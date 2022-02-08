Celebrity Style

The Best Dressed Celebs At The Brits All Wore The Same Color

On Mondays, we wear black.

Adele in a black gown at the Brit Awards in London, England.
By Jamie Feldman
The stars came out for the Brit Awards Monday night, and it seems many had the same idea: all-black everything. Anne-Marie stepped onto the carpet in a structured leather jacket with a revealing lace-up top and black pants.
Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox had a cute couple moment in matching black outfits. Cox accessorized with gold touches, while McDaid wore a leather jacket.

