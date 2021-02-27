A warm down vest is a cold-weather essential with layering versatility for extra insulation. The
best women’s down vest for the money features a fill power of at least 500 with a quick-drying synthetic shell. However, since they can be pricey and aren’t always available in inclusive sizes, there are also lighter weight down — and even down alternative — options with more wallet-friendly price tags. Fill Power
The metric for measuring down insulation is called fill power, which indicates
how many cubic inches one ounce of down will fill. Fill power ranges from 400 to 900, but look for at least 500 fill power down for good outerwear, and 600 to 800 for the best of the best. The higher the number, the loftier the down and the warmer you’ll be (generally speaking). There is also fill weight to consider but that's a harder spec to come by.
Although you may be tempted to max out your fill power, keep in mind that more loft equals more bulk, so if you’re looking for a piece you can layer underneath other garments, then a mid-range vest might actually be your better option.
Down Vs. Feather
You’ll also want to check for a
high down-to-feather ratio — look for at least 80% down for good quality, while 90% down is favored in high-end brands. This, again, is often a spec not readily listed by manufacturers. In that same vein, some vests with synthetic fill might be marketed as "down," so look closely at the fill content to make sure you know what you're getting. Outer Shell
Since it’s essential to keep down dry, nylon or polyester shells are favored because they’re naturally moisture-wicking and quick-drying, which keeps down protected. Higher-end vests will also feature a durable water-resistant (often called DWR) coating so water beads up and rolls off for an additional layer of protection.
Ahead, seven of the
top-rated women's vests for bundling up in every temperature under the sun. 1 A Hybrid Down Vest With Thermal Insulation Columbia's down vest combines lightweight down fill with two forms of high-tech synthetic insulation for a versatile layer that can handle all types of weather. A water-resistant nylon shell houses 550 fill power down that's certified to the Responsible Down Standard — with tight baffle box quilting to keep it in place — while 40 grams of polyester insulation adds thermal protection. Inside, its OmniHeat insulation reflects your own body heat inward to capitalize on natural warmth, and an elastic drawstring on the hem prevents it from escaping. Two zippered pockets for your hands, and a security compartment on the interior, keep daily essentials handy. "At first I thought it was too light to keep me warm but the reflective material holds your body heat in and works great," one shopper commented, noting that it layered well. "It's thin enough to easily wear under a coat or jacket." Available colors: 2 Available sizes: X-Small — Large 2 n Affordable, Everyday Vest With A Responsibly Sourced Down
For an all-around great
basic down vest, the Eddie Bauer CirrusLite is a keeper. It features 650 fill power down insulation that's also certified to the Responsible Down Standard and backed by additional third-party inspections for quality and ethics assurance. The nylon shell is coated with the brand's proprietary water-resistant finish to protect the high-loft down. With two zip pockets and a pair of interior pouch pockets sized just right to hold a smartphone, this is a vest you'll reach for day in and day out. "I am very happy with this vest for running from the house to the car to work even in chilly Minnesota. I can avoid the bulk of a big winter coat for errands. It looks nice, too," a fan praised. Plus, it all comes backed by a lifetime guarantee. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: XS — XL 3 Trendy Cap Sleeve This Down Vest
With its cap sleeves, Martha Stewart's spin on the
down vest offers major style points and a touch more warmth than a traditional sleeveless vest. The nylon shell has a satin finish and a tight weave to keep feathers in check, with contoured side seams for a nice fit. It hits right at the hip and features a stand collar and two fleece-lined zippered pockets. The lightweight down isn't wildly heavy yet keeps you reliably warm, although note: no fill power is provided. Another great feature? It compresses well for easy packing so it's totally adventure-ready. "I love this, it is truly lightweight & exceptionally warm. Perfect for a day of outside chores," one shopper noted, adding that the unique cut "goes well with everything from jeans to your favorite yoga pants." Available colors: 4 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X 4 The Luxe Down Vest With Premium Fill Power
For an investment-worthy layer that's built to last a lifetime, the
Arc'teryx Seyla down vest checks all the boxes. With a whopping 750 fill power goose down insulation certified to the Responsible Down Standard, it's the warmest vest on Amazon and ranks at the top of the market overall. The nylon shell is treated with a hydrophobic coating and built with contoured baffle box stitching to minimize the down from shifting inside. Two zippered pockets, plus one on the inside, provide the essential storage space, and a slight drop hem keeps you covered. For those who vote with their wallets, the company is committed to animal welfare and transparent supply chains, and actively strives for minimal environmental impact.
To save some cash without sacrificing too much loft,
Marmot's Jena down vest offers 700 fill for almost as much warmth. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 5 This Long Down Vest For Extra Coverage
Despite the name, ELFJOY's down vest is anything but pint-sized. It features a tunic-length hemline, ideal whether you want an
extra-long down vest to style with leggings or for extra coverage on cold stadium seats. The quick-drying polyester shell houses 640 fill power down (although note: it features 90% duck down, not goose down) so you'll be plenty toasty without too much bulk. A shorter stand collar stays out of the way, and an ultra-convenient double zipper can be adjusted from the top and bottom independently. Plus, there are two convenient zip pockets. "I was surprised to see how inexpensive this vest is as the quality and design seems very similar to the high end Patagonia vests and jackets I own," a shopper praised. "Very cozy and svelte! I mostly wear mine indoors layering, but will wear it out as a jacket if the weather's not too cold." Available colors: 7 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 6 From That Amazon-Famous Brand A Down Vest With Lots Of Pockets
From the makers of the
viral Amazon coat comes a down vest with pockets that's equally poised to take over. It features the same 90% duck down fill as the internet-famous parka and just as many pockets — six in total — with a durable polyester shell that includes a touch of spandex for mobility. The stand collar with an adjustable drawstring as well as an elastic waistband both trap heat, as does its wide snap placket over the sturdy metal zipper. "Already own 3 Orolay full length coats and the vest didn’t disappoint," one fan raved. "Love the high collar and lots of deep pockets. The zippers are good quality and never stick or grab. Very comfortable and soft without being too tight." And if you haven't hopped on the bandwagon yet, get the Orolay down coat before it sells out again. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: Small — Large 7 A Budget-Friendly Down Alternative Vest In Fun Patterns
Affordable and stylish, the
Amazon Essentials lightweight down alternative vest is fun yet functional. It boasts a quick-drying polyester shell with a convincing vegan down fill, and it's gently tailored for shape that still leaves plenty of room to layer. If things heat up, it packs down easily in the matching drawstring stuff sack that features a loop on the bottom for long-term storage. In a dozen great colorways and timeless patterns, there's a perfect shade for every season. "This is the all weather vest. So warm and light at the same time. I bought for a vacation where I only had a backpack to travel with," one reviewer wrote. "I wore this vest under and over about 5-7 different styles. Sometimes I wore it under a coat and sometimes over a sweatshirt or fleece. The versatility was way better than expected. Got lots of compliments from my vest wearing family members who spend a lot more per vest." The line's mid-weight version is also well-reviewed if you’re looking for a cozier down alternative vest. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large