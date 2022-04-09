When all you need are the essentials, a wristlet comes in handy. The best wristlets are easy to carry and close securely with zippers or clasps to keep items safely inside it. While every wristlet should include a short strap to loop around your wrist or hand, you can also find options that feature interchangeable straps to convert your wristlet into a crossbody or shoulder bag for even more convenience and versatility. Plus, there’s a wide variety of sizes to suit a different shopper’s needs, ranging from mini iterations to larger options that can accommodate more than just keys, a phone, and a few cards. And in terms of style, they range from sleek and casual to sparkly and perfectly suited for formal occasions.

Apart from style and size, you should also consider the design features of the wristlet. All come with a wrist strap, but some are designed to function like wallets, while others are more like clutches with straps. You’ll also want to think about whether organization is a priority for you. While some wristlets come with multiple compartments to keep items separate and organized, others are like catch-alls with one central compartment for all your essentials.

Below, find the 11 adorable and practical wristlets, all of which you can shop on Amazon.

1 A Convertible, Faux-Leather Wristlet To Keep Your Essentials Organized Nuoko Purse Wristlet Amazon $29 See On Amazon This convertible wristlet comes with two interchangeable straps and functions as a three-in-one option: Carry it as a wristlet, use it as a wallet without a strap, or wear it as a crossbody purse. The faux-leather bag has multiple compartments. Inside, there are 17 card slots, an ID window, a pen loop, a slip pocket, and three pockets, one of which is zippered. On the outside, you’ll find one pocket for your phone, along with a pocket that can fit your passport. The interior features RFID-blocking technology, and the whole wristlet zips up fully to keep your items safe. Choose from dozens of hues, including ones featuring solids, prints, and quilted exteriors. Available styles: 28

Available size: 7.7 x 4.3 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: “Versatile, cute and perfect size [...] Perfect to throw in your handbag and pull out to use as wristlet in a jiffy or use alone as an over the shoulder wallet, mini clutch, mini purse, whatever you want to call it. Holds all the little necessities you need, cards and most of all fits your phone too! I have samsung galaxy s21 fe. Fits perfect!”

2 A Convertible Wristlet Made With Real Leather YALUXE Clutch Wristlet Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of 100% authentic leather, this sleek leather wristlet has all the makings of a wardrobe staple, and it comes in tons of colors and styles so you can find one you’ll want to use all the time. The bag unzips to reveal three compartments — two open compartments, plus a smaller zippered one — and it also has one outer zippered pocket to hold your keys or loose change. The roomy wristlet can comfortably store money, cards, and most phones. Use it as a wristlet or wear it with the included metal shoulder strap, which transforms it into a purse that’ll top off any outfit. Available styles: 37

Available size: 9.8 x 5.9 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: “Plenty of room inside for credit cards, phone, car keys and other essentials [...] I love this wristlet. I used it for the first time while traveling recently and it was large enough to hold all my essential items, but small enough to fit inside my tote bag during a flight. The leather is soft and the shoulder chain is not only useful, but it's very pretty as well.”

3 A Small Bifold Wallet With A Wrist Strap AOXONEL Small Bifold Leather Wallet Amazon $21 See On Amazon Those who like to carry around the bare minimum of essentials might appreciate this compact wristlet. You can strap it around your wrist or remove the strap to keep it in a larger purse when you’re on the move. The faux-leather wristlet opens up to reveal 15 card slots, an ID window, large and small zippered pockets, plus a larger compartment to store cash. The wristlet features a stylish clasp instead of a zipper, and it also has RFID-protection technology. Available styles: 16

Available size: 5.3 x 3.7 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: “Perfect wallet. Not too big, not too small. Holds everything I need and still have room for more. It is soft and flexible. I can put it in a purse without struggling. Or I can wear it on my wrist if I don’t want to carry my purse. Comes with a nice strap that attaches with a nice metal clip, not a cheapy string. [...] Love it!!!!”

4 A Stylish Leather Wristlet In A Cheetah Print Fossil Logan Faux Leather Wallet With Wristlet Strap Amazon $75 See On Amazon Crafted from faux leather in a classic animal print with black-and-white stripes, this large wallet with a removable wrist strap is a welcome change of pace from understated solids. (However, you can also choose from other colorways, including solids and prints.) It has a spacious interior with plenty of compartments, including 12 card slots, two compartments for cash, a zippered pocket, and three slip pockets, all protected with a zip-around closure and RFID-blocking technology for added peace of mind. On the outside of the wristlet, you’ll find two pockets (one slip and one zippered). It’s also sizable enough to store phones as large as an iPhone 11 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S10+. On top of all that, the wristlet boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after more than 2,500 reviews. Available styles: 23

Available size: 7.8 x 4 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: “I love this wallet because I'm able to fit my phone in it along with the multiple card holder slots to keep everything organized. I rarely carry a purse and the strap makes this a perfect little carrying wallet.”

5 A Travel Wristlet That Can Hold Up To 4 Passports Apadi Travel Document Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling solo or with a family, this travel-friendly wristlet can keep all your items within reach as you make your way through one of the most stressful parts of a big trip: the airport. The wristlet is sleek and made of faux leather, making it stylish enough to use everyday, too. It features room for four passports, a pen loop, six card slots, an ID window, as well as two slip pockets to keep cash, your plane tickets and other important travel papers — all of which are protected with a zipper and RFID-blocking technology. There’s also an outer pocket. The manufacturer states that the wristlet can store a phone, too — while it works for some reviewers, others mentioned that it was too small to fit their phones, so take your individual model in mind. It comes in white (as pictured above), but is available in some other solid colors, too. Available styles: 8

Available size: 9.4 x 5.1 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: “What a great travel wallet! Holds cash, credit cards, identification documents including passport. Airline tickets, etc. And it is so attractive!”

6 A Charming Woven Straw Wristlet COOKOOKY Straw Clutch Zipper Wristlet Amazon $16 See On Amazon This woven straw wristlet is charming in its simplicity. It features fewer compartments than other options on this list, but in the spacious main zippered compartment, you’ll find enough space to store your phone, as well as four card slots and a smaller zippered pocket for cash or other small items. This wristlet is available in four different styles, including smaller options, and this one comes with two interchangeable straps — a leather-like wrist strap and a long metal chain — for a chic upgrade. Available styles: 4

Available size: 8 x 5.7 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: “Great little bag! [...] I used this on my trip to Mexico. So versatile! I plopped it in my beach bag for money and [I] held it as a cute clutch for dinner. Love it!”

7 A Wristlet With An Iridescent, Geometric Design LOVEVOOK Holographic Wallet Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pretty, iridescent wristlet has angular shapes that add a fun texture to its surface. To further enhance the wristlet’s design, the shapes shift colors with the light. Inside its zippered closure, you’ll find the wristlet’s more functional aspects: a main compartment to keep cash and other slim necessities, plus three card slots. It also comes with a removable wrist strap so you can carry it hands free, and in 17 other (non-wristlet) styles, including a crossbody bag and backpack. Available styles: 18

Available size: 7.1 x 4.3 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: “This is one of the best wristlets I have ever owned! Beautiful design. Gorgeous when the lights hit it. I love that it looks matte black when the light is not shining on it. I can wear with every outfit. So lightweight. I love the little card slot inside. Definitely works great for me.”

8 A Cotton Wristlet That Comes In 20+ Fun Prints Vera Bradley Cotton Wristlet Amazon $50 See On Amazon This colorful cotton wristlet is a quick way to jazz up any outfit — and it’s as functional as it is adorable. Unzip the wristlet to access eight card slots, a slip pocket for cash, and a zippered pocket to keep loose change, all of which are secured inside a zip-around closure with RFID-blocking technology. There’s also a separate exterior pocket to store your phone — and it’s secured with a metal snap closure, allowing you to quickly access your phone anytime, and on the other side is a clear ID window. While the wristlet is wonderful to use on its own, the strap is removable, so you can use it as a wallet and easily toss it into a purse, too. Available styles: 10

Available size: 6 x 3 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: Love Love Love!!! Perfect for all of my cards and fits my 6S Plus perfectly with my case!! Bright colors and the leather strap makes carrying it very comfortable!”

9 An Anti-Theft Wristlet With Locking Compartments Travelon Anti-Theft Boho Clutch Crossbody Amazon $38 See On Amazon This anti-theft wristlet is a cute way to keep your valuables extra secure, especially when you’re traveling. It features interchangeable, slash-resistant wrist and shoulder straps, along with a zipper closure that has a metal clasp to lock it closed. The main compartment incorporates a layer of mesh to make it slash-resistant as well and is protected by RFID technology. It opens up to slots for your passport and credit cards (one reviewer reported that there are five card slots), plus a small zippered pocket. It also comes with a key clip that has an LED light. Wear it around your wrist or as a crossbody purse. The wristlet comes in three colors, including solids and prints — each with a quilted exterior. Looking for a bag that’s a bit more discreet? Check out this alternative Travelon wristlet, which is slightly smaller and available in four neutral colors. Available styles: 4

Available size: 10 x 7 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: “Love this purse. I had a smaller black Travelon I took overseas and loved the security features. It doubled as a little black evening bag! This is just a little bit larger than my first bag so will easily hold a few more things. For day time touring, it holds my passport, my phone, my sunglasses, a small wallet, and a small camera. The lobster claw locks on the zipper are impossible for someone to unlatch without my knowing it. The wire in the strap was not too stiff and I knew no one could slash the strap and run. [RFID] in the body of the purse is also reassuring. The fabric would easily wipe clean and it's very colorful and pretty. It lays flat so I pack it in my suitcase until I reach my destination and use it for touring. I recommend it to everyone who travels overseas or in large cities where you might be concerned about security.”

10 A Sparkly Wristlet For Nights Out BABEYOND Flapper Clutch Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a piece to make your outfit shine, you might appreciate this embellished wristlet. The fabric purse is covered in sequins that’ll catch the light as you swing it by its wrist strap. The bag also features both a zipper closure and magnetic snaps to keep the bag securely closed. It looks small, but multiple shoppers have mentioned it manages to fit their essentials for a night out. Choose from this size, which one reviewer descried as fitting their “iPhone, ID, keys, and credit card,” and a slightly smaller one. Available styles: 10

Available sizes: 7.9 x 6.9 inches, 5.9 x 4.9 inches (length x width) Positive Amazon review: “Super pretty [...] Beautiful little purse. Well made, looks more expensive that it is. Highly recommended.”