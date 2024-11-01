Beyoncé knows how to pull off a good Halloween costume — remember her family’s 2022 turn as The Proud Family? This year was no exception. On Oct. 31, she revealed her look on Instagram, channeling a music icon to perfection.

For Halloween 2024, Beyoncé dressed as late funk and rock artist Betty Davis, recreating her “This Is It!” cover and its accompanying photoshoot.

Beyoncé’s Plunging Halloween Costume

In the image, Beyoncé invoked several classic rock-and-roll touchstones at once. She posed atop a motorcycle just like Davis, and wore a black-and-white zebra print leotard with a cleavage-baring plunging neckline, complete with black fur shoulder pads.

Her Easter Egg Accessories

Not only did Bey’s accessories match Davis’, but they also slyly referenced her two most recent albums. She paired the outfit with matching black-and-white pointed-toe ankle boots, calling to mind her new country album, Cowboy Carter.

And she completed the look with oversized square earrings and a metallic silver cuff, the latter of which invoked the chrome aesthetic of 2022’s Renaissance.

Beyoncé gives Davis, who passed away in 2022, a shout out on the Queens Remix of Renaissance single “Break My Soul” and “Bodyguard” from Cowboy Carter. “Betty Davis in my bones,” she sings on the latter — a phrase she used as her Halloween Instagram caption.

Some fans think that Bey’s 2024 costume could hold another meaning, too. They speculate it could be an Easter egg for “Act III” of her three-act trilogy, which started with Renaissance and continued with Cowboy Carter.

After putting her own spin on dance and country music for the first two acts, fans have speculated that Beyoncé will take on rock-and-roll for Act III, due to her constant references to underrated Black icons in the genre, such as Davis. With this Halloween look, Bey is fueling the fire, and some fans commented on her post saying it looks like “a soft launch” of her next era.