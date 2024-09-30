Beyoncé’s Plunging Gold Dress Was So Old Hollywood

While Beyoncé may have risen to fame in the early 2000s, her style remains timeless. The singer is especially a pro at adding old Hollywood touches to her luxe ensembles, from incorporating vintage headscarves and sunglasses to her beach day looks to wearing statement LBDs and opera gloves.

However, she may have reached peak Marilyn Monroe-level glam with her latest look.

To celebrate SirDavis, her new line of whisky, the star threw an intimate yet lavish launch party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, France. Her guests included husband Jay-Z, close friend Kelly Rowland, and Lori Harvey. But none of them shone brighter than Bey herself, who posed in a look fittingly extravagant for the occasion.

Beyoncé’s Plunging Dress

For her launch party, Bey wore a glittering gold gown from Gucci with a plunging halter neckline, an hourglass silhouette, and gold sequins all over. (It perfectly matched her new whisky bottle.) With her curly platinum blonde bob, she effortlessly channeled the glamorous vibes of Old Hollywood.

Instagram / Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s SirDavis Purse

The singer’s accessories only amplified the glam factor. She matched her shimmering dress with equally shiny metallic gold platform heels. For jewelry, she wore a gold square-shaped band and ring.

Beyoncé / Instagram

However, the true star of the show (accessories-wise) was her custom SirDavis purse. Bey carried a bedazzled clutch in the shape of her whisky bottle, with gold and silver gems to replicate the design in its most luxe variation yet.

Instagram / Beyoncé

She completed her look with a custom SirDavis manicure featuring the golden horse logo, which continues the horse motif found on the covers of her 2022 album, Renaissance, and 2024’s Cowboy Carter.