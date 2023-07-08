It was only a matter of time until the quiet luxury fashion trend — spurred on by shows like Succession, celebrities like Sofia Richie-Grainge, and of course, social media — made its way to the beauty world. And there’s perhaps no easier way to get in on the effortlessly elegant trend than with a simple manicure. You can head to the salon with inspo photos saved to your phone in hand, but you can also easily achieve a minimalist manicure at home with the right polish. Butter LONDON’s Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment is an ultra-sheer polish that lets you recreate the no-manicure manicure look in just one step. Even better, the tinted polish was designed to improve the overall condition of your nails with a formula that’s infused with moisturizing and strengthening ingredients.

Your Color Choices

You have four options when it comes to the Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment, each one coating your nails in barely-there wash of color with a jelly-like effect. There’s the bolder teal green of ‘Bramley Apple’ and the citrus-inspired ‘Orange Marmalade,’ but for a polish keeping in line with the quiet luxury trend, you’ll probably want to choose between the more understated ‘Strawberry Rhubarb’ and ‘Victoria Plum’ shades. The former gives you a translucent pink color, while the latter adds a slightly richer berry tint. Either way, your nails will be left with a glossy, high-shine finish that looks like you were just born with incredibly healthy nails.

How To Get The No-Manicure Manicure Look

One of the most appealing aspects of a no-manicure manicure is that it doesn’t require any special skills to do at home. You’ll want to make sure that you start with polish-free nails that are clean and dry, and then all that’s left to do is paint a thin coat of your color of choice over your nails. You can add up to three coats if you prefer something that’s more in line with jelly nails than the quiet luxury trend, making this a more customizable option than traditional opaque polishes. And you can help to make your manicure last longer by adding a layer of Butter London’s top coat.

The Nail-Boosting Ingredients

The Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment was designed with your nail health in mind, making it great for both regular use or for helping to give your nails a break between gel appointments (without having to give up on polished nails). Depending on what color you choose, you’ll get the added benefits of ingredients like olive oil, argan oil, acai berry, or calcium, but all four polishes contain a blend of moisturizing and strengthening ingredients like vitamin E, hydrolyzed protein, bamboo extract, and arginine.

Butter LONDON is also cruelty-free and vegan, and each of the Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment polishes (and every polish from the brand) is free from 10 ingredients that are confirmed or thought to be toxic. Most importantly, the polishes don’t include formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP).

Shop The Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment