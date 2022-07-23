Despite what (outdated) style rules dictate, white jeans are a year-long wardrobe staple, ready to be worn in any season or weather. Ranging from bright white to ecru, super-skinny to on-trend wide-leg, the best white jeans are a fresh, statement-making alternative to traditional blue denim — and they’re just as neutral and versatile.

Since white jeans can be worn winter or summer, hot or cold, it’s really the cut that best determines how and where you’ll wear them. A pair of retro-inspired bell bottoms or slouchy boyfriend jeans are cool and casual picks for the weekend, while some classic straight-leg jeans look polished when paired with a button-down blouse for work or dinner. And while skinny jeans might not be at the top of everyone’s list right now, don’t rule them out — the style is sleek, versatile, and a true year-round hero, since you can tuck them into tall boots when the weather gets chilly.

Also, consider the shade of white you like best. On the list ahead, you’ll find everything ranging from crisp, bright white, to more subdued shades of off-white and ecru. The latter two are chic, less high-maintenance options for those who worry about stains. And don’t forget about the unique details. Features like distressing, rips, and even asymmetrical hemlines can steer your outfit into an edgier direction.

If you’re ready to freshen up your wardrobe, scroll on to shop 11 of the best white jeans available on Amazon Fashion.

1 The Straight-Leg White Jeans That Belong In Every Closet Wrangler High Rise True Straight Fit Jean Amazon $65 See On Amazon Straight-leg denim is it right now (though the style will never truly go out of style). These white Wrangler jeans manage to be both on-trend and classic, thanks that quintessential Wrangler stitching and a true straight leg that steers clear of any excessive taper or flare. Made of 79% cotton blended with 20% recycled cotton and 1% Lycra for just a hint of stretch, these jeans feature a high rise and classic five-pocket styling. You can choose either a 30-, 32-, or 34-inch inseam, so whether you’re petite or tall, there’s a fit for you. Enthusiastic review: “Nice comfortable jeans! Fit well, roomy around thighs and hips, but smaller in the waist. Also just enough stretch to move comfortable and thicker material so looks nicer and doesn't wear out so fast. My favorite jeans for sure!” Available sizes: 0 —18 (available in 30-, 32-, and 34-inch inseams)

Available colors: 7

2 These Affordable White Jeggings With Over 14,000 5-Star Ratings No Nonsense Jean Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon No wonder over 14,000 reviewers are obsessed with these white jeggings by No Nonsense; you get the style characteristic of a crisp pair of white jeans, with the sensation of your comfiest leggings, thanks to a blend of 61% cotton, 32% polyester, and 7% spandex. Featuring two faux front pockets and two real back pockets, these jeggings are comfy enough to lounge in yet polished enough to wear in place of “real” jeans to work, cocktails, brunch, or anywhere else your heels (or sneakers, or sandals, or booties...) might want to take you. At under $20 on Amazon, you may want to pick these up in a few colors. Enthusiastic review: “This is the first pair of jeggings I've purchased, and I LOVE them!!!!!! They look and feel like real denim jeans! I'm not a fan of 'skinny' jeans... I've also seen other people wearing jeggings and you can totally tell that they are, in fact, jeggings. They look kinda cheap? But not these, they look amazing. I've never felt more confident in any other pair of pants (is it technically 'bottoms'?). I'm very happy with my purchase...They fit me perfectly. The length, feel, and fit was amazing. They aren't as thin as leggings, but they aren't as thick as some denim jeans.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 7

3 These White Levi’s Skinny Jeans With A Hint Of Edge Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans Amazon $38 See On Amazon These high-rise skinny jeans from Levi’s have ripped knees and a frayed hem for just a hint of edge. The slightly cropped, 27-inch inseam is ideal for showcasing your shoes, and that frosty white shade (appropriately named ‘Iced Out’) will look fresh all year round. They’re made from 97% cotton blended with 3% elastane for a fit that moves with you. Enthusiastic review: “They fit fantastic. Better than I expected. They had a little bit of stretch which allowed them to fit to my curves nicely and I was so comfortable in them. I like fitted jeans, but not the kind that make me feel like I'm barely able to get into them. The quality is fantastic too, they are white denim and NOT see through which is a huge win for anyone who is looking for a cute pair of white denim jeans. They fit like jeggings. Can dress these jeans up or down.” Available sizes: 24 — 34

Available colors: 6

4 A Popular Pair Of White Skinny Jeans At An Amazing Price Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you tossed all your skinny jeans when wide legs came up on the scene, don’t fret — at just about $33 on Amazon, these skinny jeans (which boast over 6,600 ratings) are a low-investment, high-payoff replacement. They have a mid rise and come in short, standard, and long inseams, so you’re guaranteed to find your perfect fit. These polished, classic skinnies are crafted of 79% cotton, 18% polyester, and 3% elastane for just the right amount of stretch. When the weather gets chilly, pair these with knee-high boots — another trend that’s on its way back. Enthusiastic review: “These jeans are AMAZING! They fit just as well, if not better, than some of my “designer” jeans. Going to be buy g a few more pairs of these!” Available sizes: 0 — 20 (available in short and long inseams)

Available colors: 14

5 These White Jeans With A Modern Taper And Frayed Hems Joe's Jeans The Niki Jeans Amazon $103 See On Amazon Does this pair of white denim by Joe’s Jeans have a straight leg? Or is it tapered? The correct answer is a little of both, and that’s what keeps them feeling so modern. Made from 63% cotton with 35% Lyocell and 2% elastane, these jeans hit just below the belly button and feature fraying at the knees and a raw hem for a subtle dash of edge — meaning they can lean preppy-chic or casual-grungy, depending on how you style them. Available sizes: 24 Regular — 34 Regular

Available colors: 1

6 These Timeless Straight-Leg, Plus-Size Jeans Ruby Rd. Classic Flat Front Jeans Amazon $48 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with these straight-leg jeans by Ruby Rd. Made from 54% ramie (a sustainable, linen-like material derived from nettle), 33% cotton, 11% polyester, and 2% spandex, these mid-rise jeans have a straight-leg silhouette with a generous fit through the legs and ankles, plus an elastic side waistband for extra comfort. Comfort and sophistication? That’s a yes. Enthusiastic review: “I want white pants, dare I say slacks, that can go anywhere with me all day, all evening, and they have real pockets. Ruby Rd jeans work for me. The waist is cut low enough that I can sit comfortably for a long time. The fabric is sturdy enough to recover from bending, stretching, sitting, and it is cotton so I can, if I must, bleach stains away.” Available sizes: 16 — 24

Available colors: 4

7 This Pair Of Chic White Bell Bottoms By A Premium Designer FRAME Le High Flare Jeans Amazon $210 See On Amazon If you’re ready to splurge on a really special pair of white jeans, this pair by premium denim brand FRAME is a must-have. Made of a polar-white, heavyweight cotton blended with 6% polyester and 2.5% elastane, they’ll look crisp but feel comfortable, and they have a high rise with classic five-pocket styling. The silhouette might be retro, but the clean, tailored lines are nothing if not modern. The bright white shade keeps these stunning jeans from ever feeling costume-y. The long, 33.75-inch inseam is just waiting to be paired with some sky-high platform heels for night out. Enthusiastic review: “Love these jeans! Great fit. A bit too long, but I think they can be tucked under and should be fine. Comfortable and side denim. Pricey, but good quality. I’m very pleased with them.” Available sizes: 23 Regular — 34 Regular

Available colors: 3

8 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Jeans In A Chic Off-White Shade MOTHER The Patch Pocket Roller Jeans Amazon $228 See On Amazon Speaking of jeans you’ll keep forever, you’re going to want this wide-leg pair by MOTHER, too. The high waist and relaxed, wide leg in that chic off-white shade will pair just as well with cozy sweaters and shearling-lined clogs in chilly weather as they will beachy slides and bandeaus when it’s hot. With a 31.5-inch inseam, these jeans are made of a mid-weight 58% cotton blended with 40% Lyocell and 2% elastane, so you know these jeans won’t just look good — they’ll feel good, too. And those cute, perfectly retro patch front pockets? Come on. Available sizes: 23 Regular — 34 Regular

Available colors: 1

9 This Pair Of Cropped White Jeans That Are Perfect for Petites DAZE Shy Girl Crop Flare Jeans Amazon $79 See On Amazon How cute are these cropped flare jeans by DAZE? They feature a high rise and a cropped, 25-inch inseam, so if you’re on the petite side, these jeans won’t overwhelm your frame (though they’ll look amazing on any height). Made from 98% cotton with 2% spandex, the just-off-white shade is perfectly fresh, whenever you choose to wear them. Frayed hems add just the right amount of edge. Enthusiastic review: “I’m obsessed with these. They fit so well and are so cute! They are tighter in the thighs and loose at the bottom. I’m 5’2” and they are the perfect length (usually jeans are long on me). Bought another pair in the same brand!” Available sizes: 24 — 31

Available colors: 12

10 A Pair Of Crisp, Straight-Leg White Jeans That Look So Polished NYDJ Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans Amazon $71 See On Amazon These white jeans from NYDJ feature a straight, very slightly relaxed leg and a special supportive panel for a smooth silhouette — intentional details that make this pair look pricier than the $71 you’ll fork over for them. They’re made from 86% cotton mixed with 11% polyester and 3% elastane, with classic five-pocket styling and a 9-inch rise, so you can tuck in a T-shirt or style with a crop. The straight leg opening will look incredible worn with sandals in hot weather (that bright, crisp white shade is so ready for an evening party on the beach), or an ankle boot when the weather turns chilly; you’ll reach for this classic denim all year long, for years to come. Enthusiastic review: “NYDJ are the best. With so many styles to pick from, it's easy to find something you love. The Marilyn is wonderful with boots -- not too flared, not too tight at the ankle. Just right.” Available sizes: 00 — 18

Available colors: 42