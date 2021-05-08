While there are plenty of puffer coats and cute vests out there, they don’t hold a candle to the best waterproof winter jackets when it comes to allowing you to enjoy wet, chilly weather. But, here's the thing: A lot of jackets will claim to hold up to the elements when they're actually more water resistant than waterproof. While a water-resistant jacket will repel rain and snow at first, eventually the moisture will soak through, leaving you soaked, too. Waterproof jackets, however, are made with true waterproof shells. That way rain or snow can't get through, and with warm, plush linings, you stay perfectly warm and dry.

As you shop, you'll also want to consider how and where you plan to wear your winter jacket. If you tend to be active in the winter and want to hit the ski slopes, consider a waist-length winter jackets that’ll give you plenty of freedom to move. On the other hand, if you live in a really cold climate and you need something with full coverage just to step outside your home, a thick, waterproof parka is probably your best bet.

If you aren't sure which waterproof winter jacket is best for you and your lifestyle, here are a few excellent options to help you narrow down your search.

1. This Ski Jacket That's Also Wind Resistant

For the wettest, windiest weather, this plush ski jacket features a fully waterproof outer shell that's been specially treated to repel any and all moisture. It also features adjustable cuffs with a stretchy thumbhole so you can seal in heat and keep out water. On top of that, this jacket is stuffed with soft cotton to dampen the feel of wind, and the plush lining feels so comfortable. Thousands of reviewers can't believe how amazing this jacket is, especially for the price. Choose from a large range of colors.

According to one reviewer: "Wow!! I am very impressed with this jacket especially for the price!! It fits wonderful and such great quality heck yeah! Its warm and soft inside! Highly recommend this one."

Available sizes: Small - 2X

2. This Sherpa-Lined Jacket That's Great For Light Winter Weather

This sherpa-lined rain jacket is the perfect solution for fickle weather. It features Columbia's signature Hydroplus shell, which is made with moisture-wicking nylon to stave off wind and water. The highlight of this jacket, though, is definitely the lining. Made from a soft sherpa fabric, the lining is cozy and warm but not too heavy, making it a great solution for those in-between weather days. Plus, this jacket comes in ton of colors and sizes to choose from.

According to one reviewer: "Very comfy already have gotten so much use out of it. I live in NH so it’s a great fall/jacket when I don’t want to wear my huge winter coat, very warm. Definitely recommended!"

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

3. This Waterproof Jacket With Thermal Insulation

It's pricey, but any jacket by Columbia will last you a long while. This waterproof winter jacket has plenty of stylish features, including a belted waist, sherpa-lined collar, and faux-fur trim on the hood. It's also insulated with Columbia's thermal insulation so it'll keep you warm in the coldest weather. And, since the belt and faux-fur trim are removable, you can customize this jacket to look just how you like. It comes in a bunch of neutral tones and a few more vibrant colors as well.

According to one reviewer: "There are many reasons why I love this jacket it is very warm and waterproof. I love the look of it the belt feature lets you chinch it so you can actually have a defined waist and is a good length so you get more coverage about mid thigh on me (5’3).The hood is nice and deep and can be better secured using the buttons at the neck and the hood can be removed."

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

4. This Warm Winter Coat Reviewers Swear By

This stylish winter parka is a great pick for cold-weather months, and reviewers swear it's waterproof and warm. Made with a vegan down-alternative filling, this mid-length jacket is rated for temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a faux-fur-lined hood for a chic touch, and the sleeves have wrist cuffs for extra warmth. This jacket is available in a few fun colors you can choose from.

According to one reviewer: "Love love love this coat. It is a little heavy in weight but it’s super warm, waterproof, comfortable, and high quality. It will hold up to New England winters for sure. The other great aspect is that it is very stylish."

Available sizes: X-Large - 4X

5. This Multi-Layered Jacket With A Removable Hood

If you're looking for versatility, you can't beat this 3-in-1 jacket system. There are three ways to wear this jacket, depending on the weather. If it's dry and mildly chilly, you could wear the insulated puffer lining by itself to keep you warm. On really wet days, you can wear the outer waterproof shell alone. Then, when it's frigid and snowy, you can wear the whole set together. You can even detach the hood from the outer shell if you prefer. With so many options and five easy-to-reach pockets, the possibilities for this jacket are endless. In more than a dozen colors, there are plenty of choices.

According to one reviewer: "I am so pleased with this jacket! I wanted a 3-in-1 style, but didn't want to pay a small fortune, so I found this one and gave it a try. I live where it can literally be 10 degrees one day and 50 the next. So having the 3 options is awesome. The zippers seem to be durable, and zip with ease. It's a winner!"

Available sizes: Small - 2X

6. This Lightweight Option That Traps In Body Heat

This lightweight parka is perfect for drizzly days that are on the chilly side. This jacket is constructed with Columbia's Omni-Shield fabric, which repels liquids (including any coffee spills) so you can literally wipe it away. And even though this jacket is lighter than most winter parkas, it features tiny metallic dots on the inner lining, which help to trap in heat, while the breathable, waterproof fabric keeps you dry. And the best part? This jacket is machine washable, so if you do end up with a stain, it's easy to clean.

According to one reviewer: "Just ordered my third Mighty Lite in five years, and I cannot praise this jacket enough. I live in Texas where we have cold mornings but warm afternoons at certain times of the year. Instead of lugging a bulky jacket home with me in the afternoon, I can easily pack this away in my backpack for my commute. And when winter really sets in, I can count on this jacket to keep me warm and dry all day long."

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

7. This Interchangeable Jacket That Can Be Worn 3 Ways

This interchangeable jacket is great for winter weather that's quick to shift. It includes two separate pieces: A thick, waterproof outer shell and a plush fleece inner shell. You can wear the waterproof jacket on wetter, warmer days and the fleece jacket on drier days. And on days where it's both cold and wet, you can zip both jackets together. On top of all that, this jacket includes buttoned cuffs so you can adjust the sleeves to your wrist size to keep out the cold.

According to one reviewer: "When it came in the mail, it was lighter than I expected and I worried it would not be warm enough, but we've had below freezing temps and 30-40 mph wind with snow this week and it keeps me toasty warm. Its waterproof and windproof and yet when I go inside, its breathable and I'm not overheating in it like I would expect. I've worn it in wind, snow and rain this week with very satisfactory results."

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

8. This Waterproof Jacket That's Insulated With Synthetic Down

This warm ski jacket is a great pick for the cold, wet months. Its exterior shell is waterproof and the interior is insulated with synthetic down that is durable and so warm. It features fitted cuffs that trap heat in, but also has underarm ventilation that you can use to cool off if you’re working up a sweat. This jacket has three useful pockets and a chic faux-fur-lined hood. That said, the faux fur can be easily removed if it's not to your style.

According to one reviewer: "This jacket is so warm! I live in Minnesota so I definitely needed something that would keep away the cold and it’s working great!"

Available sizes: 1X - 6X

9. This Warm Ski Jacket That Has A Fleece Lining

This toasty warm ski jacket is the perfect solution to really wet winters. It features a thick, waterproof outer shell with adjustable thumbholes and cuffs to help seal off the opening at your wrists to trap in heat and keep out rain and snow. It also features pockets both within the lining and the outer shell, and all pockets are zippered to keep your items secure. The highlight of this jacket, though, is in the luxe liner. Made from ridiculously soft fleece, this jacket is so cozy that you won't want to take it off.

According to one reviewer: "I wanted to try this coat out for a full ski season before reviewing. At the end of last ski season I was so so pleased. It is so warm, and I love all of the pockets. Then last week, my family and I stood out in 11 degree weather and wind for five hours for the coldest Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York history and man was I so happy I packed this coat for the trip. I was not cold at all."

Available sizes: Small - 2X

10. This High-Collar Jacket With A Chest Pocket

This waterproof ski jacket features a warm, fuzzy lining and tons of padding to help keep out the cold. The outer shell also doubles as a windbreaker to help cut the wind, while also actively repelling snow and rain. This jacket's shell is made with a polymer-blend material, which is virtually scratch-proof, so you don't have to worry about sticks or other sharp objects permeating the jacket. Plus, with a thick, high color and adjustable hood, your neck and head will be protected from any gust of wind or sudden shower.

According to one reviewer "Great coat, well made and cute. I recently wore it in a 40° wind and rain storm and I stayed warm and dry. For the money, you can't go wrong."

Available sizes: Small - 3X

11. This Reversible Down Parka That's Worth The Splurge

This down-filled parka is truly one of the warmest jackets on the market. Its reversible design is truly innovative: One side is stuffed with real goose down for insulation, and the other side features a shell made from Columbia's Omni-Tech waterproof fabric. Flip it one way for a waterproof style, or the other way to style it as a down jacket. The entire jacket has reinforced seams to keep the down safe, secure, and evenly spread throughout the jacket. Whether you wear this parka with the shell side or "puffer" side visible, it's sleek, stylish, and warm.

According to one reviewer: "Ok. I was waiting until after my trip to Iceland to write this review. This jacket was a lifesaver!! It kept me dry in the rain and completely shielded me from the slapping cold winds. I am so glad I had this jacket!!"

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

12. This Warm Ski Jacket That Comes With A Face Covering

Whether you're hitting the slopes or heading into freezing weather, this ski jacket and covering combo is an excellent choice. It's waterproof, and the shell is filled with lightweight recycled materials that trap in warmth whiles still allowing for airflow so you don't overheat. It also features a velvet-soft lining and a stand-up collar to keep out the wind. And for the coldest days, you can slip on the soft, stretchy face covering to keep you warm and dry all over.

According to one reviewer: "The quality is second to none. It's fantastically warm and lightweight with good-sized pockets. Keeps you warm but not too toasty. And did I mention it looks stylish as heck?"