The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 BET Awards

It was mostly all about the hair.

At the 2022 BET Awards, Lizzo rocked one of the best hairstyles and makeup looks on the red carpet.
By Audrey Noble

You can always count on the BET Awards to bring fire musical performances and memorable beauty looks — and last night was no exception. From bold hair to classic makeup, celebs brought their beauty A-game to the red carpet. Scroll through the eight best looks of the night.

Lizzo’s Finger Waves

For the BET Awards red carpet, celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain used the Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel to mold Lizzo’s dynamic finger waves for a hairstyle that was both striking and gorgeous.

