The Best Dressed Celebs At The Brits All Wore The Same Color
On Mondays, we wear black.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
By
Jamie Feldman
Feb. 8, 2022
JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The stars came out for the Brit Awards Monday night, and it seems many had the same idea: all-black everything. Anne-Marie stepped onto the carpet in a structured leather jacket with a revealing lace-up top and black pants.
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox had a cute couple moment in matching black outfits. Cox accessorized with gold touches, while McDaid wore a leather jacket.
