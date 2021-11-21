32 Cheap Shoes That Are Super Comfortable & Look Expensive

It’s hard enough to find shoes that are comfortable, let alone ones that won’t break the bank. Is it so hard to ask for supportive, comfortable footwear that doesn't look like an orthopedic shoe? Luckily, there are tons of options for running shoes, ballet flats, heels, and tons of other shoes that look expensive but are actually super budget-friendly.

There are these comfortable sneakers that come in a bunch of fun colors. Then there are these platform slide-on sandals that are like something you’d wear while walking around a fancy spa. If you’re always running out of the house at the last minute, these super soft leather driving loafers are the perfect fit because they slide on easily and still look chic. Add some punk flair to any look with these platform heel booties that would make anyone look cool.

Of course, there are classics too, like Crocs that come in every color in the rainbow or a breezy pair of Pumas inspired by ‘80s California vibes.

Whatever style of shoe you’re looking for, there’s something on this list for you that is sure to be comfortable, affordable, and of course, totally chic.

A Pair Of Slip-On Mesh Sneakers That Keep Your Feet Cool TIOSEBON Mesh Athletic Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Having garnered over 24,000 reviews, these cult-favorite slip-on sneakers are one of the most-loved sneakers on Amazon. They’re are made with a lightweight, stretchy mesh upper that’s almost sock-like and a thick phylon sole. For less than $40 they’re worth stocking up on a few colors — and there are so many colors to choose from. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 5 — 13

An Affordable Pair of Ballet Flats That Come in Tons of Colors Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from a soft faux-leather upper with a comfy cushioned sole, these versatile flats are a wardrobe staple. They come in an array of colors, from classic neutrals to sassy animal prints like leopard and snakeskin. With over 30,000 reviews, they are a fan favorite. “Made well, supportive and fantastically comfortable,” says one customer. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 34

These Low Top Sneakers That Come In Over A Dozen Colors ZGR Low Top Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These low-top sneakers are an homage to the classic Converse sneaker at a more affordable price, but they’re just as comfortable. The canvas shoes have a rubber anti-slip sole. There are so many colors and patterns that you can stock up and have a pair to go with any outfit, including leopard, tie-dye, and crisp white. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors: 18

These Sleek Oxfords With A Platform Sole For Added Height And Comfort DADAWEN Platform Oxford Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon Get a stylish look without sacrificing comfort. These platform Oxford shoes have the timeless look of the classic shoes, with the added benefit of a platform, which makes them comfortable like a sneaker. But don’t worry — the platform is made from a super lightweight material, so they won’t weigh heavy on your feet. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 11

These Lightweight Running Sneakers That Have a Growing Fan Base TIOSEBON Slip On Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Slip-on these lightweight running shoes and you’re ready to hit the pavement. With a breathable mesh upper and a phylon sole, these shoes are the definition of comfortable. And they still have a sleek modern look, so they pair well with cute running sets. “These have made both myself and my feet ready to get to walking. I'm already planning on buying several other pairs in different colors,” writes one reviewer.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 10

These Ballet Flats With A Memory Foam Sole That Are Still Stylish Skechers Ballet Flat Amazon $54 See On Amazon Sometimes ballet flats feel like they give don’t support your foot, but these Skechers flats have a super comfortable memory foam sole. Made from a stretchable woven fabric, these flats don’t trade their style for comfort. “Right out of the box these are the most comfortable shoes!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

These Lightweight Sneakers That Feel Like Walking on Clouds adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Feel like you're walking on air with these Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers. With a super light and cushy sole, with a stretchy and breathable upper, these are great for both a long run or just running errands. "These are the best sneakers that I've ever owned. They are lightweight and incredibly comfortable," raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5

These Slip-On Sneakers That Go With Literally Everything Lugz Clipper Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’d be hard-pressed to find an outfit that doesn’t go with these slip-on sneakers. With a thick rubber sole and cushioning around the ankles, these sneakers are as wearable as they come. Pair them with a casual look at the office or even wear them with a floral summer dress for a cool, breezy look. Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available colors: 19

These Pointed Flats Made From A Super Breathable Mesh HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $29 See On Amazon No one likes having sweaty feet, especially while wearing a shoe that doesn’t require socks. These mesh ballet flats are super comfortable and allow your feet to breathe. They’re also made to fit all widths, whether you have wide or narrow feet. “These are the BEST shoes and the price is unreal!” raves one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 16

These Ultra Comfortable running Shoes That Totally Stand Out UMYYOGO Non-Slip Running Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon With a unique, almost honeycomb-like, thick rubber sole and breathable mesh fabric, these are the type of shoes you’ll want to wear all day long. And with graphic accents and funky color combinations — like baby pink and light blue or forest green and yellow — these kicks will stand out amongst a sea of neutral sneakers. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 17

A Pair of Slip-On Adidas Sneakers With Rave Reviews adidas Puremotion Running Shoes Amazon $49 See On Amazon A good, comfortable sneaker is a staple in any shoe collection. These slip-on Adidas running shoes are built for supporting your feet through any activity. Nearly 6,000 shoppers have praised the sneaker for its comfort, with one reviewer saying “I LOVE these sneakers. I’m ordering more in every color!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 20

These Leather Loafers That Give Budget-Friendly Luxury BEAUSEEN Penny Loafers Amazon $42 See On Amazon Bring a touch of luxury to your look with these classically cool penny loafers. With a comfortable, anti-slip sole and a soft leather material, these shoes are built for comfort as much as they are style. Pair them with a set of casual boyfriend jeans or dress them up with slacks for a business casual look. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 10

A Pair of Ballet Flats With A Trendy Pointed Toe Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a padded, memory foam insole and soft leather lining, these pointed toe flats are as comfortable as they are cute. “These shoes are the first pair of comfortable flats I have owned,” raves one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 15

A Pair Of Booties With A Chunky Heel You Can Actually Walk In Soda Ankle Boots with Chunky Heels Amazon $40 See On Amazon A 3.5-inch heel may seem intimidating, but reviewers rave about how comfortable and easy to walk in these boots are. The thick lug sole is made of rubber and the upper is synthetic with an elastic panel in the ankle shaft that makes it easy to slip these booties on. Available in six colors and finishes, so you may want to buy a few pairs. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

These Platform Sandals That Will Make You Feel Like You’re At A Fancy Spa Litfun Pillow Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you want to feel like you’re walking on air, these lightweight platform sandals are the way to go. Made from sturdy vinyl acetate, these sandals are perfect for wearing around the house or in the garden, but they can totally be styled with a cool athleisure look. Available sizes: 5.5 — 13

Available colors: 9

A Pair of Tommy Hilfiger Slip-Ons That Will Never Go Out Of Style Tommy Hilfiger Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Pair these Tommy Hilfiger sneakers with a pair of slouchy jeans or a dress You can really pair them with anything because their timeless shape and slip-on style make them so easy to wear. The striped band on the shoes is made of elastic, so they’re stretchy and a breeze to put on. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 8

These Simple Flats That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down DREAM PAIRS Walking Flat Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon Versatility is important in a shoe, and these simple ballet flats can be worn anytime, anywhere. With a flexible rubber outsole and soft interior lining, these flats are made for comfort. But they don’t skimp on style either; from dark burgundy to bright yellow, there’s a color for all styles. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 15

A Canvas Sneaker That’s Less Than $20 Amazon Essentials Shelly Sneakers Amazon $18 See On Amazon These simple sneakers are a throwback to the classic skaters’ shoe. But with a price tag under $20, these shoes are as budget-friendly as they come. “Well-made and totally worth the price,” writes on reviewer. “If you want cute Vans-looking shoes but don’t care about the brand label, these are a good buy.” Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 5

These Knee-High Riding Boots With over 10,000 Fans DREAM PAIRS Knee High Boots Amazon $54 See On Amazon Whether paired with a flouncy dress or pulled over skinny jeans, these knee-high boots are a stylish and comfortable shoe for the cooler months. These shoes have over 10,000 ratings, with shoppers praising their comfort and affordability. “I absolutely LOVE them! You wouldn't know that these were so cheap because the quality of them is amazing,” raves on reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 40

These Driving Loafers That Can Be Worn Two Different Ways DUOTANGJIASHA Soft Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip-on shoes are an incredible invention because they let you get out of the house in a flash. These soft driving loafers can be worn as a regular flat, but they can also be worn by folding the back heel support in, for an even easier backless shoe. They are super lightweight but have a hefty rubber sole for secure traction. Available sizes: 4.5 — 12

Available colors: 8

These Memory Foam Sneakers To Complete Your Athleisure Chic Wardrobe Akk Memory Foam Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon With their minimalist design and color scheme, these cushy sneakers are equally trendy and comfy. Made from a lightweight knit fabric with memory foam insoles, the sneakers will keep your feet cool and supported. One shopper called them “the best and most comfortable shoes I've ever had.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 20

These Lightweight Sock Sneakers That Are So Trendy Voxge Sock Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These sock sneakers are all the rage right now. Similar sneakers have been seen on everyone from Gigi Hadid to Gwyneth Paltrow. Made from a comfortable and light fabric, these slip-on sneakers are so easy to put on and add a bit of streetwear funk to any outfit . Available sizes: 6 — 17

Available colors: 21

Some Slip-On Sneakers That Go With Literally Everything JENN ARDOR Perforated Slip-On Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon Keep it casual with these easy slip-on sneakers. With a perforated fabric for breathability and a latex insert for comfortable support, these shoes are comfortable enough to wear all day long. “Love these shoes, they look great with everything and are comfortable,” praised one reviewer. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 16

These Mesh Running Shoes That Come In Over A Dozen Monochrome Colors INZCOU Lightweight Running Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Monochrome pieces always bring a trendy, minimalist look to your outfit. These lightweight mesh running shoes are no exception. With light pink, gray, and purple among the monochromatic options, these sneakers are sure to pop. Plus with a breathable mesh fabric and cushy sole, these sneakers are made for comfort. Available sizes: 5.5 — 13.5

Available colors: 24

A Classic Pair Of Crocs With Nearly 300,000 Rave Reviews Crocs Classic Clogs Amazon $50 See On Amazon So many shoppers have given these classic Crocs a high rating that it has a full five stars on Amazon. With dozens of colors and patterns, there is a Croc for every personality, from neon pinks, to pastel greens. “These shoes, these marvelous shoes, help me to live my life to the fullest not only in style but with such comfort no amount of words can begin to describe,” praised one reviewer. Available sizes: 4 — 19

Available colors: 84

These Wedge Sneakers That Give Your Look Some Streetwear Flair Athlefit Wedge Booties Amazon $47 See On Amazon Mix up your normal sneaker routine with these wedge sneakers that have a hidden platform heel. With a one-inch platform and a two-inch heel, these wedges are way comfier than your typical heel, but they still have the cools vibes of a streetwear sneaker. “I have worn them everyday since I received them. Almost everyone has noticed them and love them,” says one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 15

These Comfortable Running Shoes That Come in Bright Colors FLARUT Athletic Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Little design details like, air cushions in the sole, nonslip rubber, arch support, a breathable fabric upper, make these shoes ultra-comfy and safe. They come in both neutral colors and bright neons. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

Available colors: 14

A Pair Of Ankle Boots With Total Rockstar Vibes Soda Ankle Boots with Heels Amazon $38 See On Amazon Spice up any look with these high-heeled ankle boots that scream cool. With zipper opening for easy wear and a sturdy lug sole, these boots were literally made for walking. They have a small platform sole for added comfort. One reviewer even calls them “The most comfortable boots I have ever bought.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

These Stylish Pumas With Over 10,000 Fans PUMA Carina Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon With their low tops and thick soles, the Pumas never go out of style. These Carina sneakers are inspired by the chill vibes of California in the ‘80s. With a comfy sole and easy-to-clean leather upper, it’s a breeze to keep these sneakers looking new. “These sneakers were made for walking!! The Gel comfort sole is the real deal,” praised one shopper. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 14

A Waterproof Hiking Boots That’s Fit For All Seasons Athlefit Waterproof Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re going for a hike on a trail in the woods or taking your dog for a walk, these waterproof hiking boots fit the bill. With a thick, no-slip sole and padding around the ankle, they’re comfortable enough to where for hours. “I never felt uncomfortable in them and they really made me feel sturdy on uneven rocks and gravel,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 4

These Ankle Strap Ballet Flats With A Hidden Wedge Heel DREAM PAIRS Ankle Strap Flats Amazon $34 See On Amazon These ballet flats have both an ankle strap and a hidden wedge heel, so they add a stylish touch and height to your look. With over 6,000 ratings, shoppers love them, with one reviewer writing that she wore them on her wedding day. “I wore these shoes with no problem all day and danced into the night!” she wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 15