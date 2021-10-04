Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren & More Walked In L'Oreal's Paris Fashion Week Show

Paris Fashion Week 2021 is well under way, and whether you follow fashion or not, you’ll likely be excited to hear about L'Oreal Paris’ extra-special runway show, which took place right by the Eiffel Tower.

The Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show featured a whole host of big names, from Camila Cabello to Helen Mirren, all of whom were there to raise awareness for female empowerment.

In fact, the show was put together in order to promote L'Oreal’s awareness and training programme Stand Up Against Street Harassment which — as its name suggests — aims to tackle street harassment that women experience on a daily basis.

“This year’s ‘Le Défilé’ will be a remarkable platform for women’s empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program,” said L'Oréal Paris global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse in a statement on the company’s website.

“Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, the show will be a rallying cry for all women (and also men) who share these convictions. I am proud to unite our global family of inspirational spokespeople in celebration of these values.”

The show also marked the 50th anniversary of the brand’s famous slogan, “because we’re worth it,” which it describes as “a powerful feminist statement about individual value that has united consumers around the brand.”

The show itself featured appearances from some of the world’s most famous women, including Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, Gemma Chan, Aja Naomi King, Kat Graham, Camille Razat, and Soo Joo Park.

Several men also took part, including Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster Waldau and makeup artist Sir John, who wrote on his Instagram: “This is my 2nd time walking in the #DeFillé show here in Paris. The theme of the night is combatting street harassment.SO proud to represent for such an AMAZING cause!”

L'Oreal shared a great range of Instagram photos on its own page, including some great behind the scenes shots of the celebrity models getting ready.

“Yesterday, we celebrated sisterhood as we stood together, honoring our commitment to #StandUp against street harassment. An ode to the freedom of movement and freedom of self-expression,” it said on one.