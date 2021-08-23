When I realized that Bose was getting into the wearable tech game with Bluetooth-enabled sunglasses, my curiosity was instantly piqued. Could a pair of cat-eye sunglasses be both a stylish accessory and a tech gadget you can listen to music and take calls with?

Admittedly, I was skeptical at first because, well, I haven’t had the most success with audio products. I’ve managed to avoid AirPods altogether. Even as a full-fledged Apple devotee — I’ve somehow amassed more than a dozen Apple products over the years — I just can’t bring myself to shell out $200 for a pair of dime-sized earbuds that will almost certainly end up at the bottom of a subway track.

I’ve tried wireless headphones, but found that their microphones can be finicky and unreliable. Not great if you’re calling into an important meeting.

And so, you can usually spot me taking calls or listening to music with what I lovingly refer to as “old-school earbuds.” You know, like with a cord that you plug in and everything. Sure, I was still stuck in 2010 technology-wise, but hey — when something works, it works. That said, dealing with the cord does get annoying after a while. It can be hard to multitask when your hands have to hold onto your phone or your phone has to be within reach.

So, I decided to give the most futuristic, high-tech wireless device a chance: not headphones but sunglasses that promise to play music and take calls without even sitting in your earbuds. And guys, even I’m surprised to say, they worked better than all the audio products I’ve tried over the years. Plus, as a fashion writer, it doesn’t hurt that the cat-eye shape is a chic, vintage style that’ll always be in rotation in my wardrobe.

After putting the Bose Frames Soprano to the test, I am happy to report that these are the real deal. No cord necessary.

First Up: The Basics

Bose has been around since 1964 and is arguably one of the most recognizable brands in the audio world. Some of the most high-quality speakers come from Bose, so they know how to take sound to the next level. It should come as no surprise that the company uses its own trademarked technology — known as Bose Open Ear Audio™ — in its collection of audio sunglasses.

Back in 2019, the first generation of Bose Frames made Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2019 list. Now the second generation is here with expanded options for style and function. I was particularly impressed with what the Frames Soprano delivered: a cool cat-eye shape that goes with literally anything and a wireless tech tool that works flawlessly.

As an added bonus, you can swap out the lenses whenever you feel like changing your look. My personal fave is the mirrored rose gold style, though the purple fade is perfect if you’re going for a moodier vibe. You also have the option of swapping in your prescription lenses for an accessory that’s truly customized for you.

Why I’m Obsessed

For starters, the mic actually works — and well, too. I was completely shocked by the quality and clarity of the audio. My music even sounded clearer than it does on my phone in some cases, yet no one around me could hear it. It’s super discreet.

I had no issues with the microphone during calls and the glasses are designed to reduce the sound of wind and noise in the background. These also worked well for hanging poolside. I could queue up my favorite playlist or podcast, put on my sunglasses, and there you go. No teeny wireless buds or pesky cords to deal with.

In addition to nailing the functionality, these are just really chic glasses. The cat-eye shape is universally flattering and adds a touch of vintage elegance to any outfit. I especially love that you can switch up the lenses whenever you want something new. They’re the perfect everyday sunglasses, just with the built-in bonus of being a smart accessory, too.

The TL;DR

If you’ve been searching for a piece of wearable tech that’s just as stylish as it is useful for everyday life, these are for you. The timeless shape makes them a worthwhile investment, and you can rest easy knowing that you won’t have to worry about tiny buds falling out of your ears ever again.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.