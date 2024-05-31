Pride month is right around the corner and all-American fashion brand Calvin Klein is kicking off the festivities with a series of celeb-studded ads.

On the heels of naming Veronica Leoni its newly appointed creative director, the heritage underwear brand is encouraging its shoppers to live fully in their truths by loving whoever they love—out loud—with a new collection of top-drawer pieces fit for the occasion.

To commemorate the new line’s launch, Calvin Klein tapped actor and singer Jeremy Pope along with top model and screen star Cara Delevigne. As one of the faces of the new campaign, Delevigne channeled a modern-day version of allegorical icon Rosie the Riveter with a similar empowerment pose — and the confidence to match.

Cara Delevigne’s Topless Denim Look

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Calvin Klein ad unless the subject was wearing denim or the brand’s logo-clad underwear. In this case, Delevigne is doing both. Sans top, the model was photographed wearing the brand’s best-selling ’90s straight-fit jeans in a dark, black wash.

Courtesy of Calvin Klein/Gordon Von Steiner

Hanging low on Delevigne’s hips, the jeans were underpinned with a pair of black, high-cut bikini briefs from the same collection. What sets this pride-themed pair apart from Calvin Klein’s signature undies is the rainbow-colored font along the waistband.

Her Rainbow Undies

In another campaign image, Delevigne ditched the jeans for the collection’s white underwear set (with the same multicolored font). Only this time, she layered them under an oversized button-up top with point-toe pumps to match.

Courtesy of Calvin Klein/Gordon Von Steiner

The scantily clad sets are among some of the standout pieces from the collection. Other styles included are a cropped t-shirt, boxer briefs, and a black and white graphic tee with the words “Pride is Freedom” stated clearly in pastel pink font on the back.

Shop Her Pieces From The Collection

If you’re hoping to get your hands on Delevigne’s exact pieces from the campaign, you’re in luck, as Calvin Klein’s Pride capsule is currently available in full on the brand’s website. Undies aside, there are also a few select bra tops in the mix that can be worn beyond your bedroom, should you choose.

However, if dark-wash denim isn’t really your thing, the ’90s straight-fit jeans Delevigne’s wearing in the ad are also available in a lighter blue color that proves to be just as versatile—regardless of the occasion. If you want to switch it up altogether, consider opting for the loose-fit iteration instead.

It’s been a while since Delevigne has been back in the modeling circuit, but what better way to make her return than with a series of risque campaign images.