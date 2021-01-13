Beauty
Yes, Cressida's braided crown is included.
If you don't know who Simon, the Duke of Hastings is, do you even Netflix? The Internet is losing it over the show's costumes, but Bridgerton's beauty looks are equally as iconic. From Daphne's curled bangs to Cressida's braided tiara, these 10 glow-ups are worth gushing over.
Daphne's baby bangs are one of the most iconic hairstyles from the show. From her center-parted and smoothed strands to the tiny little curls she wears them in, these bangs just might become responsible for bringing back the curled tendril.