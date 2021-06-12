No two people have the same definition for the word “cool,” but when you see cool clothing, — whether it’s a top, skirt, dress, or pair of pants — it just feels different. It makes you more relaxed, more confident — like you can take on the world when you’re wearing it. The assumption might be that such a unicorn of a fashion piece would cost sky-high designer prices, but you’ll find these 44 cheap things that’ll make your wardrobe way cooler right on Amazon — with plenty of reviews to back up their quality and cool status.

No matter what your personal style is, you’ll find something that speaks to you on this list. If you equate elegance with coolness, you’ll love a satin leopard midi skirt that you can simply pair with a tank top and strappy sandals, a small and sweet crossbody purse in eye-popping colors like orange and red, or a bodycon mini dress with drawstring ties on the side so you can personalize it for the fit you want that day or night. If athleisure is your idea of cool, check out Adidas slide sandals that you can score for a steal and a number of joggers and drawstring shorts that are both comfy and on-trend.

With a few edgy pieces thrown in the mix like statement necklaces and a floor-length floral kimono that looks intense paired with jeans or denim shorts, you can stock up on so many separates and complete sets that will add instant cool to your closet — and that have such low price tags you’ll do a double-take.

1 A Leopard-Printed Satin Head Scarf For Instant Cool FONYVE Satin Head Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon An accessory that adds instant cool to any outfit is one that you can pair with black shorts or jeans and a white T-shirt and suddenly feel ready to hit the pavement and slay. This satin head scarf in leopard print offers just that — a simple accent that can be worn in multiple ways to add color and intrigue to any simple outfit. Wear it as a headband, around your ponytail, or as a pop of color that you add to your handbag. It comes in 42 gorgeous prints and colors. • Available Colors: 42

2 These Retro Tortoise-Print Square Sunglasses SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you think “cool,” sunglasses come to mind. And this retro pair fits the bill thanks to its fun shape, tortoise-print frames, and a price tag that sets you back less than $15. The polarized glasses offer UV400 protection and come in a number of frame and lens colors. • Available Colors: 18

3 The Chunky Gold Hoops That Elevate Outfits PAVOI 14K Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Elegant and subdued, these chunky small gold hoop earrings add just enough glow to your outfit without overwhelming it. They come in three sizes — 20, 30, or 50 millimeters — so you can stock up on all three to change up your look. And they’re also available in yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. • Available Sizes: 3 • Available Colors: 3

4 This Unlined Bra You Won’t Know You Have On Calvin Klein Women's Ck One Cotton Unlined Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon According to several reviewers of this simple cotton bralette, it’s so soft and comfy that it’s perfect for lounging. The bra has adjustable skinny straps and a wide, soft underband. It lacks padding, is super stretchy, and — if it shows just a little under your clothing — will only add to your outfit’s cute appeal. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 22

5 A Crossbody Bag That Adds A Pop Of Color FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon A timeless accessory that packs a major color punch, this small crossbody bag is made of faux leather and has gold-toned hardware that gives it an elegant look, yet its price tag is so reasonable (and less than $20). The bag features an open compartment and a zippered inner pocket, with an adjustable shoulder strap. It comes in 26 bright colors and neutrals, so you can give your outfit a pop of orange or yellow without committing to a head-to-toe colorful look. • Available Colors: 26

6 This Edgy Lock Medallion Necklace Turandoss 14K Gold Medallion Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add edge to your look with this unique lock medallion necklace that features a lock attached to a paperclip chain necklace. It’s plated in 14K gold and is hypoallergenic and free of nickel, with an 18-inch chain. If locks don’t mesh with your personal style, it also comes with medallions that include palm trees, shells, and moons.

7 The Kimono Cover-Up You Can Wear Away From The Beach RanRui Floral Print Kimono Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wether you have scores of beach days in your future or not a single one, you can channel beach vibes in this gorgeous kimono-style floral print cover-up. The lightweight kimono has an open front, long, wide sleeves, and a hemline that extends below the knee, with an optional tie for your waist. You can easily pair this eye-catching kimono with jeans, a tank, and ankle boots and go anywhere — including out to dinner. • Available Colors: 11

8 A Set Of Metallic Scrunchies Every Occasion Kitsch Metallic Scrunchies Amazon $6 See On Amazon Going to the gym and need something to hold your hair back? No problem. How about something more elegant for a wedding? This set of metallic scrunchies has you covered for that, too. Choose from sleek and shiny sets, soft and cozy sets, or casual and textured styles, and you’ll be set for every occasion. • Available Colors: 13

9 This Phone Case With A Matching Lanyard abitku Crossbody Phone Case Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s inevitable: your phone fashion has become as much a part of your look as any other accessory. This durable silicone phone case protects your phone and includes a sturdy lanyard strap that can be worn across your body or on your wrist for a hands-free walking or living life experience. The case is compatible with iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 and comes in three colors: Purple, pink, or black.

10 The Supportive And Cute Strappy Sports Bra icyzone Strappy Sports Bras Amazon $18 See On Amazon The most important thing to look for in a quality sports bra is comfort and support — and this one delivers with moisture-wicking polyester and stretchy spandex, a breathable mesh liner, removable padding, plus criss-cross straps along the back that keep you in place throughout workouts. But you might forget all of those amazing features because the bra is also so darn cute and comes in 18 gorgeous colors and prints like prismatic and lotus. This pick has more than 2,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 18

11 These Geometric Statement Rattan Earrings meeko Rattan Geometric Earrings (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon One part Earthy, one part artsy, these handmade statement earrings are made from natural rattan and feature a variety of geometric shapes and interesting textures that give depth to your looks. You’ll get four pairs in each order, which is major savings, and these drop earrings can be worn as equally well with rompers as it can maxi dresses.

12 This 2-Piece Swimsuit With A High Waist Sovoyontee High Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Combining the elegance of a one-piece swimsuit with the sexiness of a two-piece, this high-waisted bikini has a triangle-shaped halter top with detachable padded cups and a full-coverage bikini bottom with a cute tie sash along the waist. Choose among 19 solid colors and prints like leopard, polka dots, and the American flag. • Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large Plus • Available Colors: 19

13 These Comfy Canvas Slip-On Sneakers In Funky Colors Cull4U Slip-On Trainer Shoes Amazon $25 See On Amazon Comfortable, cute, and affordable — what more could you want from a pair of stylish slip-on sneakers? These canvas shoes have a supportive rubber sole and a breathable lining with a padded collar and cushioned insole, so you can prepare to walk for miles in them. But they also add an amazing stylish touch to jeans, trousers, shorts, and dresses, thanks to a choice of eight colors and prints like leopard. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11 • Available Colors: 8

14 A 2-Pack Of ‘90s-Inspired Sunglasses BUTABY Retro Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The cast of Friends would be proud: these rectangle sunglasses with UV400 protection that give outfits a hip, vintage update. Two pairs of glasses come in each order, saving you money, and you can choose among a variety of color and design combinations like leopard, transparent colors, and classic black. • Available Colors: 22

15 An Eye-Catching Poplin Shirt In 100% Cotton Goodthreads Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon In breathable 100% cotton, this poplin shirt is lightweight and perfect for those hot days and nights when you’d rather do anything than get dressed. This eye-catching button-down shirt is all you need to make a statement, thanks to its intricate floral stork design (it comes in other prints like a desert landscape, as well as solid shades). It has short sleeves, a traditional shirt collar, and a cute chest pocket. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large (Tall sizes available) • Available Colors: 28

16 These Supportive Sandals That Are Safe In The Water MEGNYA Waterproof Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you’re packing for a dream vacation, a day out kayaking, or the beach, a quality pair of sandals that look great and can withstand the elements is the best idea. These waterproof sandals have a rubber outsole that can hold up to all of that sightseeing, arch support, and an EVA cushioned insole for support. Braided rope straps along the top can be adjusted for the perfect fit and they come in a number of colors. These are the shoes that will last you forever — and once you’re ready for an upgrade, you’ll return right to this pair. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11 • Available Colors: 22

17 A Trio Of Basic Racerback Crop Tops Boao Basic Racerback Crop Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll pull out one of these racerback cropped tank tops a few times a week and wear it with everything — layered under cardigans, sweaters, and button-down shirts or solo with high-waisted skirts and jeans. These sleeveless tops are stretchy, lightweight, and come in packs of three. They’re such hot sellers that they have more than 4,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: Small — Large • Available Colors: 4

18 The Designer Slide Sandals That Are A Steal adidas Adilette Aqua Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Designed by a name you know well — adidas — these classic slide sandals have a slight .75-inch platform and a rubber sole, you can expect them to be supportive, comfortable, and surprisingly affordable. With more than 2,000 reviews, these are a crowd favorite that you can throw on anytime, whether you’re taking a trip to the beach, grabbing lunch, or running errands. And they come in 13 fun colors, all featuring the iconic triple adidas stripe. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11 • Available Colors: 13

19 This Soft & Comfy Maxi Dress Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Relaxed and soft, this maxi dress is made from a blend of viscose and stretchy elastane, so this is the piece you’ll throw on when you want to look fierce but feel like you’re wearing your favorite nightgown. The full-length dress has short sleeves, a round neckline, and slightly flared skirt. Wear it with flat sandals to hit the shoreside, high heels for a casual wedding look, or tennies for coffee and errands. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 7

20 An Oversized Flannel Shirt With Pockets HOTOUCH Plaid Flannel Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Instead of grabbing a jacket before you head out the door, snag this updated ‘90s trend: an oversized plaid button-down shirt that looks so cute paired over a crop top and shorts or a mini skirt, and works just as well over leggings and wide-legged jeans. It has long sleeves, buttons along the front, and deep front pockets. Choose among 27 plaid colors. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 27

21 The Sporty Leopard Print Shorts With Pockets Kafeimali Leopard Print Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Blending athleisure with high fashion, these soft cotton blend shorts boast a bold leopard print and side pockets, with a drawstring elastic waistband. The shorts have a relaxed fit and many of its more than 8,000 reviewers rave about how soft these are and how they are well made for the price. You’ll pair these with T-shirts, crop tops, and tanks and wear them to lounge around the house and run errands. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 1

22 This Simple Cropped T-Shirt With A Twist Front MakeMeChic Front Twist T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes the simplest pieces make the greatest impact. Pair this cropped T-shirt with bright patterned trousers or a high-waisted midi skirt or wear it with low-waisted shorts for a thoroughly modern look. The polyester and spandex top features a cute twist front and a round collar and is loose and relaxed in fit. It comes in 45 colors and prints like stripes, camo, and sunflowers. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 45

23 A Flowy Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Bell Sleeves KIRUNDO Off The Shoulder Chiffon Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s festive, comfortable, and instantly elevates a pair of denim shorts like nothing else — this flowy chiffon blouse is an off-the-shoulder dream top that you won’t believe is so affordable. It has three-quarter length statement bell sleeves and the sweetest polka dot design. Keep the rest of your look casual and create elegance with nothing but this top (and maybe a pair of dangling earrings or sparkly sandals). • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 20

24 This Tie-Dye Tank Top With A Stop-Traffic Back Romwe Criss Cross Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon From the front, this sleeveless tie-dye tank top looks completely unassuming. But the back packs a powerful fashion punch with intricate criss-cross straps that make a statement. The moisture-wicking polyester top has a round neck and wide straps and can be worn for fashion-forward workouts or with shorts and jeans. It also comes in leopard print and solid shades. • Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus • Available Colors: 7

25 The Romantic Top With Puff Sleeves Goodthreads Puff Sleeve Crop Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon From its fairytale square neckline to puff sleeves, a woven bodice, and three-quarter length sleeves, the details on this slim-fitting top whisper: hopeless romantic. But, when paired with denim or black shorts, you can balance the sweetness of this top with more edgy pieces and create a major look. It comes in five designs that include a floral print. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 5

26 A Sultry Leopard Swimsuit You Can Wear Several Ways SweatyRocks Cross Tie Swimsuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This hot and versatile swimsuit is all things to all swimsuit lovers. Its strap is so long that you can tie it around your waist as a belt or create a halter-style top or criss-cross back straps. It has a plunging V-neckline and an open back, with removable pads, and it comes in 22 animal print colors. This pick has a 4.5-star rating and more than 3,00 reviews, and many reviewers rave about how the material is high quality despite its affordable price and how it's the perfect bikini and one-piece combo, in case you’re having trouble choosing one over the other. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 22

27 The Bodycon Lace-Up Dress For Nights Out MYHEAT MH Lace Up Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Got a fun night ahead of you and not sure what to wear? An equally fun mini dress is your solution — and this bodycon number hits all the right notes with an affordable price tag, breathable and stretchy cotton and spandex construction that feels comfortable, and unique drawstring closures on its sides that you can loosen or tighten, depending on the fit you’re after. The sleeveless dress has ruched sides, a high neckline, and it comes in 18 solid colors and fun tie-dye prints. • Available Sizes: 0 — 18 • Available Colors: 18

28 This Classy 2-Piece Midi And Tank Set lyMoo Midi Skirt and Crop Top Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Is there anything better than a one-and-done outfit that requires no thought or effort and looks so classy and gorgeous? This matching two-piece set includes a midi skirt and crop top that look so elegant you’ll have to check twice to make sure the affordable price isn’t a typo (it’s not). The tank has a scoop neck and the high-waisted midi skirt has a narrow fit and a fun tie waist. • Available Sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 36

29 An Empire-Waist Maxi Dress That’s Loose And Comfy Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you think of casual dresses, this empire-waisted maxi dress will immediately come to mind, thanks to features like a relaxed waistband and pleated skirt that stops at the ankle. The dress has a scoop neck and wide straps and can be dressed down with sneakers or dressed up with a statement necklace and platform sandals. Best of all: this versatile dress costs less than $30. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 10

30 This Swinging Summery Dress With A Front-Tie Bodice ECOWISH Front Tie Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a swinging skirt, fun front-tie closure bodice, and vivid shade options, this summer midi dress pick looks like joy in a dress. This cute polyester and cotton pick boasts spaghetti straps, an open back, and decorative buttons along the skirt. And your color and print options for this pick basically go on forever, with options like soft yellow, sunflowers, and red plaid. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 39

31 An Off-Shoulder Mini Dress With Flowing Sleeves ONEYIM Off Shoulder Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mini dress is a study in contrasts: the length may stop several inches about your knee, but it achieves balance with long, flowing lantern sleeves, a loose empire waistband, and an off-the-shoulder bodice that provides the perfect backdrop for the most stunning necklace in your collection. This is a great affordable pick for anyone who can’t get enough of prints: it comes in a number of florals or polka dot patterns. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 17

32 This Basic-Meets-Bold Leopard T-Shirt BMJL Leopard Print T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Blending the best traits of your favorite basic tee with a bold pattern that makes every outfit 100 percent cooler, this affordable leopard-print T-shirt has short sleeves, a round collar, and is made from lightweight polyester. Tuck this soft top into jeans, shorts, and skirts and add vibrancy to any look. This seemingly simple tee is so popular that it has more than 13,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 14

33 The Floral Maxi Skirt Combo You’ll Wear All Summer Angashion Maxi Skirt and Crop Top Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon All of the work has been done for you — simply pull on this matching floral maxi skirt and tube top, add a pair of earrings and sandals, and you’re ready for anything — lunch date, shopping, you name it. The high-waisted skirt has an A-line silhouette that moves with you and a comfortable elastic waistband and comes with a matching tube top. The set is made from a lightweight and breathable polyester/cotton blend and the entire outfit sets you back less than $35. You can choose among patterns like splashy florals, stripes, and animals prints. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 13

34 A Trapeze-Style Swing Dress That’s So Soft Amazon Essentials Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Without setting your bank account back, this fun swing dress gives you the freedom of movement and a pop of color that brightens your day. This trapeze-style mini dress is sleeveless and cuts off above the knee, with a round collar and a relaxed fit that drapes comfortably around the body — perfect for those sweltering hot days. This one is made from a soft and silky jersey material that has just enough stretch. It comes in 20 color and prints, many of which are vibrant and add life to your closet. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 20

35 The Festive Ruffled Dress With A Gorgeous Back R.Vivimos Backless Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re coming or going, this gorgeously festive dress has unique details that will catch your eye. This maxi dress is adorned with several tiers of ruffles at the hemline that will prompt you to kick up your heels and dance all night, with a halter top and shirred bodice that’s stretchy and comfortable. The back is a stunner — it’s completely open (save for a few vertical straps that add intrigue) with a tie waist that you can adjust. This utterly unique dress is a stand-out wherever you go, plus it’s so affordable. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 24

36 These Comfy Overalls That Are Part Jumpsuit YESNO Long Casual Overalls Jumpsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This pair of casual overalls looks great cuffed above the ankle — the better to show off your favorite sneakers or sandals. This under-$30 gem is made from soft cotton, with a square neckline and adjustable button straps. Score one (or more than one) in a versatile earth tone or sophisticated jewel tone shade. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 17

37 This Satin Pleated Midi Skirt In Fierce Leopard Soowalaoo Leopard Print Satin Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pair this satin midi skirt with a simple tank top and block heel sandals and you have an affordable outfit that looks like it’s designer. This elegant skirt has an elasticized high waistband and is lightly pleated for freedom of movement. When the weather cools off, you can easily add opaque tights, ankle boots, and an oversized sweater to this sweet skirt and create a different, but equally cool vibe. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

38 These On-Trend Bike Shorts With A High Waist The Drop High Rise Bike Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bicycle shorts are a ‘90s trend that’s back in a big way. These bike shorts are made from lightweight cotton and a high 10% spandex, so you can work out in them and know they’ll feel comfy no matter how hard you go. And, outside of the gym, these high-waisted shorts look all kinds of cool paired with a crop top and open button-down shirt. • Available Sizes: XX-Small — 3X • Available Colors: 4

39 The Slim-Cut Joggers That Are So Lightweight AJISAI Workout Joggers Amazon $31 See On Amazon You’ll look instantly cooler — and actually feel cooler — in these slim-cut joggers that are made from the most breathable, cooling material — nylon and 25% spandex for the ultimate stretch. These pants have an adjustable drawstring waistband and deep pockets that can fit your phone, plus they cut off right above the ankle. They come in six neutral colors that will go with everything in your closet. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 6

40 These Soft Fleece Sweatpants In So Many Colors Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon For just $20, these casual-cool sweatpants keep you comfy and warm, thanks to their super-soft fleece material. They have a relaxed fit and a tapered ankle, with an adjustable drawstring waist. Slit pockets on the sides of the pants are perfect for holding small valuables and they come in 23 fab colors and prints like stars and tie-dye. • Available Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large (Slim Size Available) • Available Colors: 23

41 The Midi Skirt With A Slit The Drop Veronique Slit Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This chic midi skirt features a slit in the front. This pick is designed with a cotton, polyester, and elastane blend and reviewers report that, considering its low price, it’s so shockingly comfortable and made from high-quality fabric. You can pair this skirt with anything — from a simple white T-shirt to a tank top to a cardigan. • Available Sizes: XX-Small — 3X • Available Colors: 4

42 This Stretchy Tracksuit For A Casual Chic Look PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Sweatsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Slouchy, cool, but also put together, this two-piece sweatsuit includes relaxed-fit sweatpants with a tapered leg, high drawstring waist, and pockets, and a matching top with long dolman sleeves. This pick truly stands out for its high spandex content — it’s made with 65% spandex and polyester, so you can expect it to feel soft and comfortable. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 30

43 These Double Buckle Flat Sandals With A Cult Following FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Flat Sandals Amazon $18 See On Amazon With more than 31,000 reviews, these double buckle flat sandals are described as comfortable, supportive, and long-lasting. These sandals have a durable EVA sole and adjustable top straps, with a footbed that is padded for comfort. They can stand up to the elements and are waterproof and washable, making them perfect for outdoor excursions. They come in 42 colors, prints, and styles. • Available Sizes: 6 — 11 • Available Colors: 42

44 A Ruffled Polka Dot Mini Skirt With A High Waist Alelly High Waist Ruffle Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This one polka dot ruffled mini skirt needs little more than a T-shirt or tank and simple white sneakers to pull your look together. The silky viscose skirt has a comfortable elastic waistband and drawstring closure and is tiered and pleated for maximum swing appeal. If you love its shape but polka dots aren’t your favorite pattern, it also comes in a variety of florals, paisley, and solid shades. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 23