Cheap Bras & Underwear That Are Actually Sexy

Who doesn’t want to look and feel hot without over-spending? Lingerie can be incredibly expensive, and sometimes it just feels silly to drop so much money on something that will be under your clothes or on the floor (if you’re lucky). If you’re here, you’re probably looking for your new favorite pair of undies or perfect-fitting bra that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, and you’re in luck: Everything on this list is less than $40 — and many are less than $20.

These undergarments prove that looking great doesn’t have to mean blowing your budget. No matter your style, whether you’re the sleek and sporty type or the romance and lace kind, these bras and undies will make you feel like a million bucks.

Outfit your intimates drawer with these strappy thongs, which use criss-crossing straps to highlight your hips and accentuate your curves for less than $20. And this five-pack of padded sports bras will make you feel like a hottie at the gym and beyond for less than $40. Dress up for yourself, show them off to a date, or give your partner a special surprise – there’s nothing quite like the glow you get when you’re feeling yourself, and it’s even better when you know you got a great deal.

1 This Low-Cut Triangle Bralette With Lace For Days DOBREVA Lace Padded Plunge Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon This plunging lace bralette is where comfort meets sensuality. The longline band and lightly padded triangle cups provide just enough coverage, and a wireless design with adjustable straps means this is comfortable enough to wear all day long. Let the lace peek out of a low-cut top, or show off the strappy cutouts in a backless dress. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: XS – XL

2 A 10-Pack Of No-Show Thongs That Are Super Breathable VOENXE Seamless Thongs (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stock up on thongs that are actually comfortable. This 10-pack of seamless thongs come in a huge variety of solid colors and patterns, and sit low on the hips with a special no-show design. They’re made of a stretchy, moisture-wicking nylon with a cotton crotch, so they’re both breathable and comfortable, even at the gym or on a hot day. Available styles: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

3 These Bamboo Bikinis That Are Cute & Comfortable Lace Trim Bamboo Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for basics with a little something extra, these lace trim bamboo bikinis were made for you. Slightly cheeky and low rise, this five-pack of hipsters promise no bunching or digging in, and have frilly lace trim with a bow detail at the front. Plus, they’re made of bamboo viscose, which is known for having antimicrobial properties and being super gentle on sensitive skin. Available styles: 2

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

4 This Plunging Bralette That You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere JENNY JEN Lace Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lace racerback bralette is made for showing off. It has plenty of stretch, with an ultra-soft lace fabric and light support throughout the plunging neckline, so it’s comfortable enough to sleep in. Of course, you can also style it underneath a mesh shirt or a spaghetti strap tank top for a fun going out look. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

5 These Bikini Panties With Cheeky Transparent Lace LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon I can’t get enough of the cut of these lace hipster panties. They’re a bikini style with a completely mesh back, and the same fabric lace wraps around to the front to make the waistband, which is completed with a bow detail. They’re the ideal undies to wear when you want something with more coverage, but still want to show off your booty. Available styles: 4

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

6 A Criss-Crossing Sports Bra That Lifts & Supports Snailify Criss Cross High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Unlike many sports bras that are built to compress your chest, this criss cross high impact sports bra gives you a lift while offering the support you need during workouts. Thick racerback straps with four-way stretch will keep you secure in style, and this bra also has removable cups for shape and support. Plus, with moisture-wicking fabric and the open back, you’ll stay cool while looking hot. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

7 These All-Over Lace Panties With An Elegant Detail At The Back Sofishie V-Back Criss Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pair of V-back criss cross panties reminds me of pointe shoes in the best, hottest way possible. Between the strappy center back detail and soft floral lace fabric, these cheeky undies leave little to the imagination. They’ll accentuate one of your best assets and are sure to be a hit on date night. Available styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

8 An Ultra-Sleek & Strappy Sports Bra That’s Functional & Fashionable icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Activewear that fits well and makes you feel confident can be surprisingly hard to come by, but this sports bra is a clear winner. The nylon-blend fabric with a bonded strappy back is perfect for medium-impact activities, since it offers maximum coverage and replaceable cup inserts for support. However, the racerback style and sweat-wicking fabric will keep you cool and sleek from your morning jog straight to your coffee run. Available styles: 29

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

9 This Lacy G String That’s Basically As Hot As It Gets Yandy Plus Size Sheer Low Waist G-String Amazon $13 See On Amazon Put this sheer G-string on for your next date night, and watch your SO’s eyes pop out of their head. Perfect for wearing for special occasions and underneath tight-fitting garments, this low-rise thong has a sheer lace panel at the front and leaves little to the imagination. It’s surprisingly comfortable and super hot. It’s practically guaranteed that you and your boo will both love it. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 1X-2X – 3X-4X

10 This Cotton Calvin Klein Triangle Bralette That’s Timeless Calvin Klein Carousel Triangle Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon Confession: I own multiple colors of the Calvin Klein bralette, and I can’t recommend it enough. One reviewer called the cut the “perfect cross between a sports bra/bralette and a regular bra,” and I agree. With the signature logo band, it’s supportive enough for low-impact activity and comfortable enough to wear as loungewear. It’s effortlessly alluring, and you’ll be totally obsessed. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small– X-Large

11 These Cheeky Undies That Prove Boyshorts Can Be Hot Maidenform Casual Comfort Cheeky Boyshort Amazon $9 See On Amazon These casual comfort cheeky boyshorts from Maidenform are made of all-over sheer and stretchy lace, so they show off your curves without showing through your clothes (or showing too much). There’s a built-in cotton panel at the crotch for comfort too, making these a practical choice as well as a fun one. Available styles: 22

Available sizes: 5 – 9

12 A 7-Pack Of Black Bikini Undies That Are Anything But Basic Simiya Cotton Breathable Bikini Panties (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Reviewers report that this pack of cotton bikini panties are as breathable as they are affordable. The all-black set of low-rise undies have moisture-wicking properties and the perfect amount of booty coverage. They won’t ride up or chafe, so you can easily be active or sleep in these basics that are functional yet chic. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

13 A Pretty Lace Bralette That Can Be Worn 3 Different Ways Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only is this Maidenform lacy bralette completely wireless and super hot, it also has convertible straps that can be adjusted to suit your style. Secure them around your neck for a halter fit, over your shoulders to wear them traditionally, or criss-cross them in the back for a little extra lift. The longline silhouette and supportive foam cups are designed to shape and support, and the pretty floral lace will make you feel stunning and graceful. Available styles: 17

Available sizes: 34A – 40D

14 A Multi-Pack Of Bikinis With Cutouts Are Hot AF Seasment Cotton Bikini (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This five-pack of cotton bikinis is just what you need to restock your intimates drawer with something soft, sleek, and cute. Complete with hollow cutouts at the waistband, these low-rise ribbed undies have fuller coverage through the back for all-day comfort. They’re tagless and moisture-wicking too, so you won’t mind wearing them straight from a workout class to dinner out. Available styles: 3

Available sizes: X-Small – Large

15 A Set Of 5 Strappy Sports Bras That Are So Trendy Evercute Cross Back Padded Sports Bra (5-Pack) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Pair one of these cross back padded sports bras with your favorite pair of high waisted leggings for an on-trend look for pilates class and beyond. Made for lounging and low-impact workouts with high elasticity nylon fabric, this five-pack of seamless longline sports bras are a great athleisure investment. They have a scoop neckline and a strappy back, and come in tons of pastel and neutral colors to go with every outfit. Available styles: 14

Available sizes: Small– XX-Large

16 This 6-Pack Of Boyshort Underwear With Wavy Lace Wemoven Lace Boyshort Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You’ll be wrapped in cloud-like comfort in these lace boyshorts. Elegant wavy lines in the super-soft lace and edging make them fashionable and eye-catching. Because these undies are high-waisted and full coverage, they’ll keep you comfortable all day but are still date night worthy. Available styles: 2

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large Plus

17 This Super Hot Mesh Bra That’s 100% See Through Wingslove Mesh Unlined Balconette Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon What could be hotter than this unlined balconette bra? Completely sheer with soft mesh cups, this demi bra is low cut with minimal coverage — literally. A small bow at the sternum is the cherry on top. I guarantee that whoever you’re showing it off to won’t be able keep their eyes off of you. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 30B – 38DD

18 A 3-Pack Of Lacy Hipsters For Everyday Comfort Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These hipster panties are so comfortable, you’ll hardly notice that they’re on. They have a wide lace waistband that provides a smoothing effect, and are a sleek set to make you look as good as you feel. “Seriously, these are the best undies ever,” one reviewer wrote. “I plan to replace all my old underwear with these hipsters as I can.” Available styles: 34

Available sizes: Small – 3X Large

19 A Set Of Lace Bralettes That Are Great For Elegant Everyday Wear Duufin 6 Pieces Lace Bralettes with Straps and Removable Pads Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ll absolutely love how romantic these padded lace bralettes are. The six-piece set has all-over lace and works well as both loungewear and an everyday, comfortable bra. These come complete with removable pads, so you can wear these in a manner that suits your comfort level. Available styles: 3

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

20 A Pack Of Cotton Bikinis With Pretty Lace Details Gneph Cotton Lace Hipster Bikini (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Underwear that’s both reliable and cute? Sign me up! This five-pack of hipster bikinis are beyond easy to wear, and the soft lace trim can carry you straight from work to bed. Made of 95% cotton with just a touch of spandex for a little extra stretch, these are practical yet pretty for work, the bedroom, the gym, and beyond. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

21 An Essential Calvin Klein Bralette That’s Easy To Wear Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sporty appeal abounds in the form of the Calvin Klein bralette. The unlined racerback style is perfect for lounging at home or running errands: The straps don’t dig in, and the fabric is soft to the touch. This athlete-inspired bralette comes in so many colors, and trust me, you’ll reach for it often enough that you’ll want to stock up in every single one. Available styles: 34

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

22 These Bikini Briefs That Shoppers Simply Can’t Get Enough Of Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This six-pack of cotton bikini briefs have over 73,000 five-star reviews and boast a whopping 4.6-star rating. Why? Because the lightweight jersey blend fabric is buttery soft, ridiculously comfortable, and super breathable. They offer tag-free, moderate booty coverage, and will truly make you feel good from the inside out. Available styles: 22

Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large

23 This One Shoulder Sports Bra With A Cutout You’ll Want To Show Off Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made with moisture wicking fabric, this one shoulder sports bra is comfortable and practical enough to wear while working out but is cute enough that you’ll want to show this off, well, everywhere you go. Removable cups and the the wide waistband offer a little more support and lift when you want and need it, while the saucy one shoulder style adds something new to your activewear collection. Available styles: 27

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

24 This Lace Bra That Doubles As A Hippie-Chic Top TheMogan Cross Strap & Stretchy Smocked Back Crochet Lace Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon This floral lace bralette closely resembles versions from popular brick-and-mortar retailers, but it’s available at a much more affordable price. A hippie chic dream, this wireless bra has adjustable criss cross straps, so you really can wear this on its own — and doesn’t it look like it was built for festival season? Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

25 These High-Cut French Style Panties That Are Casually Sensual Natori Bliss French Cut Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one does casual allure like the French — and these French cut panties are proof. They sit just above the hips, providing you with ample range of movement in the leg and a slightly cheekier cut than your typical full-coverage bikini. Lace trim around the edges adds just the right amount of flair for everyday wear, and reviewers love how comfortable and stretchy they are. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

26 A Mesh Bralette With Lace In All The Right Places DotVol High-Neck Lace Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon This high neck lace bralette is definitely worth showing off. Wear it as a top if you’re feeling bold, or allow it to peek out the top of a lower cut shirt to spice up your look. Reviewers report that this unpadded, wireless bralette is surprisingly soft and moderately supportive, and you can wear it in a traditional style or hook the straps together to make it a racerback. Available styles: 18

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

27 This 2-In-1 Bra & Crop Top That’s So Saucy DOBREVA Lace Bralette High Neck Crop Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon There are so many details in this lace high neck bralette crop top, it’s almost overwhelming. Between the dotted mesh and floral lace fabric, cap sleeves, and keyhole cutout at the back, this seductive piece plays the role of a bra and a top all in one. The demi foam cups offer a moderate push up effect too, so you’ll love wearing this out to the club, on date night, or for parties. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 32A – 38DD

28 A 6-Pack Of Strappy V-Cut Thongs That Are So Sporty FINETOO Criss Cross Low Rise Thong (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You just can’t help but feel fine in these cross strap cotton thongs. The high-rise straps give a cutout effect, hugging your hips snugly and accentuating your curves. Fold over the waistband of your sweats to feel hot while hanging at home, or style them with low-rise baggy jeans for an on-trend, Y2K-inspired look. Available sizes: X-Small-Small – Large-X-Large

29 This High-Neck Bralette With A Perfectly-Placed Cutout Miley High Neck Lace Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon This stunning halter-style bralette has a peek-a-boo cutout at the front, and hook-and-eye closure for an adjustable fit. Though it’s unpadded, reviewers report that this bralette offers moderate support and looks great peeking out from underneath a top. Though this high-neck lace bralette comes in a few other colors, it’s hard to ignore the firecracker red shade that would make anyone stand out. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large