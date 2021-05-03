52 Cheap Things That Make You Look Way More Stylish

If it’s time for a wardrobe refresh (but you’re on a budget), picking up a few cheap Amazon products that make you look stylish is an easy way to breathe new life into your wardrobe and try out new trends with minimal commitment. With so many options, it can be difficult to know where to start. I’ve pulled together a list of items from trendy to timeless so you can upgrade your basics and feel current without necessarily chasing trends.

If you’re in the market for elevated basics, look for modern takes on classic styles: hoop earrings that are chunky rather than dainty, or a luxe minimalist tote in thick faux leather. A cropped racer-front tank top works just as hard with jeans as it does at the gym, and a sleek bodysuit is the fashion girl’s alternative to a plain white tee.

Trends get a lot of flack for being fleeting, but injecting seasonal pieces into your rotation of classics keeps staples from feeling stale and are an opportunity to have fun with fashion — and isn’t that what it’s about? Maybe you’ll try out that prairie-style dress you’ve seen everywhere and start rocking a baguette bag instead of a clutch for dinner dates.

Ahead are 52 pieces that will elevate your wardrobe game all year, from high-quality basics to the trends with staying power.

1 A Statement Accessory That Goes With Every Outfit — Leggings Included Nackiy Hair Clips (20 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon The chic barrette trend has yet to lose steam thanks to an almost magical ability to upgrade any outfit, and this set offers a great selection of eye-catching pieces from minimalist to modern to elegant. The gold wire pins are nice and versatile paired with some BaubleBar-worthy resin barrettes and pearls that are staple statements. The highlights of this set, however, are those bold macaron-inspired pins that look so luxe — and will be hard to find anywhere else. Amazon shoppers raved about their surprisingly great quality, noting they were “super cute” and “well made.”

2 The Iconic Denim Jacket By A Brand You Know & Love Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Original Trucker Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you ask me, a Levi’s denim jacket never goes out of style and plays nicely with everything from hoodies to a floral dress — and less than $40 nets you an icon. The original trucker fit was designed for universal good looks owing to the combination of a straight tapered body with angled seams down the front (plus two button patch pockets and a classic fold-over collar). It hits just above the hip to pair with virtually any rise, and the cotton blend features tons of stretch for a comfortable, broken-in feel to the vintage rinse. “Super comfy! I love the stretch factor — it pairs well with a sweater under it without feeling too tight or restrictive,” a fan commented. “Not too long and perfect through the shoulders.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 These Pitch-Black Face Masks That Look Ridiculously Cool SUDILO Black Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon For peak post-apocalyptic fashion, these disposable face masks look (and feel) far nicer than their standard-issue counterparts in a Manhattan black that matches everything in your closet. They’re constructed with three layers for maximum protection from their water-resistant shell to the high-density filter inside with a woven layer in between, and they include a wire nose clip that glasses-wearers will especially appreciate. Despite the heavy-duty build, they’re wildly breathable and comfortable to wear all day. “Oh my God I absolutely love these,” a reviewer gushed. “They are so fashionable and stylish so much better than the blue surgical mask and I love that you can breathe.” Available colors: 2

4 A Pair Of Chunky Hoop Earrings That Are Stylist-Approved PAVOI Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $13 See On Amazon Bold, classic, and aggressively chic: the thick gold hoop is a professional stylist fave, and this pair from PAVOI is a certified Amazon gem (pun intended) with over 18,000 ratings. They’re thick and luxe but, thanks to a hollow core, you’ll barely feel them. And fans were thrilled to report that the 14-karat gold stood up to daily wear — even on sensitive ears. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 3

5 A Dainty Choker That’s Wildly Affordable For 18-Karat Gold Aobei Pearl 18k Gold Oval Link Chain Choker Amazon $11 See On Amazon Delicate jewelry is the capsule wardrobe of your accessories drawer. Just a few small pieces, like this minimalist 18-karat gold choker, are all it takes to have a solid foundation you can use as launch pad to mix, match, and layer. The high-quality metal on this piece is hypoallergenic and hammered into sleek oval links for more depth and interest than a classic chain, and looks just like fine jewelry. Despite the light-as-air build, it’s made to last — reviewers routinely wore theirs through showers, exercise, and humidity and it still looked just as good as day one. Available designs: 6

6 This Ultra-Trendy Twist On The Little Black Dress Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This shift dress could be its own influencer, with nearly 30,000 ratings and a tribe of raving fans. The swingy style is incredibly versatile with on-trend details from lantern sleeves to the tiered prairie skirt. Despite this, you won’t feel swallowed whole: It’s made from Dacron with a silky-soft finish and lightweight drape and a delicate waist seam coupled with the subtle high-low hem gives it some subtle shape. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 The O-Ring Belt That’s An Influencer Staple Earnda Faux Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s the belt you’ve seen on every social media feed and wildly beloved for its chic versatility: The double o-ring belt takes its cues from designer styles with a buckle that’s timeless yet modern and just eye-catching enough to pull your look together. It’s threaded onto a thick faux leather belt that’s sturdy yet supple, with plenty of holes so it can be worn at the hips or cinched to your waist. The belt itself comes in several finishes including faux suede, snakeskin, and leopard, along with multiple buckles with options for textured metal and crystal-encrusted versions for a statement accessory that’s all your own. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 A Sculpted Racer Crop Top That Goes With Anything, Really Meladyan Cropped Racerback Tanktop Amazon $14 See On Amazon Grab this trendy tank top for the foundation of an on-point casual look that doesn’t sacrifice comfort to the altar of style. The racerback cut is deeply scooped front and back with a chic jewel neckline and a longline crop for a hint of midriff. The Y2K-inspired silhouette is made from a thick, substantial knit with wide finished seams that walks the line between throwback and modern. Wear it with high-rise jeans and a blazer for that downtown fashion girl look, or throw it on when you head to the gym. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — Large

9 Some Really Good No-Show Socks To Elevate Your Shoe Game IDEGG No Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These game-changing no-show socks are cut low over the forefoot with a silicone tab on the heel to keep them securely in place all day, along with a barely-there toe seam with a lightly cushioned sole. You get the foot-friendly benefits of a breathable cotton sock that disappears inside your stylish pairs for a crisp look that shows attention to detail. For such an unassuming product, these socks have a massive fan base: over 20,000 ratings and counting. It’s a little thing that makes a big difference. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — Large

10 A Sleek & Supremely Comfortable Bodysuit American Apparel Long-Sleeved Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon As classic as their tees yet significantly more stylish, the American Apparel bodysuit was made for day to night. Woven from 92% cotton with a heady dose of spandex, it’s impossibly soft and stretchy in a way that feels just like a good pair of leggings. Long sleeves and a wide crew neck make it perfect for chilly temps, but in breathable cotton it’s just as much of a warm-weather staple. There’s a snap bottom for convenience and a full-coverage brief that doesn’t bunch or wedge. Wear it anytime you want a chic tuck without the constant readjustment. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 Some Budget-Friendly Sandals That Look *Just* Like Expensive Pairs FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle EVA Slide Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon These affordable slip-on sandals are nearly identical to their pricier counterparts. Serious comfort comes from a deeply contoured insole with well-padded arch support, and a deep heel cup for stability and a toe bar that makes them so easy to walk in. The iridescent navy is gorgeous, but you have to see the rainbow of colors and kitschy patterns they come in. For just $17, it’s worth scooping up a neutral pair plus a statement shade that matches your wardrobe. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: 6 — 11

12 The Ultra-Trendy Bike Shorts You’ll Want To Live In Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $8 See On Amazon Bike shorts are the new athleisure trend you’ve seen on celebs from the Hadid sisters to the Kardashian-Jenner crew. Net a high-quality pair of your own for just $8 — seriously — in the Hanes cotton bike short with a fan following of its own: over 13,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers. The cotton-spandex blend is woven in a thicker knit for a sturdy feel and squat-proof finish with lounge-worthy softness. At seven inches through the leg, they have the perfect amount of coverage without skimming the knees — along with a good elastic band at the waist. They even perform well under skirts and dresses, according to reviews. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 A Cheap-AF Version Of Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Baguette Bag Barabum Retro Classic Shoulder Tote Amazon $20 See On Amazon The baguette is back in a big way, but you don’t have to shell out tons of cash to nail this style. It has the minimalist vibe of a clutch that’s just as easy to tuck in your work tote with a little more room for essentials, and a short shoulder strap that’s more convenient to juggle on the go. The croc-embossed faux leather adds luxe texture that looks good with everything from distressed denim to a slip dress, but you can also snag it in a smooth leather crossbody with trendy chain detail. Available colors: 4

14 The Cubic Zirconia Studs That Look Shockingly Real Amazon Essentials CZ Stud Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon A pair of cubic zirconia earrings offer major wattage on a budget — and if you go for a really good pair, even discerning eyes can mistake them for the real thing. The Amazon Essentials are a sleeper hit with over 12,000 ratings thanks to high-quality stones in a sterling silver four-prong setting that holds your jewels securely in place while maximizing their sparkle. Not a fan of silver? They also come in yellow and rose gold. The gems can be had in a round brilliant or princess cut, and they even offer champagne-hued stones that nail the look of a fancy color diamond. Choose your favorite in sizes that run from discreet to dazzling. Available styles: 5

Available sizes: 4.5 millimeters — 8.5 millimeters

15 A Chic Cropped Sweatsuit That’s Peak Athleisure Luxe Mizoci Tracksuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This matching loungewear set combines high-waisted joggers with a cropped sweatshirt for the ultimate in effortless. The pants have a slim cut with a wide triple-channel waistband for a snatched effect, plus pockets that are surprisingly deep enough to hold a wallet and phone. The top is built with a blouse-like cut and a snug fit at the ribcage so you can reach up without feeling totally exposed. Both are made from a soft, lightweight poly-spandex blend that pleasantly surprised shoppers with how soft and high-quality it felt. Your sweats might actually get jealous. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 A Gorgeous Satin Kimono That’s Just As Cozy As It Is Stylish KIM+ONO Long Satin Kimono Robe Amazon $38 See On Amazon It’s hard not to feel like some kind of diva when you’re swanning about in this satin kimono. It’s woven from buttery poly-satin in delicate floral prints with a sash tie waist and shawl collar. To keep from tripping you up, there’s a subtle split hem and cropped bell sleeves. The design speaks to high-quality construction with an interior tie at the waist to keep it securely shut and smooth seams throughout so all you feel is silkiness. Get their equally gorgeous plus size kimono here. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: One size

17 The Perfect Minimalist Tote That Looks So High-End Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Amazon $15 See On Amazon This faux leather tote bag — which I personally own — is budget-friendly alternative to pricier options. They share a similar boxy proportion and minimalist straps in textured leather with plenty of room inside. The faux leather is thick and pretty stiff, so it feels like it will withstand a lot, and there’s a nice large pocket inside that’s a great place to keep your keys so they’re always close at hand. (There’s also a magnetic closure that keeps everything secure.) Available colors: 100+

18 Some Genius Adjusters That Make Bras Fit Better Thsinde Bra Strap Clips (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This is another find that takes care of the little details. You’ll never have to forgo a top you love because you don’t have the right bra for the job (or even worry about your straps showing). This set of bra straps and clips eliminates the need for one-hit-wonder specialty undergarments by converting your regular bras into racerback styles and improving the overall fit. Use the double-sided clips for an instant racerback — you can slide it up or down once it’s on for perfect alignment — or grab the adjustable bands to eliminate the struggle of constantly pulling up your bra straps. How often do you find something that’s good, fast, and cheap?

19 A Striped Colorblock Tee That’s Buttery Soft VISLILY Plus Size Short Sleeve Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon Long enough for leggings with just the right amount of drape to tuck in, this stylish T-shirt has racked up nearly 2,000 ratings from Amazon fans. It makes a cute alternative to the basic tee: you get a pop of color and some subtle patterns that add interest without feeling too bold. In a soft rayon blend, it will literally feel like pajamas — but the black and white options could easily tuck into a pencil skirt for business casual. All you need is some delicate jewelry to finish it off and you’re ready to go. Want a different size? Try this striped color-block tee with a cult following. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

20 A Nontoxic Shoe Cleaner That Works On Every Pair Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even the priciest shoes look cheap when they’re scuffed, and a quick clean will make a world of difference in the pairs you wear most. This shoe cleaner restores shoes to their original condition and keep them looking like new mile after mile. Leather, suede, or canvas — just a dab is all it takes, then work it into your kicks with the natural-bristle brush and wipe clean. I know, $24 might seem steep — but one little bottle will last for years. It’s an investment that keeps paying off.

21 A Leather Watch Band With Designer Style Bestig Leather Double-Tour Apple Watch Band Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Apple watch band rivals a luxury fashion house with its leather double-tour style. If you crave variety, this budget swap might even beat out the pricier competition; it comes in dozens of colors and metal tones, all built with top grain leather, stainless steel connectors, and a sturdy metal buckle clasp. Included with every band is a clear watch face protector to help your investment last. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 30 — 44 millimeters

22 An On-Trend Cable Knit Vest To Layer Or Wear By Itself Bilbea Oversized Cable Knit Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon The sweater vest is statement-making, yet somewhat traditional; you can use it to anchor a layered cold-weather look that will make your grandmother happy or wear it solo during the warmer months for a trendier way to style the piece. It’s woven from an ultra-soft rayon blend in a cable knit for a luxe look with great drape. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 Some Edgy Layered Necklaces For Some Extra Shine BVROSKI Chains Necklaces Amazon $9 See On Amazon Dainty necklaces too subtle for you? Try these chains on for size. This set of layered necklaces includes a three-strand chain, padlock, and tiny heart plus an industrial lock and key style. They’re punky without going over the top in a mid-weight metal, and the layered chains are all attached at the clasp so they stay aligned. The alloy itself is hypoallergenic and free of both nickel and lead. Available designs: 5

24 A Comfortable Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sweatsuit, but make it fashion. This adorable dolman jumpsuit is going to be the most versatile thing in your closet. The off-the-shoulder top can be worn as a bateau neck with cap sleeves or tugged off one shoulder for a trend-conscious look, and the keyhole back is a nice added detail whether you’re keeping it casual or getting dressed up. The drawstring waist is adjustable based on the desired look or feel, and slim joggers with pockets finish it off. It’s breezy and stylish with flats or sneakers, but works surprisingly well with a pair of heels and some statement jewelry if you want to dress up and feel comfortable. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

25 A Strappy Crop Top You’ll Want To Show Off HDE Plus Size Spaghetti Strap Bustier Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s the kind of crop top that can level-up everything from jeans to a blazer. It boasts a cut with lines inspired by high-end retro lingerie, but those strappy accents are firmly in the 21st century. The back is just as detailed as the front, so it looks great from literally every angle. Shoppers rave that it provides the perfect amount of support in a comfortable, wire-free build, with a wide band in an ultra-soft cotton blend. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

26 Some Oversized Aviators With Throwback Style PAMIX Retro Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon These lightweight aviators look like a serious thrift score with smokey brown lenses in a large-scale build. They feature a shatterproof polycarbonate frame that stands out as a statement in a sea of traditional metal aviators, and pack 100% UVA and UVB protection into scratch-resistant lenses. A European-style nose pad ensures they’ll stay put while maintaining those clean lines. Although there aren’t tons of reviews, but the ones shoppers left were all five stars. Available colors: 4

27 These Retro-Inspired Paperbag Trousers GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These adorable pants are effortless every day of the week. Their trouser leg and paperbag pleats are nice enough to wear to the office, but an easy cut and stretchy waist lets them double as a fresh alternative to your weekend jogger. The hidden elastic guarantees you won’t be constantly re-tying your belt to make them fit, and the ankle-grazing length works with flats and heels alike. Add two deep utility-style pockets, and they might be the most perfect pair of pants to hit your Amazon cart. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

28 The Baggy Denim Jacket In 100% Cotton Omoone Oversized Denim Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon This denim jacket is built like the classics with a fashion twist. It has Levi’s-worthy detailing with those angled seams and button flap pockets that’s carefully cut to a baggy proportion. And there are six pockets total: two on the chest, a pair for your hands where you’d expect them, and some interior pockets big enough for your phone, wallet, and keys. Skip the purse when you have to run errands, or drape this one over your shoulders like a cape when you’re going out. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 This Bestselling Bike Short With A Longer Inseam Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon Incredibly well-reviewed in their own right, these bike shorts have a whopping 4.5-star rating from well over 10,000 Amazon shoppers. Their nine-inch inseam hits a few inches above the knee for an 80s-inspired athletic style you’ll wear all over the place — and they’re built to be super-comfortable. The cotton-spandex shorts have a narrow elastic waist, tag-free design, and well-constructed flat seams to eliminate chafing just like a good pair of leggings. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

30 A Short-Sleeved Bodysuit With *So* Many Options IN'VOLAND Plus Size Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tie-dye and leopard and wrap — oh my. This is a fan favorite bodysuit with stacks of options from patterns and solids to sleeve lengths and even necklines. In 95% cotton blended with spandex, you’ll be able to wear every single one throughout the year. Use it for the foundation of any look that begs for a perfectly smooth tuck that won’t ride up. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 24 Plus

31 This Infinitely Instagrammable Western Belt JASGOOD Western Belt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fashion girls everywhere love this rugged vintage belt for its indie Americana aesthetic, which pairs well with everything from high-rise mom jeans to a Zimmerman dress. It’s made from supple leather with zinc alloy metal that’s intricately embossed from buckle to tab, and you can commit to the double-buckled style or opt for the classic single cinch. There are options meant to rest on the waist or wrap around your hips, and they all come with a kit so you can adjust for the perfect size. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 23 — 50 inches

32 These Faux Leather Leggings That Make Any Outfit Look Fierce Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon A pair of leather leggings adds luxe texture and style that makes even oversized tees feel like an event, and a total power move when you want to dress up but still be comfortable. This pair offers fantastic construction and a super-soft interior, combining a wide yoga-style waistband with four-way stretch (all features of high-end workout leggings) — plus a fleece lining that’s the coziest thing ever and ensures they’re totally opaque. They’re thick, substantial, and have the perfect amount of shine: not too matte, not too latex-y. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

33 A Wimbledon-Ready Pleated Skirt Hoerev Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Channel your inner Serena Williams in a pleated tennis skirt that’s equal turns sporty, classic, and ridiculously stylish. This one was built for serving looks rather than forehands with a high waist and side zip to ensure a streamlined fit. There are even hidden shorts for peace of mind if you’re worried about the swingy mini hem. It looks just as nice with a T-shirt and sneaks as it does over a bodysuit if you’re going out, and you’ll feel totally covered either way. Shoppers rave that this affordable skirt is actually super-high quality and well made, and it has a 4.4-star average from nearly 18,000 ratings. Game, set, and match. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 0 — 12

34 This Chambray Crop That Creates The *Perfect* Knot Omoone 3/4 Sleeve Denim Crop Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon You probably own at least one chambray shirt, so you know how versatile they can be. This knotted denim crop top makes it easy to nail the tied-waist look that’s tough to wrangle in looser shirts. (Where should the extra fabric even go?) It hits right at the natural waist with two longer strips in the front for easy bows without the bulk so you can get the look you want minus the frustration. Western-inspired details — like front snap pockets, a roll tab sleeve, and angled shoulder seams — make the look even more authentic. Plus, in 100% cotton, it feels like an original, too. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

35 A Fashion-Forward Hat Lined With Soft Felt EINSKEY Felt Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon The wide-brimmed fedora is a reliable style standby that wears well over band tees and sundresses alike, so it’s a good all-purpose pick that will net you a lot of mileage. This one is made from a blend of polyester and cotton with a leather band that’s removable if you want more versatility, and adjusts easily inside the crown for a just-right fit. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: One size

36 Some Fun Patterned Face Masks For A Safety-Conscious Style Statement Onzie Mindful Face Covering (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Face masks are the new go-to accessory, and it’s worth picking up a few with fashion points that you actually want to wear. This two-pack comes in an assortment of animal prints, botanicals, and abstract motifs — all made from a double layer of of stretchy polyester with elastic ear loops. They’ll pick your masks at random, and the surprise is half the fun.

37 A Crisp Cotton Shirt With A Button-Down Front Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon The button-down shirt is an effortless swap to look instantly more polished. And, in 100% cotton with a relaxed fit, it still feels easygoing when you’re dressing down. Added details include a breast pocket, a curved shirttail hem, and a back pleat. Tuck it into everything from denim cutoffs to pencil skirts. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 Some Tailored Palazzo Pants That Channel Katharine Hepburn Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants look like a vintage find with a vintage-inspired cut that’s timeless and a refreshing break from straighter cuts. They’re easy to dress up or down thanks to front pleats and a trouser-style waistband to anchor the floaty style in sharp tailoring, and there are slash pockets tucked into each side. Wear them by day with a tank over some slide sandals, or add some heels and a monochromatic crop top for a thoroughly modern chic party look. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 A Chic Wrap Top That Significantly Upgrades Your Basic T-Shirt IN'VOLAND Plus Size Wrap Short Sleeve Shirt Amazon $41 See On Amazon Peak casual chic right here: This lovely knit top has all the comfort of a T-shirt in buttery soft rayon, but the way it’s cut makes such a difference in the overall vibe. The faux wrap neckline is stitched in place for security, with loose elbow sleeves and ruched details. It’s easygoing with jean shorts the way they’ve styled it here, but it wouldn’t look out of place on a date, either. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 16 — 32 Plus

40 An Oversized Cardigan With Cozy Texture Goodthreads Relaxed Fit Boucle Cardigan Amazon $43 See On Amazon The Goodthreads boucle cardigan is generously cut and nubby-soft in a shaker stitch sweater knit for layered texture. The length is perfect for leggings with a drop shoulder and sleeves that can be pulled down over your knuckles or cuffed for an intentional look. Two large patch pockets and a clean band on either side of the opening are subtle details you might not notice immediately that make an overall difference in the casual cut’s presentation. And it’s “kittens and cupcakes comfy,” as one fan raved. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 A Flowing Leopard Print Top You Can Style So Many Ways J.Crew Printed Drapey Cap Sleeve Top Amazon $33 See On Amazon This versatile little printed top balances bolder style with an unstructured cut and subtle details like a bib-stitched front. It has a floaty tunic fit through the body that’s breezy on casual days — and since it’s made in a lightweight weave, you can easily tuck the excess into a waistband. Cap sleeves will easily slip under a blazer or cardigan without bunching, and the split tunic neck buttons at the throat if you’re headed to the office then unfastens for off-duty style. Going out for the night? Consider adding faux leather leggings and some statement earrings. Although this piece isn’t drowning in reviews, the ratings back it up — and J.Crew has a decades-long reputation for fabulous fashion that’s built to last. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

42 A Jersey Wrap Dress That’s Incredibly Smooth Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Matte Jersey Wrap Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon A jersey wrap dress slips on like a second skin and looks so chic. This version by Lark & Ro has subtle shirring on the front panel for an exaggerated drape that mirrors the curving lines on its tulip hem, in a true wrap style with a secondary button inside the waist for added security. The buttery polyester jersey doesn’t wrinkle at all — it’s the kind of piece you can grab from the laundry pile or pack in a suitcase that will look fresh no matter what kind of morning (or red-eye) you’ve had. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

43 The High-Waisted, Wide-Leg Crop Jeans That’ll Give You Retro Vibes Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Wide-Leg Crop Jean Amazon $40 See On Amazon These jeans bring a retro vibe to premium denim that’s shockingly budget-friendly. They have a vintage button fly and wide-legged cut with a raw cropped hem that’s almost a culotte — and it works with sneaks, flats, or heels. Daily Ritual’s premium denim blend is crafted to feel thick yet soft and retain just enough stretch so your jeans hold their shape day after day. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 0 — 14 and 24

44 These Statement Kicks With Major Street Style Cred UMYOGO Slip-on Sneakers Amazon $44 See On Amazon Save your gym shoes for the locker room and pull out these stylish sneakers when you’re going casual. They’re built to slip on with a bold slingback handle that wraps around the foot, and the laces are slightly adjustable if you need more (or less) wiggle room. The mesh upper is flexible and breathable, but the real MVP is that honeycomb sole. Not only does it look cool AF, but it also provides an incredible amount of cushioning on pavement. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

45 A Reusable Grocery Bag For Ditching Plastic In Style BAGGU Big Baggu Double Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon These reusable grocery bags were designed as a lightweight, yet sturdy alternatives to plastic bags and heavy totes alike. The Big Baggu is truly massive — large enough for multiple bags’ worth of groceries or a full load of laundry — but packs down to a six-inch flat square you can keep in your bag for accidental hauls. The recycled ripstop nylon that can handle up to 50 pounds, and they’re machine-washable in case something springs a leak. Available colors: 2

46 A Silky Scarf That Comes In So Many Colors & Patterns Corciova Square Head Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon A silk scarf can make even jeans and a tee look high-end. This oversized square is one of the most versatile options, too: You can knot it at the neck and tuck it into your trench coat, tie it into a bow on your handbag, or rock it as a head wrap. The polyester satin has an exceptionally smooth finish that feels like mulberry silk and comes in dozens of patterns from sweet florals to arty abstract prints and intricate motifs. Available colors: 43

47 These Sleek Rain Boots With Comfortable Padding Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $28 See On Amazon Rainy days often mean sacrificing fashion in the name of practicality, but these brilliant rain boots prove that they don’t have to. They’re lightly lined so your feet won’t sweat with a soft EVA insert for all-day comfort. A waterproof rubber lug sole offers plenty of traction in wet weather with an elastic gore and a heel tab so they’ll slip easily on and off. With an impressive 4.6 stars out of 12,000 ratings, you’ll reach for these even when the sun is shining. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 4 — 12

48 A Pretty Patterned Bomber Jacket With A Floral Pattern ECOWISH Lightweight Bomber Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon The “third piece” is a stylist trick for pulling an outfit together, whether that’s a scarf or a statement earring or a patterned jacket. The bomber combines a classic aviator style with modern prints for a piece that’s fun and bold. It’s lightweight and perfect for warmer temps with a ribbed collar and cuffs plus a protective placket under the metal zipper. Throw it on with leggings and a tee or distressed denim and heels — any time you want to infuse a casual look with a creative downtown vibe. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

49 The Perfect Oversized Button-Down Shirt Daily Ritual Tencel Utility Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This is a great casual shirt to reach for on days you want to feel put-together yet overall relaxed. It has a roomy cut through the body with plenty of length for leggings that’s well-fitted through the shoulders, so the overall proportions look intentional. The Tencel twill is surprisingly substantial but drapes and flows so comfortably — nothing stiff or starchy about it. Roll-tab sleeves and button pockets add just enough tailoring to make it nice. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

50 A Matching Workout Set That You’ll Wear For More Than The Gym Seamless 2-Piece Workout Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Somehow even a punishing gym session feels a little bit easier when you’re wearing something cute. This workout set pairs a strappy sports bra with high-waisted legging shorts so you can focus on your form instead of counting down the reps. Its bra has removable pads and adjustable spaghetti straps, while the longline shorts have a super-high yoga waistband for core support — both made from a thick performance knit that’s moisture-wicking and dries off fast. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

51 This Soft Boyfriend Blazer In A Classic Pattern Milumia Open Front Blazer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This is the blazer for people who hate blazers. It has an unstructured cut — no lining or shoulder pads to speak of — so it’s easygoing yet remarkably put-together. A hidden roll tab on the sleeves gives you the option of wearing them full-length or pushing them up for an even more casual feel. The minimalist windowpane plaid will pair with almost everything in your capsule, including other prints if you like to experiment. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large