Billie Eilish has a very particular sense of personal style that often includes baggy pants, trucker hats, sweater vests, and boxy blazers. But every so often the “Birds Of A Feather” singer pulls out a look that reminds fans of her range — and the laidback summer outfit she wore over the long weekend did just that.

Eilish celebrated the Fourth of July like most Americans do, with sparklers, friends, and ’fits. According to her curated photo dump on Instagram, the singer went anti-red, white, and blue, instead wearing a string bikini in Barbie pink.

Billie’s Hot Pink Bikini

Eilish wore a hot pink bikini by anime-inspired brand, Soto Worldwide, to ring in the patriotic holiday. Her triangle swim top — which is currently sold out — was subtly detailed with a cartoonish face design on one of the cups.

Because the singer also tends to wear a lot of neutral colors like black, navy, and gray, it was quite refreshing to see Eilish switch it up her aesthetic for the festivities. That said, it was also a great way to introduce her fans to a fashion label they might not be familiar with.

The Brand Behind Her Swimsuit

For those that have not yet heard of Soto Worldwide, it’s time to get acquainted. The kitschy brand revered for its animated, Japanese aesthetic was founded by tattoo artist and illustrator, Manuela Soto Sosa, who is a Jack of all trades, and master of them all, too.

The label’s assortment of lifestyle products includes a little bit of everything. From anime-style graphics splattered on oversized T-shirts, trendy soccer jerseys, and cool mesh sets, to colorful keychains and a handful of jewelry options. (This “Fear of Abandonment” necklace is my personal favorite.)