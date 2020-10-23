BMW X Kith merch is here, and it's going to be on the top of everyone's wishlist this holiday season. The collab is timed to the debut of the 2021 M4 Competition Coupe, which is so exclusive that there will only be 150 units crafted and distributed worldwide. And, of course, with a collaboration that involves such a well-known and loved apparel brand, there is merch — and lots of it — to go with.

While the BMW brand is a longtime favorite, the Kith reinterpretation takes it to the next level with ease. This limited-edition car will feature Kith-embossed black merino leather seats and an exterior that is painted in a matte “Frozen” finish of either Black, Dark Silver, or Brilliant White. There is Kith branding throughout, including a co-branded Kith/BMV roundel emblem that marks the first time BMW has altered its iconic logo for a collaboration.

Along with the main attraction, they’ve released a slew of merch that is, arguably, more attainable to most. If a new car is not in your future, you can pick up a piece from the 96-piece line of apparel and accessories that will be released exclusively by Kith. The brand's largest collaboration offering to date, it includes suede bomber jackets, logo-heavy tracksuits, velour robes, hoodies, and more. The whole collection can be shopped on the brand’s website, just in time for holiday gifting.

Courtesy of BMW

