You may still remember when socks-as-gifts had a bad rep, but fortunately those days are long gone. And Bombas is doing its part to make sure that unwrapping a pair of socks (or a complete set) is nothing short of a festive event. The cult-favorite brand has finally unveiled its 2022 holiday gift guide, and it has something for just about everyone on your list (even the impossible-to-please). Even better: right now you can get 20% off your order for a limited time.

There are a few big reasons why Bombas has become such a runaway hit (no pun intended). All of its socks have a premium design that’s as comfortable as it is durable. Common features you’ll find include seamless toes, luxurious long-staple cotton, and a signature “honeycomb” construction in the arch for extra support. Beyond socks, Bombas makes other cozy staples, like underwear, slippers, and tees.

As a Certified B Corporation, Bombas is also a brand you can feel good about supporting. For every product you purchase, Bombas will donate one essential item to people experiencing homelessness (with 75 million items donated so far).

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the Bombas gift guide, with options in women’s, men’s, and kid’s sizing — so you can easily find something to keep everyone toasty throughout the holidays and beyond.

Shop The Best Holiday Gifts From Bombas

Gifts in women’s sizes

With retro ski lodge vibes, bright pops of color in all the right places, and all the comfort features Bombas are renowned for, this four-pack of calf socks is a sure crowd pleaser. The ribbed socks are incredibly soft, thanks to the premium long-staple cotton material, and they’re designed to retain all their magic even through countless wash cycles.

Available sizes: S — L

Available colorways: 4 unique variety packs

For anyone whose feet run hot (or who just prefers to feel the breeze on their calves), these Bombas ankle socks pack plenty of holiday spirit into a low-profile cut. With three colorways inspired by a traditional Scottish Fair Isle pattern, each pair is sold separately, making these especially perfect for a thoughtful stocking stuffer or under-$20 gift swap.

Available sizes: S — L

Available colorways: 3

Falling in the luxurious gray area between sock and slipper, these gripper slip-ons have a soft brushed-lining on the inside and grippy tread on the bottoms. They come in a range of sizes and colorways (as well as in men’s and kid’s sizing). They’ve also won over plenty of fans, with one reviewer writing, “They are warm without getting too hot or sweaty.”

Available sizes: XS — L

Available colorways: 9

For a more subtle design, these “Microstripe” calf socks feel simple yet spirited, with four deep jewel-tone colors in each set. They boast all the classic Bombas features, from the dreamy long-staple cotton to the extra-supportive arch.

Available sizes: S — L

Nothing says cozy like a soft pair of long underwear, and this cotton-modal pair is no exception. Built for comfort, the pair has a tag-free design with minimal seams and a waistband that won’t roll down or dig into skin.

Available sizes: XS — 2X

Available colorways: 5

Gifts in men’s sizing

Dress socks don’t need to be thin or uncomfortable, and this Bombas gift box is proof. Made with a soft cotton blend, they feature extra cushioning and support in common stress points, like the heel and foot bed, and the seamless toe ensures a smooth fit with shoes.

Available sizes: M — XL

These Fair Isle-inspired calf socks are the perfect combination of warm and festive, with a cushiony cotton knit material that won’t slip down. The single pair comes in six bold colorways, all of which are sure to add a dash of holiday spirit.

Available sizes: M — XL

Available colorways: 6

These Bombas slippers boast all the same great features as the women’s version, but in men’s sizing and a slightly different collection of colorways. They feature a brushed inner-lining for extra softness and treads on the soles to help keep you from slipping. And the fold-flat design makes them perfect for travel.

Available sizes: M — XL

Available colorways: 7

Gifts in kid’s sizes

Give the new parent in your life the gift of plentiful matching socks with this vibrant Bombas eight-pack that comes in a ready-to-give box. The set is available in three color combinations, and all pairs feature a seamless toe and a stretchy cuff to keep them in place on those little feet.

Available sizes: One size (0-6 months)

Available colorways: 3

With pretty packaging that has no use for wrapping paper, these toddler calf socks come ready to gift. The set features four different color combos and a stylish block pattern, with the brand’s signature “honeycomb” arch construction to support toddlers who are already on the move.

Available sizes: One size (5T-8½T)

Available colorways: 3

For the parents who appreciate a coordinated look, the Bombas Gripper Slipper comes in a matching set for adults and little ones. The adult slipper is available in a range of men’s and women’s sizing, while its tiny counterpart comes sized for babies, toddlers, or kids.