A flowy dress, a pair of wide legged cropped pants, colorful jumpsuit, sassy jewelry, cute shorts; the possibilities are endless!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 Some Comfy Waterproof Birkenstocks Birkenstock Essentials Unisex Arizona EVA Sandal Amazon $45 See On Amazon These waterproof Birkenstock sandals are made from flexible EVA foam with a molded footbed and adjustable straps that go across the front of the foot. The heel cup is slightly raised for extra cushioning and support, and the sandals come in unisex sizes, so it’s easy to outfit your entire family in a pair. My husband has these sandals and wears them practically every day in the summer, for everything from kayak trips to cocktail hour. I’ve “borrowed” them myself and can attest to just how comfy they are. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5-5.5 Narrow Women/3-3.5 Narrow Men — 15-15.5 Narrow Women/13-13.5 Narrow Men

3 These Chic Sandals You Can Wear To The Beach MEGNYA Waterproof Walking Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon A pair of comfortable walking sandals is a summer wardrobe must-have, and these are designed specifically to keep your feet from getting tired. These shoes have a supportive EVA midsole and a rubber outsole, and they have great arch support. The uppers are made from braided, water-resistant nylon rope that dries quickly, and the straps are adjustable so you can get the perfect fit. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 5 — 12

4 A Pair Of Adidas Slides That Come In Pretty Pastel Colors adidas Adilette Aqua Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon These waterproof adidas slides have rubber outsoles and are built with waterproof synthetic materials that make them great for the beach and the pool. This slip-on sandal is a post-workout favorite, and Amazon shoppers love their sporty design. “After my water aerobics class I slip them on to go thru the shower,” wrote one fan. “I love that they do not absorb the water. By the time I dry off and get dressed they go right into my gym bag without dripping of water!!! Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 Some Waterproof Flip-Flops With Sweet Bow Details Mytoza Beach Flip Flops Amazon $18 See On Amazon A pair of fully waterproof flip flops is a must-have for warm weather, and this pair is super stylish. Made from flexible synthetic materials with a rubber sole, these can survive a walk through a puddle or even a dip in the pool without absorbing water. “Cute, cute water proof flip flops,” wrote one Amazon shopper who loved the aesthetic of these shoes. If the bow detailing isn’t your style, they come in tons of other options, including a braided slide and a strappy flip flop. Available options: 36

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

6 These Crocs Sandals You Can Wear With Anything Crocs Serena Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can style these cute Crocs sandals in so many ways thanks to their minimalist design — and no one will even know you’re wearing Crocs. Like the brand’s classic designs, these sandals are made from Croslite foam, and combine slip-on style with a secure ankle strap that makes these just as good for a short hike as they are for going to brunch by the waterfront. “I used these as my water shoes for a water park,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “I wore these on long walks. I wore them in the river, out of the river in hot, humid weather and they worked out!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4 — 11

7 A Pair Of Popular Beach Shoes That Are Under $15 J-Slips Unisex Sandals Amazon $13 See On Amazon These unisex rubber sandals have over 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you know they’re good. Designed in Hawaii, where they know a thing or two about beachwear, these sandals are made entirely from flexible rubber and have textured details on the footbed and straps. “I love these sandals,” wrote one Amazon shopper, “They are perfect for the beach and everyday wear.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 Big Kid — 11

8 These Retro-Inspired Jelly Sandals Yehopere Jelly Sandals Amazon $24 See On Amazon This pair of T-strap jelly sandals is perfect for warm, rainy days when you still want to look stylish. The transparent synthetic uppers and rubber soles can handle a dip in the water, and the low block heel adds a few inches of height. “They’re so cute and I get compliments one them all the time,” wrote one reviewer. “I wore them on vacation and never had a problem.” This style comes in several colors, and the shoe also comes in low-heeled and more strappy styles, too. Available options: 15

Available sizes: 5.5 — 9.5

9 A Pair Of Hiking Sandals You Can Toss In The Wash KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal Amazon $90 See On Amazon If you want a high-quality waterproof hiking sandal, this style from popular outdoor brand KEEN is a great choice. The sandals have a treaded rubber outsole and a cushioned EVA footbed for all-day comfort, and the breathable upper is made from water-resistant synthetic materials. These sandals are secured with a bungee-style quick-lace system, so your shoes will stay on whether you’re paddle boarding or hiking across a river. “These shoes are great in the water, hiking (short hike 5,6 miles), and everyday,” wrote one fan. “I have worn kayaking many times.” These sandals also boast an impressive 14,899 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: 5 — 12

10 These Flip-Flops That Feel Like Walking On Clouds Sanuk Yoga Mat Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you want to feel like you’re walking on a yoga mat, these cushioned flip flops from Sanuk are your best bet. They boast an impressive 12,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love the cushioned footbeds. The soles are made from waterproof rubber, and the uppers are made from a quick-drying synthetic material. “Favorite casual sandals. Wear these baby’s to a water park, picnic, the beach etc. they are so comfy!” wrote one fan. While these sandals are water-resistant and quick-drying, some reviewers noted that they should not be fully submerged. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5 — 14

11 A Pair Of Tevas You Can Submerge In Water Tevas Ankle-Strap Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you thought the original Tevas couldn’t get better, try the brand’s fully waterproof sandal. The entire shoe is made from injection-molded EVA that’s both lightweight and comfortable, and the treaded outsole offers exceptional stability, whether you’re hiking, kayaking, or just out for a walk on the beach. The ankle-strap secures with a hook and loop closure, and if you happen to lose one in the water, they float! “I was looking for a pair of sandals that I could wear in a river and out for walks,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “These are quite comfortable and hold up really well!” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 13

12 These Budget-Friendly Hiking Sandals Nothside Burke II Sport Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon A pair of inexpensive hiking sandals can be hard to come by, but this pair from Northside offers excellent value for the price. The durable rubber outsole provides traction on slippery surfaces, and the synthetic upper is both breathable and waterproof. The bungee lace system helps to ensure a secure fit, and the sock-like interior is quick-drying. “Love these water shoes,” raved one fan. “I wear them to the dog water park so I can wade into the water and fetch the toys that the dogs don't fetch. Because the lake has rocks, these are perfect. They have a substantial sole that can be used for both wading and regular walking. Drying time is really quick, too.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 — 10

13 A Pair Of Stylish-Yet-Functional Dad Sandals ECCO Yucatan Sandal Amazon $135 See On Amazon Whether you want to get in on the dad sandal trend or are just looking for a shoe that’s both cute and comfortable, these ECCO outdoor sandals fit the bill. The only pick on this list with a leather-upper, they’re still fine to wear for water activities, since they’re reinforced with the brand’s Hydromax waterproofing treatment. The synthetic sole and EVA footbed offer both comfort and stability, and the Gore-Tex layer on the upper helps keep your feet dry. “These summer sandals are the best I have ever owned. They are super comfy, supportive and good for all weather,” wrote one fan. “When I walk the dogs I can go in the water with them, no problem.”