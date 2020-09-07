Butts Look Great In These 29 Comfortable Pants (All Under $35)

When you’re shopping for pants, the overall fit is obviously key, but in my opinion, a close second is whether or not the pants make your butt look good. You can try on dozens of jeans, scores of leggings, and send snaps to your best friends for review — but unless you know what design features to look for, the effort can be exhausting. It turns out there’s a science to pants that make your butt look great, and it largely boils down to their tailoring.

The number one thing to check is their yoke: that angled back panel between the pockets and waistband. A V-shaped or curving yoke is the secret sauce that gives derrieres a lift, although conservative cuts like work pants usually opt for darts above each pocket for a nicely fitted seat. Pocket placement is also key; look for pairs that sit high and centered on your cheeks, which creates a lifting effect.

If the pants you're considering aren’t sewn with a yoke or pockets — think leggings and yoga pants — you can still find pairs that will make your butt look amazing. Look for ones that are fitted through the hip in an ultra-thick, stretchy fabric that hugs and gives some oomph. But what if you prefer looser styles? Certain fabrics will give better drape — which means they’ll skim your shape in a way that subtly shows it off while still leaving plenty of room to lounge on the couch. Rayon blends and airy polyester crepes both flow easily and melt over your form without clinging, and you can find them in everything from sporty track pants to chic palazzos.

I scoured Amazon for pairs that ticked all of these boxes, specifically combing through reviews that vouched for pairs that made bums look fantastic — so fantastic that they garnered sometimes more than 5,000 reviews for their bum-centric good looks. With the 29 pairs of pants below, there’s a fabulous rear view for almost every day of the month.

1 A Pair Yoga Leggings With Strategic Ruching KIWI RATA Women Scrunch Yoga Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Curving back seams and just enough ruching give these cute workout leggings a serious boost in the back. The silky polyester-spandex blend is lightweight but not too thin, and shoppers were quick to point out that they were indeed squat-proof (though the lighter colors were not quite sweat-proof). "Do they make my butt look good? Heck YES! But I really believe it's because they have extra fabric to MAKE ROOM FOR IT. These pants make room for your butt, they are amazing, they are wonderful. I bought 4 more pairs," one fan raved. Opt for the original design with clean lines, or spring for a pair with pockets to cement these as the MVP of your workout wardrobe. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

2 These Wide Leg Jeans That Are Beyond Comfy (& Look Great From Behind) Goodthreads High-Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jean Amazon $29 See On Amazon You might be surprised to see wide-legged jeans make the cut, but these are tailored with a V-yoke, some well-placed pockets, and they're made from a mid-weight cotton blend that hugs your shape while still allowing plenty of room to move thanks to a dose of spandex. "These are my go-to jeans. Comfortable and makes your butt look good," one shopper promised. They have a high 11-inch rise with a button fly and a raw cropped hem that's not too short for an on-trend look. Another reviewer seconded their butt-boosting properties and relied on their pair through 12-hour restaurant shifts, noting, "No tugging and adjusting, no drooping, bunching. Really well done and amazing for the price." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 24 – 32

3 Some Work Pants That Are Secretly Jeggings Ruby Rd. Pull-On Solar Millennium Super Stretch Pant Amazon $15 See On Amazon These super-soft pull-on pants are tailored to look like trousers with a V-shaped back yoke and centered pockets. "They are great for the curvy girl who struggles to fit her waist and butt," one shopper commented. The flat-front style is totally office-worthy but this pair slides on like your favorite jeggings. The rayon fabric is blended with nylon for durability and spandex for stretch, yielding a soft and lightweight material. Several reviewers noted the pants had excellent construction that held up well even after years of wear. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 4 –24

4 And These Actual Jeggings You'll Forget You're Even Wearing Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pair of fan-favorite jeggings earned top marks from shoppers for their universally great fit. That's likely owing to their comfy material which includes spandex for stretch and a cotton-polyester blend for softness; plus, there's a V-shaped back yoke that shapes and moves with you and won't bag out if you wear them a few days in a row — which you might be tempted to. "Wore these four times during a Disney trip. Tons of walking, climbing in and out of rides, lots of activity. These never got baggy knees, or felt stretched out," one shopper confirmed, adding, "The fabric is stretchy without being constricting, and it’s not too thin or too thick." These have two faux front pockets and no belt loops for clean lines, but those two back pockets are fully functional. You get the look of denim with the comfort of leggings for an effortless pair of pants. Choose from three different inseams for the perfect length. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 0 – 20

5 These Easygoing Paperbag Trousers With A Cult Following GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon $19 See On Amazon Loose pants are another sleeper hit for making your butt look fabulous when they come with a pleated paperbag trouser style to accentuate curves without clinging. They're made from a polyester and spandex blend with a crepe texture and tons of stretch — plus, they're light enough for warm weather and easy to layer over tights since there's extra room. Boasting an ankle-length hem that can be paired with flats or heels and two deep patch pockets on the front, these pants are a cult hit for a reason (check out those 5,000+ Amazon reviews). "Makes my butt look good, yet they are still loose and comfy and can be dressed up or down," one shopper wrote, calling them "my new favorite pants." Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

6 Some Butt-Lifting Distressed Jeans That Feel Tailor-Made MEISITE High-Rise Brazilian Style Skinny Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon These butt-lifting distressed jeans are designed to be ultra-stretchy and hug every curve, with a gently sloping V-shaped yoke and three seams over each back pocket for a contoured fit. The material contains a high percentage of spandex for stretch, so they're easy to pull on yet they still feel substantial thanks to the cotton blended in. "Soft and stretchy, but still officially jeans (not jeggings)," a reviewer wrote, noting, "The distressing is done perfectly and not placed in any spots that would make it hard to move around." You have options between the original five-pocket style and a version with faux pockets for a sleek look. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 3 –13

7 The Breezy Culottes That Drape Perfectly Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Culotte Pant Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wide-legged culottes are totally having a moment — although you might expect the loungewear version to be made from a thin and floaty material, this pair blends soft modal into nubby cotton terry for a thick fabric that drapes juuust right, and is cut close through the hip to make derrieres look yoga-pants amazing. "Love at first fit!" One fan raved. "Even though they're 'lounge' type, cropped pants, the material is so nice and I'm able to pair with a cotton t-shirt or tank and can definitely be worn outside of the house." Quality details in the form of double-stitched seams and a matching grosgrain ribbon on the triple-channel waistband makes these a sharp pick for laidback days. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 A Pair Of Chic Palazzo Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Maybe it's the silky, stretchy knit that flows and hugs just so, or perhaps it has something to do with the ultra-high waist that forms a curving yoke with two faux welt pockets that have fans raving. "Super cute pants. This is my 2nd pair. I love the boot cut bottoms, and the way they make my butt look!" one shopper gushed. The versatile style on these chic palazzo pants lends well to lounging or date night — but even if you're dressed up, nobody will know how absurdly comfortable you are. Choose from simple neutrals, bolder colors, and even some playful prints. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

9 These Skinny Jeans With Almost 20,000 Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you see a pair of pants with a good Amazon rating after nearly 20,000 reviews, you know there's something worth paying attention to. "These are the best [...] BECKY-OH-MY-GAWD-LOOK-AT-HER-BUTT jeans you will ever buy," a reviewer raved of these bestselling Levi's jeggings, adding, "I'd happily pay twice the price, but don't tell Levi's that." They're built from a thick, stretchy denim that feels so luxe, with a wide pull-on waistband and hidden support panels — plus an ultra curvy yoke and perfectly placed back pockets that cement their holy grail status. Another shopper gushed, "Fit like a glove, absolutely unbelievable!" Choose from three different inseams and several different washes. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 2 – 28

10 A Pair Of Butt-Friendly Business Casual Pants With Stretch Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Pant Amazon $21 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a great pair of dress pants, especially ones that make you feel amazing. And if they come with a butt-friendly fit at a budget-friendlier price? That's business casual nirvana. This pair from Amazon Essentials proves you don't need to invest a ton of money to find a great-fitting pair of pants, with contoured seams over their rear welt pockets in a quality cotton blend. "Fit perfectly. Right out of the package," one reviewer was stunned to report. "Just the right amount of stretch, made my butt look good, saturated color and aside from needing a small hem (ALL my pants need hemming), they perfect. I’m going to buy like two more pairs." Choose from sophisticated solids and similarly cheerful prints, as well as three different inseams. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 0 – 20

11 Some High-Waisted Cropped Yoga Pants With A Split Leg Dragon Fit High Waist Workout Flare Crop Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon The inverted U-shaped yoke on these hyper-trendy workout culottes outlines your butt for a subtle boost that doesn't restrict your range of motion on the mat. They're made from a moisture-wicking nylon and spandex blend (just like your favorite compression leggings) with squat-proof four-way stretch. The ultra-high waist was practically made for crop tops, and two side pockets are big enough to stash your phone. Choose from the breezy slit legs shown here, or ones with tailored seams running the length of each leg. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

12 These Budget-Friendly Stretch Jeans With Plenty Of Lift Wax Mid Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $15 See On Amazon These butt-lifting jeans have a deeply curved sweetheart yoke with four seams for a sculpted fit that spotlights curves. "I scoured the internet to find these," one shopper declared. "They really do a good job of butt enhancing and it looks very natural." The stretchy jegging-like material is made from a blend of mostly cotton with polyester for durability and a higher percentage of stretchy spandex — but, unlike jeggings, they come in a classic five-pocket style with belt loops and a triple-button fly, so they're a versatile pair you'll wear constantly. And at just $15, you might want to pick them up in a few different washes. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 0 – 20

13 These Belted Palazzo Pants With The Dreamiest Fit Floerns Frilled Waist Striped Print Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These belted palazzo pants combine a flowy cut with a paperbag waist that skims curves, and neutral stripes that highlight your natural shape in the best way. Shoppers loved pairing theirs with heels and wedges, calling out the soft and floaty fabric that doesn't feel like a polyester/spandex blend. "The waist band is stretchy and there is also a tie around the waist to get the perfect fit. These pants are super cute and don't look or feel cheap! Very comfortable as well," one fan praised. Rock this classic style with laidback kicks for an edgy casual look when you're not in the mood to dress up. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

14 The Flared Bell Bottoms With Peach Emoji Vibes Bisual Stretch Bell Bottom Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Retro bell bottoms get a modern update with a sky-high waist that's crop-top ready, and tailored bum with oversized patch pockets. "They really surprised me," one shopper confessed. "They fit like a glove [...] and make your butt look awesome!" The dramatically flared leg is made from a jegging-like cotton blend, so even though there's a lot of fabric at play, these won't feel heavy or trip you up. Each pair falls to a distressed hem. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 0 – 16

15 The Yoga Pants You'll Want To Live In IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants For Women Amazon $20 See On Amazon As surely as the sun rises in the east, yoga pants are known for their ability to make butts look incredible. A T-shaped yoke and two centered back pockets on this pair give your derriere a lift, while two pockets on the front makes these yoga pants an under-the-radar alternative to real pants. (Because your bum deserves to look good on and off the mat.) "They are so soft and it's like an angel is gently hugging your butt. They also make your booty look fantastic," one fan gushed, adding "There is no unrelenting wedgie. Buy. These. Pants. You're welcome." In four-way stretch with a whopping 25% spandex, they're equally game for your toughest asana and soft enough to wear to bed. You might find yourself living in them, as several reviewers claimed they did. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

16 An Ankle Cut Skinny Jean That Hugs In All The Right Places Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Ankle Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon Levi's shaping skinny ankle jean gets a rear-view upgrade with a sharply peaked back yoke and two centered pockets with a discreet curve at the top. Their sculpting blue jeans blend is woven from cotton with polyester and spandex for a premium feel without the weight of raw denim. "It offers great hold in the stomach area and slightly lifting in the butt," one repeat buyer commented, adding that they were true to size and washed up well. "These are my go to favorites and I have several different washes." Opt for a finished seam or raw hem. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 23 – 34

17 Some Cropped Chinos With A Contoured Fit Daily Ritual Washed Chino Wide Leg Pant Amazon $27 See On Amazon A pair of wide-legged crop chinos combine a classic silhouette with comfy fabric, for a stylish look that dresses up nicely but is also perfect for casual days. Cotton is blended with 2% spandex for stretch, and a 26-inch inseam is cropped without cutting you off in the middle of your calf. The back is tailored with a seam over each welt pocket for a contoured fit that's made for providing shape. "These are my new favorite pants because not only do they fit perfectly (never, ever happens), they look fabulous – from every angle," a reviewer commented. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2 – 16

18 The Easygoing Mid-Rise Jean With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch Goodthreads Mid-Rise Crop Straight Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pair of budget-friendly yet no less high-quality mid-rise jeans features an angled yoke and straight cropped leg that's casually cool. The cotton blend has a smidge of polyester and spandex for shape retention that holds all day — and the day after — without sagging or suffocating. "Very comfortable, fit really nicely, hug in all the right places but also enough stretch to be extremely comfortable," one shopper remarked of the classic five-pocket style. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 24 – 32

19 A Pair Of High-Rise Cargo Pants With All The Pockets Daily Ritual Stretch Twill High-Rise Skinny Cargo Pant Amazon $34 See On Amazon These cute cargo pants are a utilitarian option that makes a less-expected alternative to denim with the same laidback vibes of your favorite baby blues. A gently sloping back yoke is accented by two beveled pockets that are nicely centered, and cotton is blended with soft lyocell and a hint of spandex for a soft, stretchy fatigue-inspired fabric you can count on for all-day comfort. With two large patch pockets on the front of the waist (plus cargo pockets on each thigh that aren't too big), plus moto-inspired accent seams on the calf, these are surprisingly versatile pants that can ground dressy outfits or be your go-to pair for weekend lounging. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 0 – 16

20 These Jeans With Serious Stretch (& A Serious Fan Following To Match) Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shoppers who struggled to find pants that fit their booty without gaping at the waist reported the search was over with these relaxed jeans that fall somewhere between a skinny fit and a straight leg, with a high waist and curvy yoke for a universally great fit. They're super stretchy — there's a whopping 50% spandex in this pair, which is at least twice as much as most leggings. (Are they in your cart yet?) Available colors: 32

Available sizes: 4 – 24

21 A Pair Of Comfy Joggers In A Streamlined Silhouette Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Jogger Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you loved the thick knit on the loungewear culotte above but fancy a more traditional cut, these soft terry joggers are for you. "Loose and form fitting at the same time. My butt looks great," one fan wrote, calling them "miracle pants." They have a skinny leg and lightly relaxed hip so you can flop on the couch with ease, in soft cotton and modal that's substantial without being too bulky. They're finished with a matching grosgrain ribbon drawstring on the triple-channel drawstring waist, and trim ribbed cuffs at the ankle for a streamlined look. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

22 A Pair Of Jeggings With Belt Loops That Pass For Premium Jeans Goodthreads Women's Pull-On Skinny Jean Amazon $30 See On Amazon Is there such a thing as too many jeggings? Not according to fans of these pull-on skinny jeans: Shoppers especially loved this pair for their belt loops with a faux hook and bar fly in a premium cloth that felt like actual denim. "They fit impeccably and look super high end for a fantastic price," one reviewer raved. In a sturdy elastic cotton blend with an angled back yoke and two centered pockets, you'll look as good as you feel both coming and going. Plus, they're available in three different inseams so you can really get a pair you'll love. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 0 – 16

23 These Bell Bottoms Shoppers Claim Are Borderline Magical Vibrant Bell Bottom High Waist Fitted Denim Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers gave these jeans a perfect five-star rating, with some 100 reviews specifically calling out how fabulous their butts looked in these high-waisted flared jeans. "These are my new favorite pair," one reviewer confessed. "They stretch so I can actually move in them. The pockets aren’t in a weird spot and they make my booty look good!" It could be due to a plunging yoke that makes rear views pop, the angled seams over each back pocket on certain styles, or their ultra-stretchy fabric that feels so comfy. One word of warning: certain pairs ran long, and most shoppers under six feet tall paired theirs with heels. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 1 – 15

24 Some Bootcut Jeans That Fans Adore Lee Women's Flex Motion Regular Fit Bootcut Jean Amazon $35 See On Amazon These bootcut jeans are built with a signature waistband designed to eliminate uncomfortable digging when you sit down. A sloping yoke and two centered pockets on the back give bums a lift, and the fabric plays a role in their fan following, too. Cotton is blended with rayon in addition to polyester and spandex for a jean that feels thick and soft. "My waist is a smaller size than my hips and butt, making pants that fit really hard to find. These have just the right stretch to them, making them fit almost perfectly," one shopper wrote. These highly rated jeans are available in three different inseams and several different washes, so you may want to stock up. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 4 – 18

25 The Retro-Fabulous Flares With A Luscious Fit MakeMeChic Stretchy Bell Bottom Trousers Amazon $27 See On Amazon These boho flares are vintage chic yet surprisingly timeless, with vertical seams that play up those long lines and sky-high rise. "Ordering pants from the internet can be scary, especially when you’re a curvy gal like myself," one shopper commiserated. "But let me tell you, these pants are everything," she promised, adding, "Get ready for the booty to be looking good." The faux suede fabric is impossibly stretchy – almost legging-like – while the back has clean lines with nary a pocket or yoke in sight to let your shape shine. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

26 These Side-Snap Track Pants That Are Your Next Athleisure Staple SOLY HUX Sporty High Split Snap Button Track Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon A ruched elastic waist on these sporty track pants makes bums the star of the show while still being insanely comfortable. Their loose fit is airy and easygoing, while a row of functional snaps down each leg gives you plenty of versatility: You can wear them open for a downtown look or leave one snap closed at the ankle for instant harem pants. They're made from a lightweight polyester/spandex blend with a crepe texture on the contrast trim, and they feel supremely stretchy to boot. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large Plus

27 A Pretty Pair Of Palazzo Pants That Are So Effortless Chic BerryGo Boho High Waist Wide Leg Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon These floral palazzo pants have a sash tie belt covering the stretchy elastic waist, with a flowy drape that skims your frame in the chicest way. The loose cut is perfect for lounging when paired with a baby tee, while the gorgeous pattern and sash transitions effortlessly to dinner or date night over an on-trend bodysuit and wedges. "Elegant, comfortable, everything I could ask for," one fan praised. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 0/2 – 8/10

28 Some Buttery Soft Cropped Yoga Pants FIRST WAY Buttery Soft Bootcut Yoga Capris Amazon $24 See On Amazon Shoppers compared these bootcut yoga capris to more than a few famous brands for iconic softness, quality, and style. The peachskin fabric is brushed inside and out to be ultra-soft, with a whopping dose of spandex yielding a squat-proof four-way stretch material that moves with you (and a crotch gusset for total range of motion). Two side pockets are big enough for your phone, plus one extra hidden in the comfortably wide waistband. ""Form fitting and soft yoga pants," one reviewer praised. "It even lifts up the booty." Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large