Blake Lively is a Chanel girlie through and through. According to a W Magazine article charting the actor’s relationship with the brand, Lively has been in Chanel’s inner circle since 2008. The actor attended runway shows and wore many a double-C design, before landing her first campaign in 2011.

“I had other opportunities and I would say, ‘Thank you so much, but I am holding out for Chanel,’” Lively told the New York Times that year. “That’s who I want to be the face of.”

Today, her relationship with the fashion house is just as strong. On Monday, Lively attended Chanel’s annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner wearing a head-to-toe look by the brand — with nails to match.

Blake’s Floral Print Co-Ords

Lively arrived to the Odeon in New York City wearing a logo-clad pant set from Chanel’s Spring 2024 runway. Covered in colorful florals and CC logos, the pajama-inspired set felt effortless, but polished — a perfect spring look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the bold outfit with strappy black sandals to keep the long hem from dragging on the New York City streets. And her look wouldn’t be complete without a coordinating Chanel bag — in this case, an embellished evening clutch.

Lively left her signature gold waves down and stacked on a slew of kitschy, bauble rings in complementary shades of pink, blue and, purple. It was the definition of ‘more is more.’

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Even Her Nails Are Designer

If her outfit wasn’t dramatic enough, Lively opted for playful nail art by manicurist to the stars, Nails By Mei. The actor showed off her logo-clad design while walking the red carpet ahead of the event — and I’m so glad she was because, it easily could have gone unnoticed alongside her statement look.

Now that Chanel is entering a new era — sans creative director Virginie Ward — fans are still waiting to see what direction the brand will take. Whatever their next move, Lively will no doubt be along for the ride.