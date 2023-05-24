Whether you're interested in a total wardrobe overhaul or just in the mood for a little closet refresh, Amazon is a great place to pick up some super cute clothing that won’t break the bank. It’s full of gorgeous pieces that will have you looking like a million bucks without spending a ton.

Here, you’ll find the best cheap clothes on Amazon that look so good you’ll regret not already getting them. From chic, runway-ready jumpsuits to easy, breezy tops you’ll be reaching for all spring and summer long, here are some of our favorites.

1 This Printed Chiffon Blouse With Subtle Pleating TASAMO Chiffon Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon A chiffon blouse can easily add a touch of elegance to any outfit. This top features a simple round neckline, a back-button closure with a keyhole opening, and a curved hem. Pair it with jeans for an easy warm-weather look, or dress up with white tapered pants and strappy heels for an elevated ensemble. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 This Easy, Breezy Top That Has A Split-V Neckline & A Rounded Hem Allimy Chiffon Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This breathable top is a fave with over 10,000 five-star ratings, and it’s made from lightweight chiffon and has an eye-catching split-V neck, short sleeves, and a loose fit for comfy wear. It pairs so well with frayed denim jeans, cropped bottoms, biker shorts, and more. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Ankle-Length Tiered Maxi Dress With Adjustable Straps YESNO Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $40 See On Amazon How cute is this monochrome swing dress? You’ll love that it’s a one-and-done outfit at this price. Made from 100% cotton, this billowy dress features a pull-on closure, empire waist, tiered skirt, and ankle-length hemline. The best part? Its spaghetti straps are adjustable, so you can easily shorten or lengthen them in a cinch. Match with tennis shoes for a laidback look or style with colorful chunky heeled sandals for a show-stopping ensemble. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 These Cotton Overalls With Tapered Legs & Pockets YESNO Overall Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Overalls quickly take any outfit from drab to fab. This medium-weight jumpsuit, constructed from 100% cotton, features wide adjustable straps, a large front chest pocket, and a baggy waist. It also has two large side pockets perfect for keeping your wallet, keys, and phone, as well as long tapered pant legs that can be rolled up or down depending on your mood. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5 This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit For A Casual, Comfy Vibe Happy Sailed Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuits Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re completely stumped on how to dress once the temperatures start rising, add this lightweight jumpsuit to your cart. It’s made from a stretchy polyester blend and features a rounded neckline, handy side pockets, front-button closures, and wide-pant legs for an easy, breezy fit. The adjustable spaghetti straps are also a nice touch. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

6 These Super Comfy Pull-On Dress Pants Briggs New York Super Stretch Pull on Career Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dressing for in-office work days just got so much easier. These simple pants, made from a stretchy rayon blend, boast a pull-on closure, a comfortable wide waistband, and a straight-leg fit. Besides wearing to work, these can easily be worn with a silky button-down top, sparkly pumps, and chunky jewelry for when you need a formal outfit in a flash. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 6 Short — 18

7 This Classic Button-Down In A Lightweight Cotton Blend Runcati Button Down Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Every closet needs at least one button-down white top. This pick is made from a lightweight cotton blend and features long sleeves that can be rolled up, two chest pockets, and a turn-down collar. Also offered in shades like khaki, black, and pink, this chic blouse can be tied up with a printed midi skirt or tucked into a pair of faded blue jeans. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 These Split-Seam Joggers That Have An Elasticized Drawstring Waist Dokotoo Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon These pants take the discomfort out of dressing up. Made with a smooth polyester blend, these stretchy joggers boast an elastic waist with an adjustable drawstring, two front pockets, and split-seam ankle hems that add some detail. These versatile bottoms, which also come in fun prints like pink and green camouflage, work great for both casual and dressier events. Available colors: 48

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 These Highly-Rated Blue Jeans With A Contoured Waistband & A Straight-Leg Silhouette Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Gold Label Straight Jeans Amazon $28 See on Amazon With over 17,000 five-star ratings, these Levi’s jeans are a must-have. They’re made from a stretchy cotton blend and feature a smooth-look waistband that helps prevent gaps and a straight-leg silhouette that makes them so simple to style. Offered in a range of washes, these jeans check all boxes. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2 Short — 28 Long

Available fit types: 2

10 This Ruffled Sleeve Blouse With A V-Neck You Can Tie Up Or Leave Open Mansy Floral Print Blouse With Ruffle Sleeves Amazon $28 See On Amazon This super sweet top is exactly what your wardrobe’s been missing. This top is made from lightweight polyester and has ruffled sleeves and a rounded hem that can easily be tucked into printed skirts, wide-leg jeans, and more. Its V-neckline boasts two ties that can be fastened for more coverage or left open for a sultry vibe. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Ultra-Stretchy Jumpsuit That Over 34,000 Shoppers Love PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon A jumpsuit is perfect for throwing on for weekend brunches (when you’re too tired to think much about clothes) or evening hangs with your best friends. Boasting over 34,000 five-star ratings, this off-the-shoulder romper has a comfy elastic drawstring waist, a keyhole back, and ankle cuffs that can be scrunched up or down. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 A Pair Of Loose-Fitting Denim Jeans With On-Trend Wide-Leg Hems HDLTE Baggy Denim Amazon $40 See On Amazon Baggy denim is all the rage right now, so why don’t you pick up a pair that looks great and feels great, too? These high-waisted bottoms are made with a slightly stretchy cotton blend and boast five pockets, a wide-leg design, and a simple zipper closure. Also offered in dark inky blue and black, these Y2K-inspired bottoms pair well with tight turtlenecks, crop tops, open button-down blouses, fitted vests, and more. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 These Ruffled Hem Pants With Fun Flare Hems MakeMeChic Flare Pants Amazon $27 See on Amazon Why wear any old pants when you can wear these eye-catching flared ones? These bottoms, which can be pulled on no matter the time of year, have a mid-rise elastic waist and ruffled hems. They’re made of stretchy polyester, and the flowy hemline is great for showing off an eye-catching pair of shoes. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 This Maxi Dress That Has Puffed Ruffle Sleeves & A Shirred Bust MakeMeChic Maxi Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you have a packed social calendar this upcoming season, this ankle-grazing maxi dress will make your life so much easier. It’s crafted from lightweight polyester and has a shirred bust, scoop neck, and frilled puff sleeves that add a layer of elegance to this must-have frock. This dress is also offered in a mock tie-waist style if you prefer. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large

15 This Stretchy Dress That Has Two Side Slits & Pockets MakeMeChic Tie Dye Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tie-dye maxi dress, which is made with a stretchy rayon blend and short sleeves, has two large side pockets, two eye-catching side splits, and a simple V-neckline. It would look so good with dark cowboy boots or chunky mules, and over 12,000 Amazon shoppers gave it positive ratings. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Flowy Jumpsuit That Is Perfect To Wear All Summer Long Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you need something to wear over your bathing suit during pool or beach hangs or are searching for the perfect vacation outfit, this sleeveless romper can get the job done. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, this lightweight one-piece has two side pockets and adjustable straps for easier wear. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

17 This Ruffled Strapless Jumpsuit That Has An Elasticized Waist LEANI Off Shoulder Ruffle Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Strapless rompers are always a great idea. This pick boasts an elastic waist, a ruffled strapless neckline, and flowy shorts that are neither too short nor too long. Also offered in easy-to-wear shades like brown, pink, and navy, this versatile one-piece will have you looking chic all spring and summer long. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 This Midi Dress With A Button-Down Front Angashion Button Down Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s just so much to love about this midi dress that comes in fun colorways like light blue, red floral, and white and red polka dot. For starters, it has an elasticized back and a V-neck, perfect for showing off your favorite necklaces. It also boasts adjustable spaghetti straps and a midi length that makes it suitable to wear to everything from work to weekend brunch. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Sophisticated Boat Neck Top That Has A Ruched Hem Made By Johnny Boatneck Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon A boat-neck top like this one can easily elevate any outfit. This pick is made from a silky smooth rayon blend with the perfect amount of stretch and features short sleeves, a ruched hem, and a loose-fitting bust area. “The shirt is true to size,” commented one shopper. “Great fabric and styles nicely. I liked it so much I had to buy a couple more in different colors.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

20 This Tiered Sleeveless Dress That Has Roomy Side Pockets ECOWISH Plaid Sleeveless Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This oh-so-breathable sleeveless dress is the perfect piece to have on hand during sweltering hot days. It’s made from super soft viscose, has roomy pockets, and boasts a tiered ruffled hem that makes it so easy to dress up or down. Match it with tennis shoes and ankle socks while running errands, or style it with strappy black sandals and gold jewelry for dinner dates. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 This Spotted Button-Down Blouse For Under $30 ECOWISH Button-Down Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Leopard print has the power to make any outfit look instantly more polished. If your closet lacks this popular pattern, scoop up this button-down blouse made from a breathable polyester and cotton blend. It has a turndown collar, buttoned sleeves that can easily be rolled up, and a loose fit that allows it to work with so many different bottoms. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

22 This Adjustable Waist Dress With An Asymmetrical Ruffled Hemline ECOWISH Polka-Dot Tie Waist Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This flowy tie-waist dress is what dreams are made of. It has an irregular ruffled hem, a high elastic waist, and a loose, flowy fit. Its halter neck tie also adds a bit of detail. This dress is offered in prints like black and white polka dot and red floral and looks so sophisticated paired with white or beige pumps and chunky gold earrings. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 These Tapered Joggers With Deep Side Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Tapered Lounge Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 12,000 perfect five-star ratings, these tapered lounge pants are everything and then some. They’re made with a stretchy elastic waistband and have two deep side pockets and cuffed ankles. These bottoms, also available in colors like black and navy, work great for the gym and yoga but can even be dressed up with heels and a statement top if you’re interested in creating a more elevated weekend look. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 These Durable Lace Boyshorts That Have The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon A great outfit first starts with a good pair of panties. If your underwear drawer needs a serious upgrade, scoop up these lacy boyshorts that are so comfortable to wear. Sold in colorful packs of six, these bottoms feature an elastic waist, full back coverage, and a longer cotton liner that allows for more comfortable wear. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

25 This Silky-Smooth Wireless Bra That Has Over 27,000 Perfect Ratings Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make bulky, uncomfortable undergarments a thing of the past with this seamless bra. Crafted with a silky nylon blend, this wireless bra features wide straps, an all-over stretch, and a simple-to-use back hook closure. Boasting over 27,600 five-star ratings, this wireless bra is a clear winner. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 This Lightly Supportive Bra That’s Made Without Any Hooks Or Wires Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon If bras with hooks and clasps just aren’t your thing, you’ll love this pullover bra that puts comfort at the forefront. Constructed from a blend of nylon and spandex, this dreamy bra has a wide under-band to keep it in place and offers light support. It also has wide straps and a higher back that offers excellent coverage. Both seamless and wireless, this bra is virtually invisible under tops. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

27 A Strapless Romper With A Detachable Waist Tie ZESICA Strapless Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $43 See On Amazon With a strapless top and a belted waist, this jumpsuit is a wardrobe staple that can have you dressed to the nines in minutes. It’s designed with a breathable polyester blend and has a pull-on closure — no buttons or zippers here. The included waist tie is also detachable, which is handy if you want to switch it out for a printed silk scarf or a vintage leather belt. “This was better than expected,” reported one happy customer. “Nice quality and fits great. You can dress it up or make it casual. I highly recommend.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 These $20 Flared Palazzo Pants SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nearly 20,000 reviewers have given these versatile bottoms two thumbs up for being super cute and incredibly comfy. They’re made from a buttery-soft blend of polyester and spandex and boast flared hems that are oh-so-chic. One of the best details is its high elastic waist that doesn’t roll down or sag. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 This Sweet Blouse That Has A Ruffled High Neck And A Loose Hem Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Delicately ruffled and featuring a high neck, this beautiful blouse is casual enough for weekday wear yet elegant enough to be thrown on for baby showers, bridal showers, and Sunday brunches. It’s made from a lightweight polyester and cotton blend and has a simple button closure for easy dressing. If this animal-inspired pattern isn’t your cup of tea, be sure to browse through the many prints and colors that are also offered. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Wide-Leg, Comfy Jumpsuit That Drapes Well Amazon Essentials Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon We love that this wrap-front jumpsuit is casual enough to style with white kicks and a belt bag but also elevated enough to accessorize with chunky gold jewelry, open-toe platform heels, and maybe even an oversized straw hat. Its crisscross front has a small snap closure to prevent it from opening as you walk and its wide-leg silhouette dials up the drama. “I wanted a jumpsuit that could be worn casual and a little nicer than casual,” noted one happy reviewer. “This jumpsuit is a bullseye for me. Really nice fit and fabric. This will travel well, too.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 This Chic Surplice Dress That Can Be Easily Accessorized Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Bring main character energy with this flowy and flirty surplice dress that’s fitted through the chest and waist and then flares out to the hem. It boasts an elastic empire waist and a V neckline perfect for pairing with gold necklaces, silky printed neck scarves, or those fabric flower chokers that keep popping up everywhere. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available fabrics: 2

32 A Pack Of Camisoles That Can Be Layered Or Styled Alone Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon A more elevated version of the camisoles that were big in the early aughts, these buttery-soft tops are a summertime staple. They feature a more tailored fit, have a delicate scoop neck, and boast adjustable straps that can be tightened or loosened in a flash. Not to mention these tanks have over 27,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

33 A Slightly Oversized Blazer That Has Two Front Pockets & A Button Closure The Drop Blake Long Blazer Amazon $75 See On Amazon Is there anything more sophisticated than a well-made blazer? This pick, designed by The Drop, has a notched collar, a longline silhouette, and a one-button front closure. It features two front pockets (reviewers point out to make sure to open up the seams under the flap) and an eye-catching back pleating detail. Available colors:: 10

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

34 A Sophisticated Long Sleeve Top Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This elegant crewneck sweater comes in colors like black, camel, and burgundy. It boasts a comfortable tailored fit and a crew neckline and has ribbing on the collar, cuffs, and hemline. Tucked into white linen pants or worn loose over faded blue jeans, this all-around easy-to-style cotton-blend top checks all boxes. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

35 This Square-Neck Top With Half-Sleeves Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Half Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t know if you want to wear a short or long sleeve shirt? Why not settle on a half-sleeve one? This fun top, made from a stretchy cotton blend, has a demure square neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a hem that’s not too long or too short. Its fabric is on the thinner side but still feels durable, and it's narrow fit looks excellent with wide-leg pants and A-line skirts. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 This Double-Lined Bodysuit With A Squared Neckline REORIA Square-Neck Tank Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add this bodysuit to your cart if you can’t get enough of the square neckline trend. Crafted from a silky-smooth nylon blend, this high-elastic leotard has a pull-on closure and a snap-button bottom to help make going to the bathroom when you have this on so much easier. It features a low-back design, which adds the perfect amount of sultriness and is double-lined, so you don’t have to worry about your bra showing through. Available colors: 21

Available sizes:: X-Small — XX-Large

37 This Silky Midi Skirt That Goes With Pretty Much Anything Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This is a silky number even Jenna Rink from 13 Going On 30 would appreciate. (Remember all her fun satiny outfits with head-turning designs?) This dreamy midi skirt has a pull-on closure, a stretchy elastic waist, and a below-the-knee fit that makes it an ideal bottom to wear to anything from brunches and dinner dates to bridal showers, park hangs, and beyond. You could pretty much wear any shoes with this pick — cowboy boots, Doc Martens, ballet flats, tennis sneakers, loafers with socks — you name it, it goes. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 This Floor-Length Maxi Dress That Has Nearly 40,000 Perfect Ratings GRECERELLE Loose V-Neck T-Shirt Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Side hem slits and a low scoop neck add a bit of flair to this ankle-grazing maxi dress. Offered in colors like navy blue, wine red, and bright white, its side pockets make it such an easy wear while its cap sleeves give you a bit more coverage (this is especially helpful on sunny days when you’re trying to avoid getting sunburnt). “LOVE this dress!” exclaimed one reviewer. “It’s a great length, the slits aren’t too high, which I love, and the fit is perfect. It does have some stretch to it if you’re worried about that. If you’re on the fence, get it.” Available colors: 47

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 A Pair Of Cropped Straight-Leg Pants That Have A Stretchy Paper Bag Tie Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon $32 See On Amazon Break away from boring waistbands with these cropped straight-leg pants that have an elasticated paper bag waist. These tapered trousers are made from a sturdy, yet soft, polyester blend, and have two roomy side pockets. Its cropped length makes them perfect for wearing with strappy sandals, sparkly anklets, and white tennis shoes if you want a more laidback look. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large