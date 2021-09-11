If you’re looking for a little extra support during your workouts, you might want to try compression shorts, which are designed to improve performance by applying pressure to your muscles. The best women’s compression shorts are made with a high percentage of spandex, and have a length and style you love. If you’re looking to wear compression shorts for medical reasons, or have special health considerations, you should talk to your doctor first. But if you’re just looking for extra support during workouts, there are a few factors to think about.

Spandex, which is also known as elastane, is an especially elastic fabric that’s perfect for compression wear. Shorts made with spandex are not only form-fitting, but also tight enough to help compress your leg muscles. This pressure has been shown to increase endurance in some athletes, and many companies also boast that it improves blood circulation, although that claim may be overstated. Whatever your reason for buying compression shorts, make sure that the manufacturer specifically notes that they are designed for compression, so you know that they’re not just bike shorts.

Compression shorts also come in many different inseam lengths, ranging from 3 to 10 inches. If you plan to wear your compression shorts under other clothes, you may prefer 3-inch shorts, which are easier to conceal. Longer pairs can help prevent leg chafing, which is a feature some people may want.

You can also look for compression shorts with other design features, like outer pockets for carrying a phone and inner pockets made for cards, cash, and keys. Some shorts have a hidden drawstring to ensure the tightest fit, while others have a wide, comfortable elastic waistband. If you hate feeling sweaty during tough workouts, look for shorts that have moisture wicking properties to keep you dry. These will typically be made from synthetic fabrics, so keep in mind that shorts with a high percentage of cotton will be more breathable, but won’t handle sweat as well.

Find your new favorite workout shorts below with this list of the best compression shorts on Amazon.

1. The Best-Selling Shorts With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon

Inseam: 7 inches

These compression bike shorts are widely popular on Amazon with nearly 40,000 five-star ratings. They’re made from buttery soft fabric that’s 75% nylon and 25% spandex to give you the compression you need, and there’s a drawstring inside the waistband so you can adjust the fit. To keep you comfortable, these shorts also have a seamless crotch and a high-waisted design for optimal support, and they have side pockets that are perfect for phones, keys, and essential cards. They not only feel great, but also look great with over 40 color and pattern options, including tie-dye, purple, and charcoal gray.

Editor’s Pick: “These are great all-purpose workout shorts, and the pockets are super useful — especially if you wear them hiking or out on long walks. I love that the fabric is sweat-wicking, and they’re really comfortable, too.” — Carina Finn

Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2. A Pair Of Under Armour Short Shorts

Inseam: 3 inches

Perfect for wearing under clothes or alone on especially hot days, these Under Armour compression shorts have a 3-inch inseam, so your legs can stay cool. They’re made from 87% polyester and 13% elastane and, even though they’re shorter, they still provide good pressure for your glutes and lower abs. Great for tough workouts, they are not only moisture-wicking, but also have anti-odor technology to keep you and your shorts feeling fresh.

One fan raved: “Bought these for the compression on my hip and [they’re] great. Even if you wear these under other shorts.”

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3. Some Classic 7-Inch Shorts With Pockets

Inseam: 7 inches

If you’re looking for mid-length compression shorts with a classic biker design, this is the pick for you. These shorts are great for any exercise, but especially walking and running, as they have a wide mid-rise waistband and flat-lock seams to help prevent chafing. Made from 80% nylon and 20% spandex, they have four-way stretch and are quick-drying to keep you comfortable, even on the hottest days. Another reason to love these shorts is the two convenient side pockets and the back waistband pocket, which are perfect for storing phones, keys, hair bands, and other essentials.

One fan raved: “Love my compression shorts! Finally the length and fit I've been waiting for without paying a high price. They stay put, no binding or pinching.”

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

4. Some Plus-Sized Compression Shorts That Fans Say Are Super Comfy

Inseam: 6 inches

These comfortable compression shorts are made from 85% polyester and 15% spandex, and they offer the four-way stretch and support needed for workouts without making you feel too constricted. They have a high-waisted design with a wide waistband, two side pockets that are perfect for larger items like phones, and a hidden pocket in the front of the waistband for smaller things. These shorts come in a variety of on-trend colors, and they boast an overall 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

One fan raved: “These shorts are awesome! Fit true to size and comfy. Great for everyday activity, running errands, gym, etc. The legs do not ride up which is a plus! I loved these shorts so much that I bought a second pair. Thinking of ordering another!”

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 16 Plus - 24 Plus

5. A Multi-Pack Of Basic Compression Shorts

Inseam: 7 inches

This pack of compression volleyball shorts comes with three pairs, so you can work out multiple days without having to do laundry. And, at less than $9 per pair, it’s a great option for anyone who works out a lot and is on a budget. These shorts are made from 87% polyester and 13% spandex, and they have a 7-inch inseam — although if you prefer a shorter short, you can choose the 3-inch option instead. They come in black, blue, and charcoal colors, with each pair featuring a comfortable elastic waistband. Designed for performance, these shorts are also moisture-wicking with a gusseted crotch and flat-lock seams to prevent chafing.

One fan raved: “Overall a good pair of compression shorts. Solid material and comfortable fit.”

Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. A Pair Of Compression Shorts That Come In Fun Patterns

Inseam: 8.5 inches

Add a bold pop to your workout look with these compression yoga and running shorts, which come in a variety of fun patterns and trendy solid colors. These shorts are made from 75% nylon and 25% spandex to give you that essential compression, and they have an 8.5-inch inseam, which is a bit longer than average to provide more coverage. For added convenience, these shorts have pockets on both sides, which is one of the reasons they are well-loved on Amazon with over 1,000 five-star ratings.

One fan raved: “These are great! I got them because I wanted some compression but not a full tight and they work perfectly for my workouts. They’re snug while easy to pull on but have complete range of motion.”

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7. Some High-Waisted Reebok Compression Shorts

Inseam: 7 inch

A great choice for anyone looking for high-waisted compression shorts, this pick from Reebok is made from 87% polyester and 13% spandex with a wide waistband. They’re designed for every type of exercise, but are especially great for hot-weather workouts because they not only dry quickly but also wick sweat. These shorts have mesh pockets on either side, and they come in five colors, including a camo pattern.

One fan raved: “I love these shorts! They are just the right amount of compression. They don’t fall down at the waist or ride up on the legs. No tie at the waist worried me but no worries after my first run. I also wear them for biking and strength workouts with no complaints. The pocket of mesh material is great for my iphone11. Size large fit great!”