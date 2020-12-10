15 Gift Ideas From Black-Owned Brands That'll Win The Holidays

Supporting Black-owned brands is more critical than ever, especially during the holiday season. Not only are Black-owned brands more likely to be affected by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, but they also often have to work that much harder to secure funding and valuable shelf space.

These businesses are also on the forefront of change in the industry. Brands like BLK + GRN are trailblazers when it comes to sustainability and caring for the environment. And footwear lines like Brother Vellies are supporting traditionally marginalized communities by providing jobs across the globe and paying their artisans fairly.

If you’re not sure where to begin your shopping search, this list is a solid starting point. Below, you’ll find an array of Black-owned brands that have plenty of goods to help you round out your holiday shopping. But remember, you don’t have to limit your support of them to the holidays. They are there for you year-round, so the next time you’re looking for birthday, anniversary, or wedding gifts, be sure to check back as needed.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The Bundled-Up BFF Orange Foldover Warm Slap w/ Pom Grace Eleyae One size $46 See On Grace Eleyae Battling dry, lifeless hair this winter? A stylish, silk-lined beanie will do your hair some serious good.

2 For The Makeup Guru Mattetrance Deco Duo Pat McGrath Labs One size $63 See On Pat McGrath Labs You can never have too many lipsticks, especially when they’re crafted by the makeup icon Pat McGrath. This rosy duo is perfect for adding a pinch of color to any look.

3 For The Casual Dresser FW20 T-Shirt Telfar Size XS-2XL $97 See On Telfar Still trying to get your hands on a Telfar bag? Same. But while you wait, why not stock up on some other Telfar pieces, like this graphic tee that’s perfect for running errands or just lounging around at home.

4 For The It Girl Miya Knit Cardigan Dress Hanifa Size XXS-XL $204 See On Hanifa Comfy and cute is the name of the fashion game in 2020. This Hanifa number hits both marks with its one-and-done approach. Even Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan.

5 For The Outdoor Lover Black Epuff Cropped Jacket Daily Paper Size XS-XXL $242 See On Daily Paper Winter coats aren’t always stylish, but this one from Daily Paper strikes just the right balance between cool and practical. Plus, the cropped fit means it won’t weigh down the rest of your outfit.

6 For The Homebody Sunday in Brooklyn Candle Alexandra Winbush One size $25 See On Alexandra Winbush Know someone who practically collects candles for a living? This one, which has a subtle lemongrass and wild basil scent, is sure to be a new favorite.

7 For The Trendsetter Heather Dress Aliétte Size S-XXL $750 See On Aliétte Now you can dress like a Hollywood starlet thanks to Jason Rembert, who regularly works with the likes of Issa Rae and Ciara. His clothing line is filled with statement-making items, but this mini dress with exaggerated bell sleeves is a true standout.

8 For The Self-Care Devotee Big Mood Bath Soak Oui The People One size $28 See On Oui The People Bath time just got upgraded. This bath soak uses a detoxifying mix of magnesium, potassium, and calcium to send any tension down the drain.

9 For The Luxury Fashion Obsessive Brother Vellies by Pyer Moss Tall Mamba Boot in Print Brother Vellies Size 5-12 $1,225 See on Brother Vellies Printed knee-high boots are the kind of item you don’t realize you need until they’re right in front of you. This plus a white blazer dress and red lip? Now that’s a statement lewk.

10 For The Sustainable Shopper Wool Dryer Balls Deluxe Starter 3-Pack BLK + GRN One size $30 See On BLK + GRN Say goodbye to single-use dryer sheets that are bad for the environment and hello to a much more sustainable option. These wool dryer balls also reduce your dry time by 10-25%, which is better for you and the planet.

11 For The Cozy Queen Resha Sweater - Cream Aliya Wanek Size XS-L $230 See On Aliya Wanek Fuzzy sweaters just might be the official fashion item of 2020, and from the looks of things, probably early 2021, too. This design is hand knit in Peru, and will pair perfectly with your favorite denim.

12 For The Jewelry Collector Anthony Bracelet Bernard James One size $588 See On Bernard James Jewelry is always a thoughtful gift, and the more versatile, the better. This classic gold chain bracelet will work seamlessly with anyone’s wardrobe.

13 For The Island Hopper Kayto One Piece Swimsuit Andrea Iyamah Size S-XL $137.50 $82.50 See On Andrea Iyamah For the friend who’s always planning a tropical vacation, this swimsuit will have them dreaming about their next private villa. Plus, it’s currently on sale.

14 For The Friend Who Never Goes Out Without Sunglasses Amazonian-102 Sunglasses Coco and Breezy One size $285 See On Coco and Breezy Sometimes people don’t feel like doing their makeup, which is exactly why over-the-top sunglasses were invented. You can serve looks without feeling so much pressure. It’s a total win-win.