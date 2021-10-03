27 Cheap, Clever Things That Make Your Shoes & Clothes Way More Comfortable

Until it’s possible to 3D print our own clothes at home, fit and comfort requires a bit of troubleshooting when you’re buying off the rack. Clothes are made on assembly lines; humans are not. Whether it’s bra straps that always seem to slip off your shoulders or shoes that are a little too tight, there are cheap, clever solutions on Amazon to make clothes and shoes more comfortable. These items are serious hacks for common wardrobe woes across the continuum that Amazon shoppers credit with life-changing capabilities — get ready to thumb through a selection of brilliant products you never knew existed but will be thrilled to know are out there.

In your quest for the perfect fit, there are waistband stretchers — and cinchers — plus bra band extenders that create extra ease in the ribcage and clips that’ll convert regular bras into a racerback. You’ll also find shoe stretching trees that work in every direction, and a shoe stretching spray that targets smaller areas. If comfort is the name of your game, that includes everything from orthopedic insoles (and cozy sheepskin versions) to bra strap cushions, pretty lace bands that eliminate thigh chafing, and silicone mask brackets that create extra breathing room. No matter what kind of petty fit issue you deal with, there’s at least one wardrobe hack here that can handle it.

1 The Supportive Insoles With Over 30,000 Five-Star Ratings WALKHERO Comfort and Support Feet Insole Arch Supports Amazon $18 See On Amazon These fan favorite insoles sport heavy-duty reinforced arch support and a sculpted heel cup to stabilize and cradle the foot from heel to toe. The EVA foam absorbs impact with every step and offers relief from discomfort triggered by plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, pronation or supination, or simply flat feet that have been walking around all day. Available sizes: 6 — 16

2 These Handy Little Hooks To Give Your Bras Extra Breathing Room Tamlien Bra Extender Amazon $7 See On Amazon For bras that need just a little extra give in the band, these extenders hook onto the end seamlessly, adding a few extra rows of hooks and eyes. They’re soft and sturdy with a cotton backing and stainless steel hardware, and they come in multiple sets of neutrals with rows of two to four eyes to match all your go-to bras. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 3

3 Some Bra Strap Cushions That Protect Sensitive Shoulders YOYOSTORE Silicone Bra Strap Cushions (3 Pairs) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If straps have a tendency to dig into your shoulders, you’ll love these discreet shoulder strap pads. They slip around bra straps to relieve some of the pressure without showing through clothes. The 100% silicone is slip-resistant and washable with neutral tones for a low-profile finish.

4 A Pima Cotton Bodysuit That’ll Stay Tucked In Daily Ritual Cotton Stretch T-Shirt Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Meet your next wardrobe staple. Combining the classic tee’s universal style with a modern bodysuit in a luxe Pima cotton blend, this t-shirt bodysuit is sure to sell fast. It’s a second-skin layer made to be lived in — with the comfort, sturdiness, and classic style — with a snap crotch for everyday practicality. “Literally the most comfortable, perfectly fitting, bodysuit I’ve ever owned,” one shopper praised. “I’m definitely going to buy multiples.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 The Bra Strap Solution Shoppers Call “Life-Changing” Thsinde Bra Strap Clips (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon On the other hand, bra straps that constantly slip or show up under tank tops can be just as annoying. This set of bra strap adjusters includes a trio of bands that will pull straps closer together if you just need to tweak their fit, plus clips for converting bras into a racerback style as needed. “I wish I'd had these years ago,” one fan raved. “Seriously life changing. Take a bit of practice but once you get it, you'll never be without them!” Available colors: 4

6 A Silky Base Layer That’s A Fan Favorite (& Great Under Itchy Sweaters) Sivvan Women's Comfort Long Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon This long-sleeved tee was originally conceived to layer under scrubs, so you know it’ll deliver the kind of comfort that works overtime. The poly-cotton jersey combines knit breathability and softness on days you wear it solo with a bit of slip so it glides under clothes if you need to layer. It comes in nearly three dozen colorways and there’s not a bad one in the bunch — stock up on your neutrals or grab a couple tonal shades for the season. (Oh, and it has over 21,000 five-star ratings.) Available colors: 34

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

7 These Waistband Extenders That Blend Right In With Your Jeans ZEFFFKA Denim Waist Extender Buttons (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For just a bit more wiggle room in your favorite denim, reach for these waist extender buttons to create up to 2 inches of breathing room. Whether it was tucking into tacos or a first trimester, reviewers reported they were life savers that let them continue to reach for their go-to pairs of jeans. Each set of four comes with essential indigos so you’re never without your staples. Available colors: 1 set of 4

8 These Super Popular 100% Wool Dryer Balls That Make Tees Feel Naturally Broken In Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With over 40,000 five-star ratings, these wool dryer balls are a tried-and-true favorite. They work as a natural alternative to fabric softener or dryer sheets, reducing static cling and wrinkles during tumble-dry cycles (they’ll shorten your drying time, too). You can even add your own essential oils for a fresh scent. “My towels and jeans are the softest they have ever been,” one reviewer wrote, adding they even “look nicer when coming out of the dryer.”

9 Some Low-Cut Cotton Socks That Disappear Inside Your Shoes wernies No Show Socks (8 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon From low-tops to loafers, these no-show socks baby your feet and your shoes without making their presence known. The ankle-baring cut slips beneath the surface for a sock-free look, but silicone strips at the heel ensure they won’t slide down annoyingly throughout the day. In long-staple cotton with a smidge of polyester and spandex, they’re a soft and durable staple that’s moisture-wicking for everyday wear. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11

10 A Convertible Bra With Stretchy Cups Hanes Women's SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon This wireless bra offers solutions for two common woes. The straps convert into a racerback (useful for matching tanks or narrow shoulders), and the soft cups feature flexible stretch if you’re prone to sizing fluctuations. The longline band was designed to stay put without rolling, and fuller coverage cups look smooth and seamless under clothes. Over 5,000 shoppers left enthusiastic ratings. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 These Cult-Favorite Bike Shorts To Wear Under Skirts & Dresses Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon For wearing under dresses or just puttering around the house, over 20,000 shoppers gave five stars to these Hanes bike shorts. “These are my go to pajama shorts, my let me check the mail shorts, my one trip to get some groceries shorts, and my under dresses/no chafing shorts,” one wrote of their seemingly endless utility. The cotton knit is thick enough to be opaque and breathable under skirts; a covered elastic band means the only snugness comes from a hint of spandex that helps them hold their shape. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 Some Gorgeous Faux Garters That Eliminate Chafing Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bandelettes are a brilliant solution to prevent chafing that looks thoroughly lingerie-inspired. Plus, they’re lighter than a pair of bike shorts and might be more discreet for clingier dresses. The nylon lace is silky yet sturdy and is backed with two rows of nonslip silicone to keep them securely in place all night — even if you hit the dance floor. “I got home after about 7 hours of wearing these bad boys and it was a revelation from on high,” a reviewer gushed. “They didn't fall. I had ZERO chafing...These things work miracles. Just buy them.” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

13 A Soothing Balm That Prevents Friction In The First Place Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon Body Glide can be applied head to toe for targeted prevention of hot spots wherever you’re prone to them. Originally developed for surfers, the vegan formula creates a protective barrier against your skin and prevents fabric or shoes from rubbing. The stick formula is easy to toss in your bag and reapply on the go, making it convenient for touch-ups and travel. With nearly 19,000 five-star ratings, one shopper noted: “I recently went to Thailand where it was 90 degrees with 70% humidity every single day. I was able to wear dresses and shorts with no chafing! And I only ever had to apply in the morning and once in the middle of the day! My life is forever changed.” Available sizes: 5

14 This Budget-Friendly Set Of Soft Camis For Layinger Under Scratchy Tops Air Curvey Basic Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These camisoles feel ultra-downy thanks to their modal fabric, which features a bit of spandex for stretch and shape retention. (Meaning you can wear them into the ground for years to come.) They offer adjustable spaghetti straps and are cut long so they won’t ride up under clothes. In color-coordinated sets of two to four, they were made for stocking up. Over 5,000 shoppers had good things to say about these. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 A Chic Bodysuit That’ll Stay Tucked Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This bodysuit is stylishly seamless under pretty much all your skirts or pants and stays sleekly tucked in all day. Its top resembles a sophisticated blouse in airy crepe with lantern sleeves and faux wrap style, plus a fitted bottom half so it isn’t bulky. The plunging neckline hides a small button for security, plus there’s a snap crotch so you won’t have to strip all the way down at regular intervals. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Buckle-less Stretch Belt That’s Supremely Comfortable SUOSDEY No Buckle Invisible Stretch Belt Amazon $9 See On Amazon Shoppers love this find for so many different reasons — from finding belts generally uncomfortable to eliminating waistband gaps and even avoiding nickel allergies in common buckles. The elastic belt cinches pants while still leaving room to breathe thanks to its open front and stretch band (which pregnant reviewers appreciated, too). It’s also pretty seamless under tops if you technically need a belt but don’t want to tuck in your shirt for every single OOTD. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 22 — 64 inches

17 A Deluxe Pair Of Shoe Stretchers LANNEY Four-Way Shoe Stretcher (Set Of 2) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can get tons of extra wiggle room in the length, width, instep, and toe box when you slip these shoe stretchers into otherwise perfect pairs. They expand in four directions with detachable pads that target common trouble spots, like bunions. The set also comes with a shoe horn so you can slip pairs on without warping the heel over time. The ABS plastic is sturdy and shatter-resistant with a stout metal core at its heart. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

18 A Miracle-Working Leather Spray That Does The Breaking In For You FootMatters Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you don’t need the firepower of a dedicated shoe stretcher, the FootMatters Shoe Stretch Spray allows for spot adjustments of stiff leather and suede. Spritz it on, then walk around in some thick socks while the formula goes to work. It softens tough hides, dries quickly, and leaves no residue, so you can count on your favorite pairs to stay looking pristine. Over 15,000 positive ratings credit it with everything from restoring dressage boots to breaking in Dr. Martens boots. Available sizes: 2

19 Some Luxurious Insoles Made With Cozy Wool UGG Women's Sheepskin Insole Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get ready for all of your shoes to feel like slippers. The UGG insoles will baby your feet with a plush 17-millimeter sheepskin you’ll actively look forward to sinking into. All that cloud-like softness comes back with two layers of foam to absorb impact from the sidewalk, and you can buy them in exact whole sizes that easily trim to fit. Available sizes: 5 — 12

20 These Comfortable Arch Supports Infused With Copper Copper Compression Padded Arch Support Amazon $20 See On Amazon Think of these arch support bands as the comfiest insoles you’ll never have to take off. They offer compression and padded support through the midfoot, and a high concentration of copper is woven right in to speed recovery. They’re thin enough to slip inside a shoe yet comfortable enough for padding around on hard floors. They’re also machine-washable without losing strength so you can wear them on the daily.

21 These Moisture-Wicking Bra Liners Made Of Soft Bamboo & Cotton More of Me to Love Feel Fresh Bamboo & Cotton Bra Liner (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Banish boob sweat or pad a slightly uncomfortable band with the help of these low-key brilliant bra liners. They’re made of a cotton-bamboo blend and lightly padded with 100% cotton filling for temperature regulation, breathability, sweat-wicking, and comfort. Curved edges, turned-in seams, and a tagless build means they’ll stay super comfortable under clothes. “I used to have constant irritation under my breasts due to sweat. I have eczema and it would flare up all the time in the summer. Now I’ve worn these for a week straight and 95% of the irritation is gone,” one shopper raved. Available colors: 1 set of 3 colors

22 Some Mask Brackets That Literally Create Extra Breathing Room HUALEDI 3D Silicone Breathing Cup for Masks Amazon $7 See On Amazon These smart mask brackets create a little extra structure so you have the space you need to speak and breathe without sacrificing essential protection. They’ll help reduce glasses fog and prevent lipstick from smudging, and the ultra-thin silicone is flexible and light so you won’t mind adding another layer. Meanwhile, the dedicated channels for threading ear loops keep both components seamlessly aligned, so that’s one less thing you’ll have to think about. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1 size in sets of 3 ,5, and 10

23 The Bungee Laces That Transform Any Shoe Into A Slip-On Lock Laces Elastic No Tie Shoe Laces Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over five million Lock Laces have been sold to date, and on Amazon alone they have over 44,000 five-star ratings. Originally built for triathletes, the elastic shoe laces cinch down to provide even, stretchable compression that slips right on without the need for pesky laces and their inflexible fit. They’re water-resistant and easy to adjust — whether you’re a casual runner or need something built for particular motor skills, they’re a brilliant solution beloved by many. Available colors: 13

24 These Cute Little Stirrups That Keep Pants Tucked In Boots Boottique Boot Snugs for Stirrups Amazon $13 See On Amazon These boot stirrups keep jeans and leggings tucked smoothly inside tall boot shafts. Clip their metal buckles on either side of your ankle — they’re lined in plastic so they won’t damage clothes — and slip the elastic band under your instep, then say goodbye to denim bunching at your knees throughout the day. They come in multiple sizes to accommodate a variety of inseams and colors, including basic black and cheetah print to spark a little joy. Available colors: 5

25 Some Cable Knit Boot Socks With Cozy Texture Bestjybt Short Boots Socks Amazon $20 See On Amazon These dedicated boot socks were made to mimic the look of thick, cozy socks without all the bulk inside your shoe — although that might actually be a feature, as one reviewer noted in their brilliant hack. “Got these to see if it would help keep my boots that are very loose in the leg from falling down,” they explained. “It makes my leg just thick enough at the top of my boots to keep them in place.” Each cuff is about 6 inches long and made from a durable cotton blend, with plenty of style options including pointelle and camp sock inspired styles. Available colors: 7

26 This Set Of Actual Boot Socks With Heavy-Duty Support Carhartt All-season Boot Socks (4 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Carhartt’s socks have rugged practicality to keep you on your feet all day. The fabric features a blend of synthetic fibers with a dash of wool to create a warm, moisture-wicking sock that resists odors, while inside you’ll find comfy cushioning underfoot and compressive arch support woven right in. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1 size fits 5 — 12