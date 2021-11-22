The Exact Products Cardi B's Makeup Artist Used For Her Stunning AMAs Glam

Beauty
From red lips to extra long eyelashes.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Cardi B rocked many enviable looks at the 2021 AMAs — and you have celebrity makeup artist Erika La’Pearl to thank for all that greatness. Want more details? Scroll through to find out the exact products La’Pearl used on the rapper and how to get the look on your own.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
La’Pearl used the Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Eyeliner Pencils in Blk Coffee and Xtremeblack to define Cardi’s eyes, and the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner to further accentuate her eye shape.