Beauty subscription service Birchbox has teamed up with CBD wellness brand Brown Girl Jane to encourage subscribers to take the Brown Girl Swap Pledge, an initiative created by Brown Girl Jane's co-founders and in partnership with Shea Moisture that asks customers to switch five of their everyday products for Black-owned brands. The collaboration between Brown Girl Jane and Birchbox will help subscribers discover and support Black-owned companies via a specially curated box.

The Birchbox x Brown Girl Jane collab is part of the service's October options and includes products from five Black-owned, women-fronted brands: Briogeo's Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask, Pattern's Leave-In Conditioner, Black Opal's True Color Illuminating Stick, a Vinyl Lip Lacquer from V Kosmetik, Honey Pot Co's Herbal Menstrual Pads Travel Pack Travel Size, and a Loose Mineral Pigment in shade Sultry from Luv + Co. If you're already a subscriber, you can choose the Brown Girl Jane curated box as your customization option. If you're not, and want to get the package, head to Birchbox's website and sign up for a subscription, which costs $15 a month and is cancelable at any time.

In addition to the box, the subscription service is helping support Black-owned brands and Black founders' voices by hosting Instagram takeovers and encouraging subscribers to post about their swaps using the hashtag #BrownGirlSwap.