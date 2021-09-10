Charlotte Tilbury’s New Sheet Mask Lets You Indulge In Cryotherapy At Home

This week in beauty, Charlotte Tilbury is taking her celebrated dry sheet masks to chilling new heights with a cryo-recovery version. Designed to be kept in the fridge for 30 minutes before use, the silicone mask is said to combine the wonders of cryotherapy and acupressure treatments into one. And the gel bead pockets are designed to target the chin, jawline, forehead, cheekbones, and nasolabial lines.

The brand’s founder promises her new mask will leave you with “glowing, firmer, smoother looking skin” and “pores that appear tightened and smoothed.” Although much pricier than your average mask, this product is reusable, making it worth every penny for those who apply single-use sheets regularly.

Also in skincare this week, Vichy has launched a new recovery serum with all their signature, regenerative ingredients and Green People has a foot cream that works to nourish dry and cracked heels while also fighting off odour.

Elsewhere, Télle Moir has brought out a gel polish that nail art fans may be very interested in and Miller Harris has launched a brand new perfume that’s reinventing oud for those who seek a fresher scent.

Keep reading to find out more about these products, including where to shop them.