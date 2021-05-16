As in-person weddings and parties slowly make their way back into our lives, you may be looking for ways to spruce up your look. You don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars on expensive treatments, products, and clothing to wow your friends and family. You just have to know where to shop. Lucky for you, Amazon is home to a seemingly endless supply of products that make a huge difference for just a little bit of money. Check out these 45 cheap things that make a big impact on how you look.

This list is packed with beauty products that are highly reviewed and rated. From lashes to lips, I’ve included makeup tools and tricks that can completely change your look. Check out the magnetic eyelashes that give you the volume of fake lashes without the mess. Or look out for the innovative brow pencil with four points that mimic the look of real hair. These affordable finds elevate your look and give you confidence without breaking the bank.

Also on this list, I’ve included products designed to heal or revive damaged hair or skin, many of which provide professional-quality results or rival those of expensive salon treatments. Now you can skip the spa and pamper yourself at home while nourishing your skin and hair. You’ll notice a huge difference after just a few uses.

The best part about these finds is their low price tag. This list is proof that quality products don’t have to be expensive.

1 A Cheap Hair Finishing Stick To Control Flyaways BestLand Finishing Hair Cream Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep people focused on what you’re saying, not those fly-aways. Smooth them down with this hair finishing stick. The non-greasy formula looks like a portable tube of mascara and is used to slick back stray hairs or frizzy strands. By moisturizing and controlling your locks, it gives hair instant shine, plus the formula is clear so you can use it on any hair color. This $8 hack is a must-have for on-the-go touchups.

2 These Affordable Gold Cuff Earrings For Every Occasion PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Dress up any outfit with these statement gold hoop earrings. They’re made of sterling silver, plated in 14K gold, and decorated with cubic zirconia accents. This pair is hypoallergenic and designed without irritating nickel or lead. Wear them with your favorite jeans and an off-the-shoulder top, or add some subtle sparkle to your next Zoom meeting.

3 A Ring Light Tripod That Improves Your Pics EYONMÉ Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand Amazon $26 See On Amazon Look your best in your next Instagram post with this ring light that doubles as a tripod to hold your phone. Customize the lighting to your preference by choosing among 10 brightness levels, a dimmer, and three modes: white, warm yellow, and warm white. It’s powered by a USB cable, so it’s easy to use anywhere, and the ring light is completely adjustable to catch a variety of angles. The remote-controlled shutter is perfect for shooting photos or videos from a distance.

4 The Soft Wirefree Bra That’s Supportive And Under-Budget Warner's Blissful Benefits Ultrasoft Wirefree Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wirefree bra offers support without wires so you can look put together while feeling like you’re in your PJs. It’s made of stretchy polyester and spandex and provides full coverage, with a V-shape neckline, adjustable straps, and a traditional hook and eye closure in the back. The ultra-soft fabric is so comfortable you’ll forget you have it on. Choose from four colors in sizes 34B to 40C.

5 A TikTok- Famous Lip Plumper Set At A Killer Price Vafee Lip Plumper Set (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for fuller lips but don’t want to pay for painful lip injections, this lip plumper set is for you. It comes with two lip plumpers that instantly add volume to your lips by increasing blood circulation. The first plumper is made with ginger and designed for the daytime (it will stay in place for six hours or more and is even waterproof). And the night plumper with cooling mint moisturizes and plump so that you wake up with fuller-looking lips.

6 A $13 Pencil For Natural-Looking Eyebrows MoonKong Eyebrow Pen Amazon $13 See On Amazon Achieving the perfect full brow that still looks natural can be tricky... or expensive. But this crowd-favorite eyebrow kit (with nearly 20,000 reviews) is easy to use and easy on your wallet. The four-point pencil mimics that look of hairs, creating natural-looking brows. This kit comes with one pencil, three eyebrow stencil to help perfect your desired shape, and an eyebrow razor. It’s waterproof, smudge-proof, and available in four colors.

7 This Quick, Budget-Friendly Hair Conditioning Treatment L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water (6.8 Oz.) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This moisturizing hair conditioner gives you shiny strands in just eight seconds — making a huge impact at a low, low price. Just shampoo your hair and apply the formula, massaging it into the ends for eight seconds. Then, rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It clarifies your hair for less than an expensive salon treatment and moisturizes even the most brittle, color-treated hair.

8 This 12-Pack Of Laser-Cut Undies That Won’t Show Lines Alyce Intimates Laser Cut Bikini (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Worried about a VPL (visible panty line)? Worry no more with this laser-cut bikini underwear pick. The pack of 12 are made with polyester and spandex so they’re extra soft and stretchy. They won’t ride up or slip down and will keep you cool and comfortable all day. At this price, you get each pair of undies for less than $2 so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for price. They’re available in four color varieties and in sizes Small to X-Large.

9 The Drug Store Mascara That Adds Length And Volume Essence | Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get the same look as wearing false lashes without the cost or the hassle of application thanks to this cult-favorite mascara. The wand separates and defines each lash to make your eyes pop. It comes with a conic shape brush that pumps up the volume and length without clumping. It lasts all day and costs the same as your Starbucks order. This picks has earned more than 162,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

10 A Tinted Lip Balm With Intense Moisturizing Powers Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm (0.141 Oz) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add a touch of color and a whole lot of moisture to your lips with this guilt-free tinted lip balm. The $9 balm comes in eight colors (which are sheer but buildable) and is made without parabens, silicones, or petrolatum — so it’s good for your wallet and your lips. It’s made with nourishing avocado, acai, and pomegranate oils to lock in moisture for up to six hours.

11 An Overnight Lip Balm That Rivals High-End Treatments O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm (.25 Oz) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Chapped lips are painful and distracting but this nighttime lip balm is to the rescue — for an affordable price, too. The hypoallergenic formula is made with deep conditioning ingredients like shea butter and almond oil to improve the look and feel of dry and cracked lips in just one night. One reviewer noted, “I've tried many high-end lip treatments that either weren't moisturizing enough or caused irritation/peeling. I already love the O'Keeffes working hand cream so [...] I decided to try it, figuring if it was terrible at least it's cheap. This stuff is amazing[...]. When I wake up my lips are super soft and stay soft all day.”

12 A Budget-Friendly Fashion Belt That Elevates Any Look Earnda Leather Fashion Belt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Create an instantly elegant look with this faux leather belt that costs less than you think. This black option featuring a gold, double O-ring buckle. Wear it with jeans or on your waist to cinch a dress or an oversized tee — just be sure to check the sizing chart before you add to cart. It’s available in black, white, khaki, and leopard, with gold or silver buckles. Choose from a size small to size XXXL.

13 This Deep Conditioning Hair Mask With Argan Oil Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask (8.45 Oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This hydrating argan oil mask comes from a professional series haircare line to give you salon results without the sticker shock. This deep conditioner repairs, strengthens, and revives weak, damaged, and over-processed hair. It’s safe for all hair types including processed, natural, and curly, and is packed with nutrients and vitamins your hair will love.

14 A Cheap Brightening Mask With Professional Results Andalou Naturals Brightening Mask (1.7 Oz) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your skin an expensive-looking glow with this affordable pumpkin honey mask that is made with vitamin C, sunflower oil, aloe vera, and of course pumpkin and honey, which gently dissolve dead skin and reveal a smooth, even complexion. Reviewers say a little goes a long way and this $12 jar can last up to three months.

15 These Cheap Foot Peels That Smooth Calluses Al'iver Foot Peel Mask (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get ready for flip flop season by showing your feet a little TLC with these foot peel masks. Just slip your feet into the masks, which are designed to fit like socks, and let the natural botanical extracts do their thing. The mask is made with lavender extract and other ingredients to slough away dead skin and calluses and restore your skin. This pain-free process will give you the confidence and comfort to go barefoot — without breaking the bank.

16 A Detachable Collar That Makes It Easy To Get A Layered Look Without The Bulk Kalkehay Detachable Dickey Collar Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don't feel like getting all dolled up for a Zoom call, but you want to put in some effort — here's the solution: a detachable dickie collar that slides under sweaters without looking bulky and features adjustable elastic straps to keep it from shifting. It provides an instantly polished professional look without compromising your comfort. The 100% cotton dickie comes in white, black, or pink in a pointed collar or round Peter Pan collar option.

17 A Classic Pair Of Hoop Earrings That Cost $14 PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chunky gold earrings add a little glam to any look. Whether you’re wearing an oversized T-shirt or a floor-length gown, these 14K gold-colored earrings will make a statement. They’re available in three lengths: 20, 30, and 50 millimeters, as well as rose gold and white gold. The pair is free of nickel and lead and hypoallergenic for sensitive ears.

18 These $20 LED Vanity Lights For Flawless Makeup Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon The secret weapon to any killer makeup look? Good lighting. These LED mirror lights will brighten up your vanity or wherever you get ready. This light kit works on most mirrors and simulates natural sunlight so you don’t walk out of your house and realize your foundation is two shades too light. The bulbs each use a sticky adhesive to mount to your mirror, so you can effortlessly adjust them.

19 A Fedora That Protects You From Sunburn Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Fedora Amazon $20 See On Amazon This straw hat is a steal of a deal for your next vacation or staycation since it’s made to hold up against the sun, sand, and saltwater. It offers UPF 50+ sun protection and is designed from high-quality paper straw that is both durable and super cute paired with your favorite swimsuit. This fedora style is timeless and this one is available in 30 colors, each featuring a wide decorative band. This hat comes with an adjustable velcro strap inside so you can tighten it to your size. It even rolls up easily and retains its shape, making it ideal for travel.

20 These Vintage Rectangle Glasses With ‘90s Vibes BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The ‘90s called and said these retro rectangle sunglasses are a must-have accessory. This set comes with two pairs: one in black and one in leopard. The non-polarized lenses are made of durable plastic that’s shatterproof. These frames protect your eyes by offering UV400 protection and blocking glare.

21 These Necklace Extenders To Customize Your Look D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extenders (8-Pcs) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get more bang for your buck by switching up the lengths of your favorite necklaces with these stainless steel necklace extenders. The set of chains can be adjusted to four lengths: six-, four-, three-, and two-inches. Just use the clasp to connect the chain to your necklace to make it longer. It comes in a pack of eight with four silver and four gold extenders. For just $7, you can get more use out of the jewelry you already have and love.

22 A Derma Roller For A Glowing Complexion Sdara Derma Roller Tool Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get a glowing complexion for less than you think with this cult-favorite microdermabrasion microneedle face roller. It has more than 18,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon for its ability to exfoliate skin. This esthetician-recommended beauty treatment uses a .25mm microneedle that you painlessly roll over your skin to reduce the look of pores and even fade acne scars over time. A professional session can cost hundreds of dollars but this tool lets you do it right at home for less than $20.

23 This Tank-Style Bodysuit That’s So Chic & Versatile ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sleek and stylish tank bodysuit is a fashion-lover’s dream staple, plus it comes at a great price. The sleeveless tank-style top is super soft, stretchy, and lined in the chest area. It features a racerback, high neck, and thong fit with snap closures along the bottom. It comes in 13 colors and sizes small to XX-large. Pair it with high-waisted jeans, paper bag shorts, or a power suit to make an impression that lasts (but won’t hurt your wallet).

24 An Affordable Pack Of Belts That Cinch At Your Waist WERFORU Skinny Belt (Set of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These skinny belts are made for cinching dresses or oversized tees to add definition to your waist — without spending a ton of money. This pack comes with four, stretchy belts in black, white, brown, and gray to match any look. They each have a comfortable elastic band, plus an interlocking metal buckle that adds a little glam. Choose from eight colors and two sizes.

25 A Budget Necklace That Looks Fancy Mevecco Layered Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon This dainty gold necklace is elegant and simple to complete your work or play look. The dual chains have a high-end layered look without stretching your wallet. It’s plated in 18k gold and pairs well with a casual outfit or a dressier ensemble. If the circle isn’t for you, there are other options such as three circles, a layered bar, and a layered butterfly.

26 A Stretchy Hair Wrap That Can Be Word So Many Ways The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Bandie Amazon $16 See On Amazon This ribbed bandie is the perfect year-round hair accessory. The soft and stretchy jersey fabric headbands can be worn in several ways to add a vibrant pop of color to any hairstyle. One reviewer cited, “It's comfortable, not tight, soft fabric and can be adjusted for your head size. I love this color and think it goes well with everything. Will be purchasing more.” It’s available in six colors that were inspired by the Pantone Skintone Guide.

27 This Single Coat, Vegan Nail Polish That Saves TIme & Money Revlon Ultra Hd Snap Nail Polish (0.27 Oz) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Getting a manicure every two weeks adds up, but it can be hard to find a polish that competes with the salon-quality brands. This full-coverage nail polish is made to give you a professional-looking, opaque manicure in just one coat. Plus it’s vegan — made with 78% natural ingredients like hydrating shea butter and botanicals and free of 20 controversial polish ingredients. It comes in 22 fun shades and has a flat brush and ergonomic cap that make painting (even with your non-dominate hand) a breeze. Plus it dries quickly and only costs $6 so you can stock up.

28 These Leggings That Became A Viral Sensation SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings have become a viral sensation thanks to a backside push-up feature. The textured leggings are perfect for lounging around the house, working out, or running errands. They have four-way stretch and are completely opaque and squat-proof so you can feel comfortable wearing them to the gym. They’re lightweight, wick moisture, and come in 35 colors and patterns including tie-dye options.

29 This Set Of Hair Clips That Add Flare For Less Hingwah Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This set of hair barrettes comes with 28 pieces, adding a wide variety of accessories to your closet without breaking the bank. The pack includes barrettes decorated with pearls, colorful acrylic patterns, geometric rhinestones, and a few minimalist gold pins thrown in to add balance. They are designed with smooth edges that keep your strands from getting caught, pulling, or breaking. For just $11, this deal is hard to beat.

30 This Silky Scarf You Can Wear In A Million Ways FONYVE Silk Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon This silky fashion scarf is so versatile and affordable, you’ll want one in every color. It’s made of satin, which has the same softness as silk, without the hassle to maintain (or the high price tag). It has endless uses: wear it around your neck, to tie back your hair, or as a pop of color on your handbag. It can be used year-round to protect your skin from the sun or insulate your ears in the winter. It’s available in more than 40 colors and patterns for every style and occasion.

31 This Inexpensive Primer That Smooths Skin Instantly L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Smoother Primer (1.18 Oz) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This is more than just an ordinary primer — it preps your skin for makeup while erasing the look of pores or blemishes. The secret is the Opti-Blur technology that diffuses light on the skin for a soft-focus blurring effect that hides imperfections. It even contains SPF 30 to protect your skin from UV rays. One reviewer noted, “Kind of like a soft filter for your face. Doesn't feel heavy or clog your pores. Love this stuff.”

32 A Tinted Lotion For An Affordable Glow L'OreaParis Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion (1.35 Oz) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Spray tans are a pricey habit to keep up with and can dry out your skin. But this tinted lotion gives you a healthy glow for a fraction of the price. Wear it by itself, under foundation, or to highlight or bronze your face. It’s infused with glycerin and shea butter to hydrate your skin without weighing it down. It’s available in four shades: fair, light, medium, and deep.

33 The Portable Steamer For Blasting Wrinkles On The Go Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t show up with wrinkled clothing, invest in one of these mini clothes steamers that has more than 41,000 reviews. It heats up in seconds and holds enough water to steam for 15 continuous minutes, plus its nine-foot extension cord makes it easy to steam wherever you roam. The steamer is small enough to fit in a suitcase so you can take it when you travel.

34 This Shower Head Filters Water For Softer Hair Nosame High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon Did you know that unfiltered water contains an abundance of minerals that can create buildup and residue on your skin and hair? This filtered shower head removes impurities from your water without replacing your whole water supply. It has a multi-layer filtration system and even softens hard water, plus you can choose among five colors to jazz up your shower. You’ll notice a difference in the way your hair and skin feel.

35 A Hair Cleanser That Also Deposits Temporary Color Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye (12 Oz) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Extend your salon color or add a new hue to your ‘do with this budget-friendly Color + Clenditioner that deposits color while it cleans your hair. Just apply the product to wet or dry hair and let it sit for 20 minutes before rinsing it out. It’s made with moisturizing natural oils that clean and condition your hair while depositing vibrant colors. The color will last for 10 shampoos unless you reapply and is most vibrant on light-colored hair.

36 A Lash Primer That Makes Your Mascara Work Better L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Primer/Base (0.24 Oz) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Make your mascara go further with this lash primer. Apply the clear solution to your lashes, just like mascara, and it conditions and separates your lashes. Use it on bare lashes to boost the effects of your favorite mascara. Using a primer can make your lashes look up to five times fuller for less than $7. The lightweight formula is perfect for building dramatic lashes that last all day.

37 An All-Natural Teeth Whitening Powder For $10 Lagunamoon Activated Charcoal Natural Teeth Whitening Powder (1.76 Oz) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get a brighter smile with this activated charcoal teeth-whitening power and bamboo toothbrush. The winning combination is gentle on your teeth and gums, but tough on stains like coffee, wine, tobacco, or cigarettes. The vegan formula is free of chemicals like fluoride and is instead made with activated charcoal and calcium carbonate that naturally whiten your teeth, freshen your breathe, and strengthen your enamel.

38 This Magic Spot Remover That Works On All Stains Grandma's Secret Spot Remover (2 Oz, 3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Red wine on your new favorite tee? Don’t worry — Grandma’s secret spot remover will get rid of it. This formula can remove oil, grease, paint, makeup, clay, ink, coffee, rust, and even pet stains. It's free of bleach and chlorine, is not tested on animals, and is safe to spray on your clothes. Just apply some of the spot remover onto the stain, rub it in, and let it sit for 5-10 minutes before you hand or machine wash the garment.

39 A Wifi Lightbulb To Control Your Home’s Lighting LUMIMAN Smart WiFi LED Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The right lighting can make a huge difference when it comes to the way you and your home look, in person and in photos. These WiFi lightbulbs feature an impressive selection of colors and brightness settings so you can find your best light — for cheap. The pack of two bulbs sync to an app and Amazon Alexa so you can turn them on and off, set them on timers, and create money-saving schedules with just a tap or the sound of your voice.

40 An Exfoliating Brush That Preps Skin For Shaving Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $12 See on Amazon Before you shave or wax, be sure to protect your skin from razor bumps or ingrown hairs by exfoliating. This brush eliminates dead skin and anything that may get irritated while you shave — not to mention it makes your skin silky smooth. It’s safe to use on your face, armpits, legs, neck, and bikini line. Your skin will thank you, and at this price, so will your wallet.

41 These Must-Have Pimple Patches That Heal Acne Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch (36-Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon It seems like the most important days of our lives usually come with pimples. Say goodbye to that unwanted acne with these cheap pimple patches. The patches are made of hydrocolloid, which absorbs excess sebum in your pores and helps soothe inflammation. It draws these impurities, healing the pimple or whitehead without the need to pick at or pop your zit. It also keeps the area clean while it heals. Wear them while you work or sleep and notice a difference in just hours.

42 A Dermaplaning Tool For Smoother Skin At Home Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay to get your eyebrows or other facial hair waxed or threaded, just snag this three-pack of eyebrow razors and dermaplaning tools. They give you smoother skin by removing fine hair, like peach fuzz, while exfoliating your face and sloughing away rough skin. The small blade makes it easy to closely remove hair without cutting yourself. Use it for upper lip hair, shaping eyebrows, or exfoliating your cheeks.

43 These Bra Clips That Hide Annoying Straps Thsinde Bra Strap Clips & Holders (12-Count) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Hide those annoying bra straps when you’re wearing tops like tanks with these bra clips and holders that only cost $6 for a pack of 12 and come in black, beige, and white. The plastic clips put straps together at the center of your back, keeping them hidden. Adjust them up or down to get the perfect fit, even with older and stretched-out bras. This pack includes nine plastic clips and three fabric strap options that both serve the same purpose. Now you can confidently wear tank tops all day without having to adjust them constantly.

44 This $6 Cream That Makes Your Curls More Manageable Cantu Coconut Curling Cream (12 Oz) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Embrace your curls and give them the nourishment they love with this $6 curling cream. The cream is made with coconut extract and shea butter to define and condition curls, making them much more manageable. This curl cream is ideal for hair types 2, 3, and 4 and has earned more than 14,000 reviews. You’ll notice a huge difference in the quality of your curls and how they feel weightless and soft.