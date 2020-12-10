15 Gift Ideas From Black-Owned Brands That'll Win The Holidays

Supporting Black-owned brands is more critical than ever, especially during the holiday season. Not only are Black-owned brands more likely to be affected by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, but they also often have to work that much harder to secure funding and valuable shelf space.
These businesses are also on the forefront of change in the industry. Brands like BLK + GRN are trailblazers when it comes to sustainability and caring for the environment. And footwear lines like Brother Vellies are supporting traditionally marginalized communities by providing jobs across the globe and paying their artisans fairly.
If you’re not sure where to begin your shopping search, this list is a solid starting point. Below, you’ll find an array of Black-owned brands that have plenty of goods to help you round out your holiday shopping. But remember, you don’t have to limit your support of them to the holidays. They are there for you year-round, so the next time you’re looking for birthday, anniversary, or wedding gifts, be sure to check back as needed.
