A warm down vest is a cold-weather essential with layering versatility for extra insulation. The best women’s down vest for the money features a fill power of at least 500 with a quick-drying synthetic shell. However, since they can be pricey and aren’t always available in inclusive sizes, there are also lighter weight down — and even down alternative — options with more wallet-friendly price tags.

Fill Power

The metric for measuring down insulation is called fill power, which indicates how many cubic inches one ounce of down will fill. Fill power ranges from 400 to 900, but look for at least 500 fill power down for good outerwear, and 600 to 800 for the best of the best. The higher the number, the loftier the down and the warmer you’ll be (generally speaking). There is also fill weight to consider but that's a harder spec to come by.

Although you may be tempted to max out your fill power, keep in mind that more loft equals more bulk, so if you’re looking for a piece you can layer underneath other garments, then a mid-range vest might actually be your better option.

Down Vs. Feather

You’ll also want to check for a high down-to-feather ratio — look for at least 80% down for good quality, while 90% down is favored in high-end brands. This, again, is often a spec not readily listed by manufacturers. In that same vein, some vests with synthetic fill might be marketed as "down," so look closely at the fill content to make sure you know what you're getting.

Outer Shell

Since it’s essential to keep down dry, nylon or polyester shells are favored because they’re naturally moisture-wicking and quick-drying, which keeps down protected. Higher-end vests will also feature a durable water-resistant (often called DWR) coating so water beads up and rolls off for an additional layer of protection.

Ahead, seven of the top-rated women's vests for bundling up in every temperature under the sun.

1 A Hybrid Down Vest With Thermal Insulation Columbia Voodoo Falls 590 TurboDown Vest Amazon $130 See On Amazon Columbia's down vest combines lightweight down fill with two forms of high-tech synthetic insulation for a versatile layer that can handle all types of weather. A water-resistant nylon shell houses 550 fill power down that's certified to the Responsible Down Standard — with tight baffle box quilting to keep it in place — while 40 grams of polyester insulation adds thermal protection. Inside, its OmniHeat insulation reflects your own body heat inward to capitalize on natural warmth, and an elastic drawstring on the hem prevents it from escaping. Two zippered pockets for your hands, and a security compartment on the interior, keep daily essentials handy. "At first I thought it was too light to keep me warm but the reflective material holds your body heat in and works great," one shopper commented, noting that it layered well. "It's thin enough to easily wear under a coat or jacket." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

2 An Affordable, Everyday Vest With Responsibly Sourced Down Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Vest Amazon $57 See On Amazon For an all-around great basic down vest, the Eddie Bauer CirrusLite is a keeper. It features 650 fill power down insulation that's also certified to the Responsible Down Standard and backed by additional third-party inspections for quality and ethics assurance. The nylon shell is coated with the brand's proprietary water-resistant finish to protect the high-loft down. With two zip pockets and a pair of interior pouch pockets sized just right to hold a smartphone, this is a vest you'll reach for day in and day out. "I am very happy with this vest for running from the house to the car to work even in chilly Minnesota. I can avoid the bulk of a big winter coat for errands. It looks nice, too," a fan praised. Plus, it all comes backed by a lifetime guarantee. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XS — XL

3 This Trendy Cap Sleeve Down Vest MARTHA STEWART Down Vest Jacket Amazon $60 See On Amazon With its cap sleeves, Martha Stewart's spin on the down vest offers major style points and a touch more warmth than a traditional sleeveless vest. The nylon shell has a satin finish and a tight weave to keep feathers in check, with contoured side seams for a nice fit. It hits right at the hip and features a stand collar and two fleece-lined zippered pockets. The lightweight down isn't wildly heavy yet keeps you reliably warm, although note: no fill power is provided. Another great feature? It compresses well for easy packing so it's totally adventure-ready. "I love this, it is truly lightweight & exceptionally warm. Perfect for a day of outside chores," one shopper noted, adding that the unique cut "goes well with everything from jeans to your favorite yoga pants." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

4 The Luxe Down Vest With Premium Fill Power Arc'teryx Seyla Vest Amazon $180 See On Amazon For an investment-worthy layer that's built to last a lifetime, the Arc'teryx Seyla down vest checks all the boxes. With a whopping 750 fill power goose down insulation certified to the Responsible Down Standard, it's the warmest vest on Amazon and ranks at the top of the market overall. The nylon shell is treated with a hydrophobic coating and built with contoured baffle box stitching to minimize the down from shifting inside. Two zippered pockets, plus one on the inside, provide the essential storage space, and a slight drop hem keeps you covered. For those who vote with their wallets, the company is committed to animal welfare and transparent supply chains, and actively strives for minimal environmental impact. To save some cash without sacrificing too much loft, Marmot's Jena down vest offers 700 fill for almost as much warmth. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 This Long Down Vest For Extra Coverage ELFJOY Ultra Light Long Down Vest Amazon $35 See On Amazon Despite the name, ELFJOY's down vest is anything but pint-sized. It features a tunic-length hemline, ideal whether you want an extra-long down vest to style with leggings or for extra coverage on cold stadium seats. The quick-drying polyester shell houses 640 fill power down (although note: it features 90% duck down, not goose down) so you'll be plenty toasty without too much bulk. A shorter stand collar stays out of the way, and an ultra-convenient double zipper can be adjusted from the top and bottom independently. Plus, there are two convenient zip pockets. "I was surprised to see how inexpensive this vest is as the quality and design seems very similar to the high end Patagonia vests and jackets I own," a shopper praised. "Very cozy and svelte! I mostly wear mine indoors layering, but will wear it out as a jacket if the weather's not too cold." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Down Vest With Lots Of Pockets From That Amazon-Famous Brand Orolay Down Vest Amazon $119 See On Amazon From the makers of the viral Amazon coat comes a down vest with pockets that's equally poised to take over. It features the same 90% duck down fill as the internet-famous parka and just as many pockets — six in total — with a durable polyester shell that includes a touch of spandex for mobility. The stand collar with an adjustable drawstring as well as an elastic waistband both trap heat, as does its wide snap placket over the sturdy metal zipper. "Already own 3 Orolay full length coats and the vest didn’t disappoint," one fan raved. "Love the high collar and lots of deep pockets. The zippers are good quality and never stick or grab. Very comfortable and soft without being too tight." And if you haven't hopped on the bandwagon yet, get the Orolay down coat before it sells out again. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — Large