When you live in a place that has all four seasons, getting the right outerwear can get pretty expensive. And in terms of convenience, the best three-in-one jackets for women can be worn multiple ways, covering all your bases when temperatures change. Best of all, some quality options are even less than $100.

Thanks to their smart designs, three-in-one jackets can be separated so you can wear the inner shell on chilly autumn days, or you can zip both pieces together to keep you warm in frigid winter weather. But for that same reason, you'll want to consider both the external and internal jackets and their materials when choosing which one is right for you. If you're looking for a jacket that will keep you warm while you're out running errands, you could go with one that has a super-soft fleece lining to keep your comfortable all day. On the other hand, if you're planning to wear your jacket in rain or snow, you may want to go with something that has both a waterproof inner and outer shell so you can wear any piece no matter what the temperature is.

The length is also something to keep in mind, as the longer the jacket is the more heat it'll trap. And finally, you also want to consider your personal style. There are a ton of high-quality three-in-one jackets out there, but you definitely want to invest in a jacket you actually like wearing. You could go for a sporty style that you could wear skiing or even a dressier long coat.

If you aren't sure how to find the best three-in-one jacket for you, here's a roundup of some excellent picks to help you get started.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered

Lining: Fleece

Removable Hood? Yes

This three-in-one jacket is made with a soft fleece innermost layer and has a high collar to protect you from those late-autumn winds. The outer shell is completely waterproof and windproof and features cuffs at the wrists to help trap in heat and keep you warm. This jacket even has a convenient zipper pocket at the chest so you can easily grab your wallet or phone when you're out and about. Plus, it's available in 10 different colors, ranging from neutrals to brights.

According to one reviewer: "I really love this coat. It's really warm, has zippered pockets, and can be worn as just the inner fleece, the outer shell, or together, as I wore it all through a cold winter in upstate New York. I was really surprised by the quality for how inexpensive it was. It's a great color and you can just brush dirt and dust off the outer shell."

Available sizes: Small - 3X

2. A Fan-Favorite With 4,000+ Reviews

Lining: Quilted Cotton

Removable Hood? Yes

If you love to be outside in wet and chilly weather, this waterproof three-in-one jacket is a great option at an affordable price. The entire jacket is waterproof, from the inner lining to the outer shell, so you can wear any piece in any weather without worrying that you're going to get soaked. This jacket system also includes a detachable hood as well as multiple easy-to-access pockets with zippers. Plus, there are mesh "vents" under the arms in the outer jacket. That way, if you do get caught in bad weather, this jacket helps to release moisture so you can stay warm and dry. In colors ranging from this deep purple to light pink to turquoise, there is sure to be a style that you'll love.

According to one reviewer: "I was desperately seeking a warm ski jacket that fit! It’s perfect! I waited to write the review until I went skiing in it. It was warm and the pockets were just what I needed / wanted. The coat separates easily and each piece is a great jacket on its own. Now I sort of want one in every color!"

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

3. This Longer Jacket In Plus Sizes

Lining: Quilted

Removable Hood? No

This chic, longer jacket has a matte, water-resistant exterior and a quilted interior lining that reviewers love to wear solo. Pictured here in black, this jacket also comes in a gorgeous plum, a deep teal, and a French blue. The quilted interior jacket has its own pockets, and is a longer design that makes it great for layering or wearing solo in the milder, cold weather. This jacket is even machine washable, though the hood can’t be detached (the interior jacket has no hood).

According to one reviewer: “I deliberately went up a size for a looser fit. Boston gets a lot of heavy wet snow, freezing rain, and cold downpours during the Winter, I wanted room for heavy sweaters and fleece or Sherpa tops, ultra fleece vests and jackets, for extra warmth. I was not sure how warm the quilted liner would be. I like the longer length to keep my legs dry. The plum color is perfect. Now to find a warm hat, scarf and gloves for it.”

Available sizes: Women’s sizes 14 - 40

4. A Neutral Jacket With A Faux-Fur-Lined Hood

Lining: Quilted (with OmniHeat Reflective technology)

Removable Hood? No

There are a few Columbia jackets on this list, but this three-in-one jacket comes with a faux-fur lining on the hood that adds a stylish detail and a bit of warmth. Outfitted with Columbia’s signature OmniHeat Reflective fabric, the interior quilted jacket will keep you warm, and the exterior shell is waterproof and comes with a few buttons along the collar to secure this jacket closed during intense windstorms or truly freezing weather. This option comes in two neutral colors, black and navy. One note: While the faux fur can be removed from the hood, the hood cannot be removed from the jacket.

According to one reviewer: “I love this coat. The Omniheat reflective layer in the padded jacket works really well, maybe too well when I'm running around! All my other coats needed extra layers as I normally feel the cold quite a bit.”

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

5. An Affordable Jacket For Under $60

Lining: Microfleece

Removable Hood? Yes

This three-in-one jacket has been tested and can withstand 24 hours of heavy rain without soaking through, so you can feel comfortable wearing either jacket (or both pieces together) knowing you'll be totally dry. All of the seams on this coat have also been taped to prevent water from seeping in, and with a high collar and roomy hood, you're protected from every angle. Choose from three neutral colors.

According to one reviewer: "I love this jacket! I've had it now for a few months, I wanted to make sure I truly liked it. I got it monogrammed as soon as it arrived. It's so versatile. I've worn it all three ways. It definitely shields you from the elements. Great so far for fall and winter wear.”

Available sizes: Women's sizes 0 - 24

6. A Patterned Jacket That Has A Near-Perfect Rating

Lining: Quilted (with OmniHeat Reflective technology)

Removable Hood? No

This patterned jacket is a splurge, but it’s both super warm and guaranteed to hold up to wear and tear. This Columbia jacket features the brand's patented OmniHeat technology, with small metallic dots on the interior. Your own body heat helps to warm up these dots so they can retain heat and keep you warmer for longer. Both the inner jacket and outer shell are windproof and waterproof, and both pieces are made from air-permeable material to help release any moisture, keeping you both comfortable and dry. This comes in 10 different styles and colors.

According to one reviewer: "Absolutely love this coat!! We live in North Dakota and these coats are amazing so far, purchased 3!! My youngest plays outside when it's 10° and windy and has stayed warm. They are true to size and great quality!"

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

7. A Heated Jacket With It’s Own Battery

Lining: Fleece

Removable Hood? Yes

This heated three-in-one jacket is designed with an inner layer made from soft fleece and features its own battery-powered heating system. Just turn on the battery pack and choose from three heat settings to warm this jacket up in a snap. You can even charge the battery with a standard USB charger whenever it's running low. On top of that, the outer shell of this jacket is windproof and waterproof, so it'll protect you from the elements while the inner jacket keeps you warm. You can pick from four different colors to match your personal style.

According to one reviewer:"This is a great winter jacket. The inside part comes out and will keep you warm before the snow comes. It heats up well. The charging block is easy to charge and has its own pocket. The full jacket is extremely warm and comfortable for the snow. It looks great. I highly recommend."

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8. A Name-Brand Jacket Lined With Fleece

Lining: Fleece (with OmniHeat Reflective technology)

Removable Hood? Yes

Unlike the other Columbia jackets on this list, this one features a fleece lining that will keep you super warm in the cold weather. It also features Columbia’s signature OmniHeat Reflective technology, designed to increase heat retention inside the jacket, while still allowing you to breathe and preventing you from sweating in the coat. The exterior is waterproof for snow and rainstorms, and the whole thing is machine washable. The hood can be adjusted and removed, which is a unique when compared to the other Columbia jackets on this list.

According to one reviewer: “Love this jacket! Perfect fit and has everything I require in a jacket! Velcro at wrists and over zipper, zip-off hood, covers my bum, zippered pockets AND a zip out liner that’s a great little sweater!”

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

9. A Logo Jacket With A Quilted Inner Layer

Lining: Quilted

Removable hood? Yes

Available in red, navy, and classic white, this logo three-in-one jacket from Tommy Hilfiger is a stylish choice. This jacket has a water-repellent exterior and a quilted inner lining that’s warm (though not waterproof). Zippers on each side, as well as one on your sleeve and another on your breast pocket, allow you to have easy access to everything you need, even in frigid temperatures. And, since the sleeves cuff with velcro, you can keep all of the hot air inside your jacket during colder seasons. This also has a detachable hood, and the jacket is machine-washable.

According to one reviewer: “This is by far the best and warmest jacket I have ever purchased. It looks very nice and is very comfortable. You can take the inside jacket out if you prefer, and you can take the hoodie off. I love this jacket so much, and am thinking about getting it in another color. You won't be sorry if you purchase this jacket, and it is extremely well made.”