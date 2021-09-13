Billie Eilish dressed like we have rarely seen her before, channeling a Marilyn Monroe vibe with an ultra-glam pink tulle construction that stands in stark contrast to the athleisure-inspired looks we so often see her hit the red carpet wearing.

And, as one of the co-hosts of the biggest night in fashion, she definitely pulled out all the stops for the 2021 Met Gala.

The artist chose iconic American design house Oscar de la Renta for the evening, inspired by Old Hollywood legends like Monroe and Grace Kelly.

Could this be a new look for Eilish? Only time will tell, but we love that she was able to master her “belle of the ball” persona that Vogue said she strove for in a behind-the-scenes video on the making of her gown.