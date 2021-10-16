A fail-safe outfit that works for virtually any occasion, a wrap dress is a wardrobe must-have. And the best wrap dresses offer stylish versatility and adjustability. There is, however, quite a bit of range among them. Of course, designer Diane Von Furstenberg is famous for the iconic original but you can also find more affordable options that are perfect for channeling that effortlessly polished look. You’ll also find plenty of casual wrap dresses for everyday and trend-driven versions that feel just right for nights out.

The most classic form of the wrap dress features clean lines with a crossover bodice and a sash tie belt. Thus, most of the picks below will be true wrap dresses with a belt that threads through the waist, but a faux wrap — sometimes called a surplice — offers a similar look if you don’t want to fiddle with ties (or risk showing more skin than intended).

A wrap dress with a knee-length hem and longer sleeves can be worn to the office, a business dinner, or a more formal ceremony. Look for Tencel twill and wrinkle-free jersey — especially great if you travel — with menswear inspiration like shirt collar lapels or a sheath-style top to bring home that boss energy. More casual iterations are often sleeveless, and they usually come in cotton or rayon for breezy ease (plus you have leeway to play with your prints like florals and polka dots). And formal wrap dresses abound in luxe fabrics like lace and velvet and in floor-length styles that beg for a dinner or wedding invite.

Ahead, nearly two dozen of the best wrap dresses for every event on your calendar.

1 The Quintessential Wrap Dress Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Jersey Wrap Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon A wrap dress in its most classic form, Lark & Ro’s version is an Amazon fashion favorite. Long sleeves and a curving knee-length tulip hem are appropriate virtually anywhere, while extra gathers at the waist emphasize the style’s signature shape. It features a simple tie closure but inside is a hidden button for an additional layer of security. Shoppers also praised the wrinkle-free jersey fabric for looking just as fresh coming out of a suitcase as it does going in. “I usually wear designer dresses, but got sick of the prices. I promise, this dress is just as good,” one shopper raved. Available colors: 10

2 A Satin Wrap Midi Dress For Some Casual Luxury Miessial Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This satin wrap midi dress will become your go-to for so many occasions but shoppers especially loved it for wedding guest attire, with one fan reporting: “This dress was perfect for a wedding. I received so many compliments on it and everyone was surprised when I said it was from amazon!!” It has all the hallmarks of a graceful wrap in evening-ready satin with tonal leopard print and lantern sleeves. Dress it down with chic flats or take it out for cocktails in your highest heels — the high-low hem works equally well for both. Available colors: 34

3 A Chic Little Black Wrap Dress With Pockets The Drop Long Sleeve Wrap Shirt Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon Downtown fashion-girl style gets crossed with inspiration from the corner office in The Drop’s wrap shirt dress with French cuffs and a peaked lapel collar. Subtle shoulder pads sharpen up its silhouette like a blazer, and the fluid Tencel twill has a satin sheen and thick drape that feels more expensive than it is. “I love it. A tad short and I'm short (5'2"), but I could also see wearing this in the Fall with faux leather leggings and heels,” one shopper noted. “I love the wrap style and the fun sleeves. Definitely a winner!” (Reviewers also echoed the recommendation to try it out as a sophisticated tunic top over pants or leggings.) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Soft Wrap Maxi Dress That Comes In Nearly 50 Colors Bon Rosy 3/4 Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress Amazon $51 See On Amazon There’s a perfect match for everyone in this lovely faux wrap maxi dress, which comes in a rainbow of wearable shades — plus, there are knee-length options listed right alongside the floor-sweeping styles. The jersey knit offers a soft, fluid fit. Reviewers reported wearing it for everything from engagement photo shoots to winter weddings. With a faux wrap top it’ll stay secure no matter how many times you hit the dance floor, and tall shoppers raved about the extra length in the hem. “I'm in love with this dress. Such quality fabric too. It is thick and heavy and just flows off the top of my hips,” one shopper gushed. “The top is fitted really nicely and you can even adjust the amount of cleavage you want displayed due to the nice elasticity of the fabric up top.” Available colors: 43

5 This Ruffled Wrap Mini Dress With A Cult Following Relipop Short Sleeve Printed Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon With over 27,000 ratings and 4.2 stars, it’s safe to say this dress is a fan favorite. Shoppers love its sweet, playful style and surprisingly great quality for the price. This casual wrap dress is available in florals, polka dots, and leopard prints that will perk up any closet and a ruffled tulip hem mirrors its flowy short sleeves. There’s a small ribbon tie inside the skirt to batten down the hatches, and the rest of it wraps over the top to knot on one side. “It is flirty, and cute, and can be dressed up or down,” a reviewer commented of its versatility. Available colors: 21

6 A Faux Wrap Stunner In Gorgeous Lace Halfisland Lace Wrap Dress Amazon $48 See On Amazon This faux wrap dress is a beauty of an option if you want a short dress for a formal event, day or night. Lace fabric, a ruffled hem, and sash tie waist combine with sheer sleeves and a convincing plunge wrap that secretly is so secure: It zips right up the back. Although the exact fabric isn’t noted, shoppers repeatedly noted that both lace and lining were soft rather than scratchy. “This dress is absolutely gorgeous,” one fan gushed, noting it was “made well,” had “nice stretch” and was “super comfortable” to boot. Available colors: 10

7 An Oversized Sweater Dress That Feels Incredibly Luxe EXLURA Long Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon Equal parts slouchy and cinched, this sweater wrap midi dress is your ticket to contemporary cozy-chic on a budget. Fans repeatedly remarked how much they loved that it was easy to dress down with boots for casual days or wear as an off-the-shoulder style after dark, and the brand advises sizing down since it is designed to roomy. “The material is surprisingly amazing. Thick, soft and just really good. Not see through at all. Washed well too,” a shopper commented. Indeed, the acrylic blend knit features a touch of wool that received consistent praise from reviewers. Available colors: 6

8 This Floral Faux Wrap Dress That’s A Fan Favorite Pink Queen Plus-Size Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Another faux wrap dress that looks pretty damn convincing, this plus-size wrap dress has racked up reviews for being universally stylish and wildly comfortable. The faux wrap neckline is secured above the waist, with a real sash tie belt and fluttery skirt. The knit especially earned high marks for feeling like a cotton tee despite being completely synthetic. “This is one beautiful dress,” a reviewer remarked. “The material is very soft to the touch and does not cling to your skin when you move or stand from sitting. It fits like a glove but in a good way.” Available colors: 15

9 A Best-Selling Sleeveless Faux Wrap Dress Berydress Sleeveless Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Amazon’s best-selling wrap dress for work has earned a reputation with shoppers for its versatile sleeveless design that’s office-appropriate in the summer and easily slips under a blazer when it’s time for that important meeting. “It's not a true wrap but looks 100% like one,” a reviewer remarked. Even though many raved about it being a great “work dress,” it will seamlessly transition into the weekend thanks to it’s ultra-comfy cotton-poly blend (thats feel like your most comfortable T-shirt.) Available colors: 24

10 The Faux Wrap Sweater Dress That’s Made For Date Nights Mansy Batwing Mock Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon A sweater dress beloved by Amazon shoppers, this little number has a solid skirt with a batwing wrap bodice that’s drapey without being overly daring. The slouchy wrap is discreetly anchored across that back with a matching knit band. Let it slip off one shoulder if you want, or wear the whole thing as an off-the-shoulder number for date nights. There are no belt loops to hold onto that sash, so just keep that in mind when washing. Regardless, the knit is soft and heavy with a silken finish thanks to a choice blend of polyester with viscose. “This is one of those finds that will restore your faith after a bunch of bad choices,” one reviewer raved. “It runs true to size, thick, well cut, fits the body nicely [...] Dress it up with heels, or down with leggings and boots, works both ways.” Available colors: 15

11 A Classic Wrap Dress Built For Petites Star Vixen Petite Short Sleeve Ballerina Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This effortless wrap dress is built to scale for petite proportions in mind. With short sleeves and a hemline that actually grazes your knees, its a classic that can go anywhere, any time, and will be light enough to wear by itself in the summer and then slip under a jacket or sweater when the weather gets cold. In wrinkle-free jersey, it’s a wrap dress you’ll want in multiples. “Bought this dress to wear at work but it was so cute when I put it on I also wore it to a wedding,” one shopper remarked, adding it was “comfortable and fits nicely.” Available colors: 5

12 A Hippie-Chic Maxi Dress In The Most Gorgeous Prints ZESICA Printed Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon In artisan-inspired floral prints, this fluttery wrap maxi dress was made for free spirits. More than 10,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating, noting that the colors were gorgeously saturated. Of course, its sweeping goddess-worthy hem also drew praise. “It's extremely comfortable, moves beautifully and the fabric is prettier in person than I thought it would be,” a fan wrote in. Although there’s no interior snap or secondary tie, reviewers were also pleased to note that it thoroughly wrapped to provide fuller coverage, with an adjustable fit true to the wrap style. The 100% rayon fabric will feel so good in hot temps, but you could easily layer tights and boots underneath for a Stevie Nicks fall moment. Available colors: 23

13 This Sustainable Wrap Dress Made With Organic Cotton Toad&Co Cue Sleeveless Wrap Dress Amazon $83 See On Amazon Made from a blend of organic cotton, Tencel, and a smidge of spandex for stretch, this eco-friendly faux wrap dress is OEKO-TEX 100 certified to be just as good for the environment as it is for your skin. The blend is soft and absorbent thanks to its high cotton content and lightly moisture-wicking to help you stay comfy on even sticky days, and it has just enough spandex to slip on overhead. “This is perfect. I can dress it up a bit with jewelry if desired,” one shopper praised. “You just toss it on - no zippers or buttons - SO EASY in the public changing rooms at the beach...the material is comfortable and quick-drying. I couldn’t be happier.” If this pick scores high points with you, you’ll probably also like the brand’s long-sleeved wrap dress in the same fabric. Available colors: 9

14 A Sleek Faux Wrap Dress In The Best Patterns AMZ PLUS 3/4 Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pattern-lovers, take note: tie-dye, leopard, and a bouquet of florals are just some of the colorways you can snag this faux wrap dress in. The empire surplice top belts high with a sash over its solid skirt, and the bracelet sleeves stop just short of the wrist. In a rayon and spandex blend, it feels ultra-stretchy and delightfully soft no matter how you wear it. “This is one of my staple work dresses. I wear it with a camisole. It's light enough for summer, but pairs well with tights and a cropped cardigan in cooler temperatures,” a reviewer commented. “It washes and dries well on normal settings, no bleeding, fading, shrinking, pulling, or wrinkling (so far). An all around winner.” Available colors: 27

15 A DVF-Worthy Collared Wrap Dress Lark & Ro Matte Jersey Collared Long Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This wrap dress channels the iconic original design that put Diane Von Furstenburg on the map (or at least the cover of Newsweek). Liquid matte jersey paired with a shirt collar and cuffs add up to a tailored, effortless dress that’s equal parts polished and comfortable. It resists wrinkling like a champ, too. “Great dress! Excellent material quality, durable, does not wrinkle, looks expensive and fits very well,” a reviewer praised. Available colors: 6

16 This Faux Wrap Dress With A Chic Boat Neck Lark & Ro Cap Sleeve Bateau Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon A faux wrap dress that’s half graceful sheath, this dress is stunning and shockingly affordable. The top looks like a classic pullover with cap sleeves and crisp boat neckline, which gathers at the waist over a knee-length tulip wrap-over skirt. To maintain its freshly-pressed finish, it’s made from the same great wrinkle-resistant jersey as Lark & Ro’s other bestselling wrap dresses. (One reviewer wadded it up in their carry-on and was shook when it came out crease-free.) “This would be a great dress to wear to work and then out after. You can tell by the quality of the fabric that it will wash and wear well,” another shopper observed. If you already have lots of traditional wrap dresses, this is a good one to branch out with. Available colors: 9

17 A Velvet Wrap Dress For Your Holiday Soirées Leadingstar Velvet Formal Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Velvet adds lush seasonal texture to this dressy wrap, with a sweeping curved hem that dips low in the back for cocktail-hour flair — and you’ll love the fact that it has pockets tucked inside. The luxe jewel-toned fabric is decidedly thick and warm with plenty of stretch, making it a good choice for events that could last well into the night. You can purchase the velvet dress with short or long sleeves depending on what you think you’ll need. “So soft, luxurious and doesn’t feel cheap. It looks very well made. Overall very happy,” one buyer commented. Available colors: 15

18 A Faux Wrap Dress With Girls-Night-Out Energy Mizoci Sleeveless Ruched Wrapover Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This fashionable twist on the wrap dress was made for painting the town. The asymmetrical wrap skirt and plunge neckline are stylish and a little bit sexy — plus, there are options for sleeveless styles that look just as fierce. The front of the dress is double-lined by nature and its thick polyester knit boasts plenty of stretch. “I can’t say enough good things about it. It’s super soft and stretchy but not thin and flimsy. The size and fit are perfect,” one shopper wrote. “I’ve lost track of how many compliments I’ve gotten while wearing it and its now my go-to LBD for everything. I may need to buy another just to have as back up.” Available colors: 14

19 This Sweet As Candy Puff-Sleeve Dress In The Sunniest Shades Lark & Ro Puff Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon In poppy colors like lime and hot pink (plus classic black, of course) this puff-sleeve wrap dress is an adorable, colorful addition to your wardrobe. It has similar details to Lark & Ro’s bestselling wrap dress featured above in the #1 spot, like a tulip wrap skirt with extra pleating. The short sleeves boast a puff silhouette with a smidge of elastic for ease. This one is made from a rayon-based jersey that’s buttery-soft and drapes like a dream. “Makes me feel like a femme fatale on an honest day,” one shopper declared. “It has a nice (but not overdone) vintage cut, the fabric does actually drape well, and it is comfortable.” Available colors: 7

20 This Faux Wrap Sweater Dress With A Pleated Skirt Linsery Wrap Knit Pleated Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon This gorgeous wrap sweater dress looks department-store luxe, and its versatile style works for so many occasions. It’s sharp enough for the office and nice enough for holiday dinners or dates, but not too fussy to throw on with a pair of riding boots for brunch. The faux wrap top belts above a twirling pleated skirt, all in a woolen-like sweater knit with a coziness you can look forward to. Available colors: 5

21 A Belted Shirt Dress For The Look Of Wrap With A Little More Security Allegra K Satin Pleated Waist Puff Sleeve Belted Shirt Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Sweetly sophisticated in high-shine satin with the same classic genetics that a wrap dress features, this belted shirt dress is an expensive-looking find you can’t score anywhere else — plus, since it buttons down the front, you don’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions. The bodice is dramatically tailored at the waist over a flaring pleated skirt, which hides a pair of *pockets* that are always going to be convenient. The puffed elbow sleeves and sash tie waist would look at home behind a desk, but the luminous fabric means it’s a natural at dressy events, too. Available colors: 7

