With a great-great grandfather like Louis Cartier, you might expect some remarkable jewelry from designer Jean Dousset, but his pedigree doesn’t end there: Dousset cut his teeth working with famed designers like Boucheron, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chaumet. Now the Cartier legacy is is entering a new era thank’s to Jean Dousset’s commitment to using exclusively GIA-certified lab-grown diamonds. With everyone from Paris Hilton, Amy Adams, Maria Menounos, and Eva Longoria counted among Dousset’s roster of celebrity clientele, it’s no wonder fashion insiders are turning to the brand for one-of-a-kind, sustainable jewelry of the highest quality.

Whether you’re shopping for an engagement ring or elevated, everyday studs, Jean Dousset’s luxury, lab-grown diamonds are worthy of consideration —especially since you can choose the exact same designs worn by Hollywood A-listers.

The Backstory On Lab-Grown

Since 2005, Dousset has been designing diamond jewelry that combines modernity with traditional craftsmanship, and he continues to break new ground with one of the first-ever luxury collections of lab-grown diamonds. Dousset’s lab-grown diamonds are identical to those found in nature — both in appearance and in chemical makeup — while being sustainable and humane.

Dousset’s collection includes pieces that range from the delicate — like a pair of sleek emerald-cut studs or eminently giftable heart-shaped earrings — to the statement-making, including a glittering diamond tennis necklace that drips with Marilyn Monroe glamour. What shines most brightly are the engagement rings, which can be endlessly customized — along with matching bands, like the one model Shaun Ross commissioned when he proposed to the actor David Alan Madrick. (An eternity band with 19 emerald-cut lab diamonds, in case you were wondering.)

Scroll on for a selection of the best from Jean Dousset’s collection, but be prepared: Once your eyes rest upon these show-stopping designs, it may be difficult to look away.

1. Emerald-Cut Studs You’ll Never Take Off

To say you’ll want to wear these tiny emerald-cut diamond studs every day should in no way minimize their impact; the 0.3-carat diamonds are the perfect size to add a hint of sparkle without overwhelming even a casual ensemble whether your setting of choice is white, yellow, rose gold, or platinum. From denim to cocktail dresses and everything in-between, these studs elevate any and all wardrobe choices.

2. This Classic Diamond Tennis Bracelet To Have Forever

Both delicate and show-stopping, this timeless diamond tennis bracelet deserves consideration from even the most discerning of jewelry collectors. Its brilliance can stand alone or be layered with other bracelets for even more of a statement. Comprised of round brilliant diamonds with an average 4.3 total carat weight (choose larger stones for added visual impact), this is an heirloom bracelet you’ll keep forever.

3. The Glittering Pavé Hoops That Sparkle Inside And Out

Catch the light (and some admiring stares) with these glittering pavé hoops. The rounded shape is quite literally paved on the front, side, and interior with tiny diamonds guaranteed to turn heads whenever you turn yours. The versatile 17-millimeter size shown here can pair with casual or formal wardrobe choices while bolder personalities may favor the dramatic 50-millimeter option, but all of them dazzle.

4. This Minimalist Diamond Pendant For A Subtle Statement

Discreet yet eye-catching, the Chelsea pendant is the sort of piece you could toss on with a T-shirt for a bit of brilliance without any fear of outfit overwhelm — the simple silhouette will add the perfect amount of sparkle, and you can further curate your look by selecting the diamond size that best suits your aesthetic; this 1.1-carat option shown is dainty while still making a major visual impact.

5. These Luxuriously Precious Heart-Shaped Studs

If you adore a diamond stud but crave something slightly different, consider the Eve earrings. The standout feature is the heart shape of each roughly half-carat stone which, in spite of their gleam, still manage to be understated and subtle. An adorable yet glamorous choice sure to elevate virtually any outfit, you’ll never want to take these off.

6. Chunky Hoops Rimmed In Diamonds Of Graduating Sizes

Graduating sizes of bezel-set diamonds ranging from 0.04 to 0.3-carats rim these bold hoop earrings. The “inside-out” feature offers a view of the glittering stones from all angles, so you’ll stun the room at every turn. Available in a range of sizes, this 20-millimeter size is perfect for dressing up cocktail and wedding guest dresses without overwhelming.

7. A Special-Occasion Diamond Necklace

Who cares if you don’t have an occasion to wear the Gwen necklace? The stunning sparkle from its continuous stream of diamonds will make even a routine outing feel special. One look at the graduating size of the diamonds (they range from 0.09 to 0.6 carats) which rim the entire necklace, and you know you’ll be turning heads.

8. These Show-Stopping Earrings With Hidden Double Halos

Brilliant from every angle, these ultra high-end leverback diamond earrings feature a stunning round-cut diamonds that dangle from slender, small hoops. Gazing head-on, you see a simple yet sophisticated earring. Turn to the side, and the earring reveals its complexity with two pavé halos of diamonds for added intensity, brilliance, and style. With a total approximate weight of 9.69 carats, these earrings are a masterclass in Dousset’s signature style of classic modernity.

9. Thick Huggie Earrings With Heart-Shaped Diamonds

The on-trend huggie silhouette is updated in the Eve diamond huggies, which feature alternating 0.8-carat round-cut and 0.2-carat heart-shaped diamonds. This contrast in diamond shapes lends the earrings an element of elegant asymmetry that surprises and delights — although with Dousset, such sophistication is never really a surprise.

10. A Megawatt Diamond Necklace For Hollywood Royalty

Marilyn might not have sung about Dousset in her iconic number, but this diamond necklace channels the cinematic icon all the same. With a whopping 54 carats of oval-shaped diamonds in a choker-length, this piece will stand the test of time; it’ll be the best friend (reference intended) of all your strapless gowns.