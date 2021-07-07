4 Ways Your Favorite Celebs Are Styling Summer's White Sneaker Trend

There’s just something magical about white sneakers. No matter if you’re wearing jeans, shorts, a mini skirt, or a maxi dress, a good pair of white sneakers will look good with anything you wear. In a way they also transcend time — they’ve been around forever, but still manage to look completely modern. That being said, the white sneaker trend is all the rage this summer, and even your favorite celebrity style icons can't get enough of the ultra-trendy footwear.

Take Bella Hadid for instance, who recently incorporated the shoe into a very ‘90s athletic ensemble, and Kate Middleton, who took an opposite angle with a blazer and jeans. And while the white sneaker trend is inherently versatile, it also comes in a whole variety of styles to suit your wardrobe needs. Whether you prefer a simple canvas shoe, a chunky platform trainer, or a dad sneaker, you’ll find the white sneaker that’s right for you.

Even better? You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get a great pair of white sneaks. You can find some for under $50 at Walmart.com, along with equally affordable clothing and accessories for your own celeb-inspired summer look. Ahead, check out how four celebrities rock their sneakers, and how to recreate their looks yourself.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If there’s a celebrity who always pulls off a throwback ‘90s or Y2K look, it’s Bella Hadid. Her take on summertime athleisure is absolute perfection, as it consists of a cherry-red tracksuit with the jacket unzipped to expose a strappy, white cotton bra. (Not to mention the exposed underwear.) While Hadid’s choice of sneakers are more of a canvas style, her outfit would also look amazing with a chunky dad sneaker. This look is fairly easy to replicate, even down to the exposed briefs... if you dare.

Jennifer Lawrence

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Colorful sundresses with quirky prints are always fun for summertime, and work just as well with sneakers as they do with flat sandals or platform wedges. Lawrence styled her green HVN dress with simple white sneaks, a lunch bag-inspired purse with a delicate chain, and mirrored sunglasses. Like the purse but prefer something with a sturdier handle? Get a cute bucket bag! And if you miss the additional height you usually get with your favorite pair of espadrilles, opt for white platform sneakers instead of thin soles.

Kate Middleton

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A blazer and jeans is the ideal compromise between casual and put-together, but the footwear plays a big part in it as well. Sure, a pair of ankle boots is a safe bet for this look, but crisp white sneakers are a bolder move. Middleton wore her pair with a salmon-colored blazer and cropped jeans to an outing at a museum, which is the perfect occasion to wear this look. The Duchess of Cambridge also paired the blazer with a fitted white t-shirt underneath — all simple components that make up a fabulous outfit.

Hailey Bieber

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

My favorite thing about Hailey Bieber’s style is that she never fails to showcase how to make wardrobe essentials like dad sneakers, dolphin shorts, a boxy crop tee, and an oversized white button-down look fresh and stylish. If you’re inspired to recreate this look, the key is to grab the chunkiest pair of sneakers you can find (like these Skechers), pair them with your favorite running shorts, and top off the casual look with an oversized button-down. Accessorize with layered gold necklaces with different chain lengths, black sunglasses, and a baseball cap, then consider your ‘fit complete.