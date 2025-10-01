It was an evening of Brat revelry paired with timeless Cartier glamour as the entertainment industry’s brightest stars showed up in full force on Monday night to fete the man of the hour: Jacob Elordi. The newly minted Cartier ambassador was officially unveiled at a très chic and starry party hosted by W Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Sara Moonves, and Cartier on Sept. 29 — and the intimate Paris Fashion Week gathering attracted as many household names as the runway shows’ front rows earlier that day.

As Elordi reunited with Priscilla director Sofia Coppola to announce the legendary French jeweler’s brand new LOVE Unlimited Collection, he had a cohort of fellow A-listers toasting to him at an ultra-exclusive Brasserie Lipp dinner. The iconic Saint-Germain eatery — once a playground for creatives like Ernest Hemingway, James Joyce, and Albert Camus — transformed into Brasserie Love for the evening as it played host to a well-heeled guest list with major star power.

Partygoers like The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Chris Briney, Teyana Taylor, and Alex Consani gossiped and mingled amid the luxe leather booths and Art Deco paneling, while Charli XCX showed off her newlywed glow while coordinating with Elordi in a Brat-coded look, complete with 365 party girl-esque indoor sunglasses.

As French artist and producer Romain Séo spun vibey beats in the background, Elordi played court amid a crowd buzzing with martinis and Saint-Germain Spritzes in hand — just steps away from personalized details like Cartier ashtrays and W matchbooks (as much a smoking accessory as a luxurious keepsake). When the industry darlings headed home in the wee hours of the morning, they also got a copy of W’s September issue as a memento of the stylish evening.

Below, you’ll find some of the chicest attendees at the PFW gathering.

Jacob Elordi

The Wuthering Heights actor ditched his brooding Heathcliff sideburns and long tailcoat for a clean-shaven look and dapper dressing as he celebrated his new Cartier partnership. Chatting with the party’s guests with a martini in hand, Elordi gave classic red carpet dressing a decidedly cool twist. He paired a sleek fitted black suit with a crisp white dress shirt, a heritage black-and-brown striped tie, and angular black sunglasses.

1 / 5

Charli XCX

Fresh off her star-studded wedding celebration in Sicily, the “Apple” singer brought back some of la dolce vita (and her signature Brat style) back with her. Twinning with Elordi in matching black sunglasses, Charli XCX was the ultimate cool girl in an effortlessly oversized black leather motorcycle jacket and a bodycon LBD.

Myles Hendrik for W Magazine

Chris Briney

Unfortunately, Chris Briney didn’t deliver a Bonrad sighting during his latest Paris trip, but he did deliver a Peaky Blinders-esque menswear ensemble with a certain je ne sais quoi that looked like it should have been on the runway. The TSITP actor dressed up a light blue dress shirt with a classic gray vest, matching slacks, and a lived-in black leather jacket that kept the look from feeling too formal. A whimsical chocolate brown patterned tie, cuffed sleeves, and artfully rumpled hair were the icing on the top.

1 / 3

Teyana Taylor

Forget butter yellow, Teyana Taylor made a dopamine-fueling case for chartreuse in a stylish (and Brat-ified) lime green collared trench coat during the evening’s festivities. The singer-songwriter showed off a sleek black bob, an oxblood red turtleneck sweater, and a full beat with sculpted features as she partied the night away.

Myles Hendrik for W Magazine

Alex Consani

The TikTok-viral supermodel cosigned the colorblock trend with a whimsical look. In between tête-à-têtes and smoking breaks with Charli XCX as well as models Tish Weinstock and Lulu Tenney, Consani showed off an electric blue silk skinny scarf as she posed for photos in a plunging hot pink dress covered in a playful print.