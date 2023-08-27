Finding the perfect moisturizer, especially if your skin is dry or acne-prone, is easier said than done. Some leave you with a dewy finish, but end up feeling too greasy; others feel light and cool upon application, but leave you feeling dry an hour later. If you feel like Goldilocks always on the hunt for a moisturizer that’s just right on the light-to-heavy scale, Cloud Surf is about to become your skin’s new BFF.

Tik Tok famous skincare brand Bubble aims to remedy the moisturizer conundrum with their just-launched Cloud Surf, a lighter-than-air moisturizer that has the lightness of a gel with the ultra-hydrating feel of a cream.

Cloud Surf is a water cream designed for dry-ish and combination skin types. It quenches skin’s drier areas with a fluffy texture that doesn’t feel too sticky or heavy, and it helps rebalance your skin’s oil production at the same time. And just FYI: while it might seem counterintuitive, oily skin needs moisturizer just as much as dry skin does — when you skip out on moisturizer, oily skin might produce even more oil to compensate. Just note that if you have super dry skin, or it’s the winter, Cloud Surf might not be hydrating enough for you.

But Cloud Surf also contains ingredients designed for congested skin, like hibiscus extract, which helps control sebum production, according to the brand; celery seed extract to help minimize the appearance of pores; and lilac extract, which Bubble says helps reduce inflammation caused by acne. The product is formulated without fragrance, dyes, essential oils, or fillers, so it’s gentle even enough for sensitive skin. And, like all Bubble products, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny certified.

Cloud Surf is designed to be used both morning and night, after treatments but before SPF in the morning. While the cream retails for $16, you can subscribe to regular deliveries to save 15%, snagging Cloud Surf for $13.60, making it one of the most budget-friendly moisturizers on the market.

Shop Bubble’s Cloud Surf Water Cream Moisturizer

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Lilac Extract, Celery Seed Extract | Size: 1.7 oz | Vegan: Yes

Relevant Review: “This product changed the game in my skincare routine. It was very lightweight but also gave me the perfect amount of moisture I needed.”