Caitlin Clark isn’t just making waves as one of the buzziest new players in the WNBA. She’s also dishing out looks in her first months in the professional league. Stepping into the Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of her team’s most recent home game on Thursday, June 13, the basketball player wore a coordinating plum look with simple, eye-catching accessories.

Ultimately her team, the Indiana Fever, defeated the Atlanta Dream 91-84, but for Clark, the smiles started well before the game began.

Caitlin Clark’s Tube Top Set

Clark wore a tube top and pants set from Tibi. The easy, flowy look comes in a few colors, but Clark opted for a gorgeous, purple-hued cinnamon shade. She accessorized with minimal gold jewelry — two necklaces and a pair of small hoops — as well as black-and-white Nike Dunks that dressed down the outfit.

Fan accounts have attributed the styling to AZSN Studio, which works with other basketball stars, like the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Zach Collins of the San Antonio Spurs. “Caitlin is pulling that off. I’d look like I had just seen some sheets together,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Clark’s black bag seems to be the Tod’s T-Box Bag in Leather Mini, which retails for $2,375 but is currently on sale for $1,425. The structure of the purse offsets the breeziness of the outfit, and also ties in the color of the sneakers.

Caitlin Clark’s Entrance To The W

Her first 30 days on the Indiana Fever have been eventful to say the least. She’s already become the fastest player in WNBA history to score 200 points, plus the first athlete since 1984 to land a Wilson basketball deal. (That was Michael Jordan, who inked a deal as a rookie.) Her star power has helped set WNBA viewership and game attendance records, and brought a ton of online discourse.

Clark at the WNBA draft. Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Clark is also well on her way to becoming a fashion It Girl. She made headlines after showing up to draft night in a head-to-toe Prada moment, marking the first time the designer has dressed anyone for the NBA or WNBA drafts. She also made a splash when she arrived at her first WNBA press conference in a chic Louis Vuitton mini dress and blazer.

Bring on the rest of the season.