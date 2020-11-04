10 Celebs Who Have The Sweetest Tattoos Of Their Pets

Beauty
Demi Lovato's dedication is SO sweet.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images
When it comes to family-themed ink, you can't leave out pets. These 10 celebrities with pet tattoos will give you major inspiration if you've been thinking about getting a new piece of body art dedicated to your furry pal (or pals).
Miley Cyrus may be the queen of pet tattoos. The singer has multiple bits of ink dedicated to her late animals, but this piece by Dr. Woo is in honor of Emu, the dog she adopted after losing her other dog, Floyd.