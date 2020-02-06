'Tis the season for bra and panty sets. You stocked up on chocolates, teddy bears and wine (for a lover or yourself) this holiday, but Valentine's Day lingerie may still be on your list of to-dos. Not to worry: whether your lingerie style is romantic and lacy, classic and gender-neutral, or understated and sweet, there's something that'll catch your eye on this list of lingerie pieces.

The concept of lingerie is constantly evolving. It's no longer just for under your clothes; now fashion obsessives incorporate sheer and lacy underpinnings into their everyday wear. And lingerie is no longer as gendered as it once was. Everything from bras to garter belts to harnesses are loved and worn by everyone regardless of their gender identity.

Lingerie is a wardrobe staple all year round, but around Valentine's Day, retailers tend to offer their best selection. Brands like Savage X Fenty, Playful Promises, and Tomboy X boast a vast offering of styles that are stylish and inclusive, from camo print boxer briefs to white panty sets adorned with red bows.

If you're looking to add to your lingerie collection this Valentine's Day, take a peek at some of the best lingerie for every type of panty lover.

Playful Promises

Playful Promises is a UK-based brand offering a wide range of sizes — 2-26 to be exact — and in fun, ultra-quirky lingerie. This feather-detail set comes from plus size influencer Gabi Fresh's collection with the brand.

Anthropologie

For the sweet and understated lingerie lovers, Anthropologie's got the goods. You can find basic bra and panty sets with whimsical, romantic silhouettes. And if you like this panty set, it comes in six color ways.

TomboyX

TomboyX prides itself on making gender neutral and size inclusive intimates with styles ranging from boxer bries to bralettes. Their size range extends to a 4X, making it one of the most inclusive brands in the lingerie space. Plus, you can wear almost any print on the site as a set.

Savage X Fenty

Aunty RiRi plays no games when it comes to delivering bold, sexy lingerie pieces. The intimates brand launched a collaboration with Adam Selman who was also the designer of Rihanna's naked dress at the CFDAs. If you're in the market for something eye-catching this year, Savage X is your go-to.

Aerie

Aerie's line of panties blends style and comfort seamlessly. The brand's current offering of Valentine's Day lingerie includes lacy and padded bralettes, seamless panties, and polka dot lace boy shorts. Plus, bra and panty sizes go up to a XXL.

AdoreMe

With AdoreMe, you can find unlined bras, deep-V teddies, corsets, and a plethora of bras with just the right amount of under-boob exposure. And if you really want to go ham on lingerie shopping, you can use their personal shopping service to choose your favorite pieces.

Addition Elle

Addition Elle is a plus size exclusive brand offering runway-inspired lingerie to its stylish customers. This dreamy mesh set features intricate lace in a comfortable boy shorts design.

Le Petit Trou

If you want to splurge this Valentine's Day (and/or Galentine's Day), fall in love with this luxe set from Le Petit Trou. Not only is it made of the softest sheer stretch-tulle, but it's embroidered with small, delicate hearts.

Cacique Intimates

Lane Bryant's lingerie brand Cacique is one of our favorites for fashion -forward, plus-size lingerie options. Take your pick from sheer onesies, briefs with backside cutouts, and lacy playsuits that can be worn in the bedroom and beyond.

ASOS

ASOS is our one-stop shop for lingerie that's budget-conscious and trendy. Visit their site for bolder, edgier options, like this lace-trimmed star-printed bralette.

Macy's

It's where you found your prom dress and it's also where you can still find a great set of lace. Try Macy's for silk robes and negligees, lacy bodysuits, and even bridal-specific lingerie if you're celebrating nuptials this year.

Calvin Klein

For that casual day lounging at home with your significant other, Calvin Klein is your pick. The iconic logo-heavy bras and briefs are sexy without trying too hard. And bonus: you can wear the bra with a pair of high-rise shorts once summer rolls around.

